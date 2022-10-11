ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale Instant Pot deals you just can't miss!

By Troy Fleming
 3 days ago

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals are going strong, and there's a great opportunity for shoppers looking to grab some new small appliances available. One of the best brands for air fryers and other kitchen appliances is holding a huge sale during the event, taking upwards of 50% off some of their top appliances.

With discounts of up to 50% off select Instant Pot appliances, this is the perfect time to upgrade that kitchen with a new air fryer, rice cooker, pressure cooker, you name it.

A personal favorite of mine, the Instant Vortex 5.7qt Air Fryer , is getting a massive 50% price cut during the Prime Early Access Sale. This is by far it's best price all year, and hasn't been this cheap since Prime Day earlier this year. Definitely a must-buy if you're in need of a new air fryer like I am, so jump on this deal ASAP.

You can check out all of the Instant Pot deals below, or take a look at some of my top picks for the best Instant Pot deals during the Prime Early Access Sale!

Best Instant Pot Deals during the Prime Early Access Sale

