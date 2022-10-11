Read full article on original website
Man found dead in flooded backyard as Australia braces for more heavy rain
A 71-year-old man was found dead in floodwaters in the backyard of his home in Rochester, Australia, on Saturday, as heavy rains continue to bring major flooding to the southeast of the country. Flash floods this week have caused thousands to evacuate in Australia’s southeastern states of Victoria, New South...
Sri Lanka steps up search for navy boat with 6 aboard
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities have stepped up a search for a navy boat that went missing a month ago along with six sailors while patrolling in the Indian Ocean off the island nation. A navy spokesman says the sailors ventured out from Sri Lanka’s southern coast on Sept. 16 on a regular patrol and a day later, the navy had lost communication with the boat. He says they suspect the boat might have developed an engine trouble and drifted to the open sea after getting caught in a heavy current. Sri Lanka’s navy conducts regular patrols to crack down on smuggling. In recent months, the navy has successfully carried out several missions targeting narcotic and human traffickers, arresting dozens.
11 students drown after river ferry capsizes in Cambodia
KOH CHAMROEUN, Cambodia (AP) — Eleven students in southern Cambodia who were crossing a river have died after the boat they were on capsized. Police said four people — two students and two of the boat’s crew — were rescued following the accident Thursday night on the Mekong River southeast of Phnom Penh. The Kandal provincial police chief said on his Facebook page that the boat was overloaded and lacked life jackets. The students, who were between 12 and 14 years old, lived on an island in the river and used the ferry for transport almost every day in the rainy season, as did others from their village.
SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts are back on Earth after spending almost six months at the International Space Station. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast on Friday. Wet and windy weather had delayed their homecoming, but finally gave way to favorable conditions. The three NASA astronauts and one Italian rocketed into orbit in April. Before checking out of the space station, they said they couldn’t wait to have a cold drink with ice, eat pizza and ice cream and take a shower. SpaceX delivered their replacements last week.
New report: A record 4.7 million Haitians face acute hunger
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A new report says a record 4.7 million people in Haiti are facing acute hunger, including 19,000 in catastrophic famine conditions for the first time, all in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital of Port-Au-Prince. The U.N. World Food Program and Food and Agriculture Organization say unrelenting crises have trapped Haitians “in a cycle of growing desperation, without access to food, fuel, markets, jobs and public services, bringing the country to a standstill.” The analysis released Friday by a global partnership of 15 U.N. agencies and international humanitarian organizations paints a grim picture of escalating hunger in Haiti.
