Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Botanic Garden Lightscape returns for the holidays
HOUSTON — Looking for something to do during the holidays in town? The Houston Botanic Gardens has you covered!. The internationally acclaimed Lightscape will return for 2022, featuring newer light installations as well as bringing back some of last year's favorites. More than 80% of the displays for this year will be brand new and be set to seasonal music along a winding path in the Garden.
houstoncitybook.com
Specters, Spirits — and Chic Design? Take a Look Inside this Funeral Parlor for Some Unexpected Inspo
NEAR BEAUMONT, THERE is a small town called Nederland, home to Broussard's Mortuary, a 133-year-old funeral parlor with a fifth-generation owner — and, as of recently, surprisingly chic interiors. The Broussard family tapped well known Houston designer Gin Braverman — the force behind some of the most recognizable hospitality...
Complex
KenTheMan Featured in New Mini-Documentary From SoundCloud
Houston’s KenTheMan is featured in a new mini-doc from SoundCloud. The doc entry, as seen above, is directed by Juan Nieto and gives fans a brief but memorable glimpse into the family-oriented inspirations behind the artist’s continued rise. “I remember singing and being really shy,” KenTheMan says early...
Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more
Skip the trip to Hawaii. A world-class surf destination is coming to Generation Park, promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Katy elementary teacher Constance Howard performs on NBC’s ‘The Voice’
HOUSTON – Constance Howard impressed the coaches Monday night on NBC’s The Voice with her rendition of “Peaches” by Justin Beiber. She turned two chairs during her audition, and had to choose between Camila Cabello and John Legend. She chose Team Camila!. When she’s not singing...
papercitymag.com
New Italian Restaurant Brings the Tastes of Rome to Houston — Numero28 Arrives With Major Pasta and Patio Power
The outdoor patio at the new Numero28 in Highland Village. (Photo by Becca Wright) For years the Italian-born restauranteur Bernardo Nolfo traveled the globe opening sleek outlets of the glamorous Milan-based restaurant Bice for its owners, the Ruggeri family. He often traversing to far-flung locales in Europe to Asia and spent time in Houston for what turned into Bice’s short-lived stay in The Galleria shopping center.
Single Female looking for a furever home...
Pearland Police Department is at City of Pearland - Animal Services. PIO Officer Jaso stopped by the City of Pearland Animal Services this morning and had the chance to hang out with a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, NINA!
cw39.com
Toys”R”Us is back in Houston – Opening events to attend
HOUSTON (KIAH) Toys”R”Us is returning to Houston and will debut in west Houston. On October 15, Macy’s Memorial City will debut the flagship in-store Toys“R”Us shop as part of the partnership with WHP Global to bring the Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America just in time for the holiday season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Cali chicken concept making Texas Debut in Houston Heights | View mouth-watering menu items here🍗😋
HOUSTON – Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a California-based fast casual fried chicken sandwich concept, will open its second location location at 1223 W. 11th St. in the Heights on Thursday. At the helm of Daddy’s Chicken Shack are founding chef and Houston native, Pace Webb, and her husband, Chris...
WFAA
'Completely shameless' | Video shows porch pirate steal Houston couple's wedding mementos
HOUSTON — For any newlywed couple, saying “I do” should be one of the happiest days of their lives. However, there’s a couple in Houston whose special day now carries a bitter reality. Katie and Max Degwitz were recently married in Sedona, Arizona. Their priceless and...
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Houston
Houston's 2020 census population was 2,304,580, the most populous city in Texas, and the fourth-most populous city in the United States. How do you guys feel about living in Chicago?
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
🔒PHOTOS: Remember that wild Christmas house in Pecan Grove? The family celebrates Halloween, too -- like in a big way🎃👻🦇
RICHMOND, Texas – Chris Kalvert has a festive spirit. We knew it the moment we met him and his family in 2021. The Richmond family is all about holiday décor. While KPRC 2 visited with Kalvert last year at his display in the Pecan Grove neighborhood, he mentioned that he also does Halloween decorations. We stored that fact away for about 10 months and checked in with him this past week. He was nearly finished with his spooky display.
HBCU Graduate Opens Houston’s First Black-Owned Hibachi Food Truck
Shortly after college graduation in 2021, the pair banded together to bring the first of its kind to one of the most ethnically diverse cities. Typically cooked on a large, open grill, the popular cuisine consists of a wide variety of foods, including vegetables, chicken, steak, shrimp, scallops, and even desserts. Hibachi restaurants are popular in major cities in the United States, but Robinson and Taylor are upgrading the food truck experience with its late-night hours, homemade frozen Italian ice-style treats, and more.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Mexican Bakery
A coworker brought bags stuffed with pan dulce from El Bolillo Bakery to the breakroom one morning and sent an email inviting everyone to partake with the subject title: “El Bolillo For Breakfast – IYKYK.” Practically everyone in the office did know because the Houston-based panaderia has built a devoted following over almost 25 years with its fresh baked goodies, everything from colorful conchas to deftly dusted hojarascas to tasty tortillas and legendary tres leches cakes. So yeah, we knew.
AdWeek
KPRC News Director Dave Strickland No Longer With Houston Station
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KPRC news director Dave Strickland is no longer with the Graham Media Group station. Houston media blogger Mike McGuff said “multiple sources...
iheart.com
Whataburger's New Burger: Details Leak Ahead Of Houston Launch
The Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just dropped a new breakfast item and a new shake flavor, but they've got at least one more new menu item up their sleeve and it sounds perfect for fall. The Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger is coming. In fact, it's already out at certain Central Texas locations.
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
Click2Houston.com
Behind the scenes: Texas Renaissance Festival
Friday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the team is live from the Texas Renaissance Festival!. We’ll go behind the scenes to see how the costumes are made, meet the jousting crew, try the food, and of course we’ll do a little shopping!. That’s Friday at 1:00 p.m....
Comments / 0