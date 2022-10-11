ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Free Press

Judge: New voter laws “unconstitutional” and permanently enjoined

A district court judge in Billings Friday permanently struck down three election administration laws in Montana, declaring that eliminating Election Day voter registration, implementing new voter identification requirements and barring paid ballot collection are unconstitutional. The order, issued by Yellowstone District Court Judge Michael Moses, closes the book on the...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

A Montana abortion provider surveys a landscape of political threats

On a Thursday in early August, Helen Weems and the two nursing assistants at All Families Healthcare in Whitefish had, by their standards, a typical day. They arrived at the clinic early that morning, using a back entrance that routes them away from the anti-abortion protesters who post shifts in front of the building twice a week. Inside, they opened a key-coded door and entered a small waiting area with soft lighting, white walls, and a collage of bright thank-you cards. As they prepared for patients, one of the nursing assistants turned on an oldies radio station. The day’s first abortion was scheduled for 9 a.m.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Searching for ‘fair’ on Montana’s legislative map

Boiled down to its basic criteria, the task of drawing Montana’s next legislative map doesn’t sound that complicated:. The districts, used to elect Montana’s 100 state representatives and 50 state senators, must be compact and contiguous. They need to divide the state’s population, as counted by the 2020 census, as equally as possible. They should comply with the federal Voting Rights Act, giving the state’s Native American voters a fair chance to elect the candidate of their choice.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Election-day voter registration back on as Montana Supreme Court reverses preliminary ruling

The Montana Supreme Court released an opinion Wednesday reinstating Election Day voter registration and blocking new voter identification requirements in advance of this year’s Nov. 8 general election. The opinion, authored by Justice Laurie McKinnon and concurred by three other justices, upheld an injunction issued by Yellowstone County District...
MONTANA STATE
MSNBC

Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Blake Masters Is Already Claiming His Election Will Be Stolen

In his campaign to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Republican Blake Masters has consistently amplified skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.But during the final stretch of his own 2022 race, Masters is starting to cast doubt on the outcome of this election—before the votes are even counted.At a campaign stop on Tuesday in a small town north of Phoenix, Masters was confronted with one voter’s concern that he could win by a “landslide” but that voting machines would “flip the vote” in Kelly’s favor, according to audio of the event obtained by The Daily...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Law & Crime

Cell Phone Evidence Places Oath Keepers Members in Virginia Hotel Where Prosecutors Say They Plotted to Ferry Weapons Across Potomac

Deploying cell-phone tower location data, federal prosecutors on Thursday established that high-ranking members of the Oath Keepers converged at the Virginia hotel identified as the base of their so-called “Quick Reaction Force.”. The revelation occurred on the day that proceedings of the Jan. 6 Committee indicated that the Secret...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Arizona Guv Broke Law With Barriers on Border, Feds Say

Arizona’s governor has been accused of violating federal law with the state’s “unauthorized placement” of more than 100 shipping containers along the border with Mexico. The Bureau of Reclamation, in a letter signed Thursday, called on authorities to remove the 130 shipping containers that were placed along the border after Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order in August giving state authorities the right to erect barriers on federal land, a move he argued was necessary in light of inaction by the Biden administration. “The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States,” the feds said in their letter reprimanding the move. “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.” Ducey’s office used the letter as an opportunity to take another jab at the Biden administration, with a spokesperson telling the Arizona Republic that state officials want to see a contract showing the barrier gaps will be filled before they remove the containers. “We’ve been hearing for months now that (the Biden Administration) was planning to do something and they've done nothing,” C.J. Karamargin was quoted saying.Read it at Arizona Republic
ARIZONA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot

The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied. A 4-3 majority, comprised of the court’s three liberals and its conservative chief justice, ordered LaRose to place Athens County Democrat Tanya Conrath on […] The post Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Trump Lawyer Targeting Push Opens New Front With Bar Rules (1)

A lawyer group that brought ethics complaints against Trump attorneys is trying to make it tougher for lawyers to use the legal system to overturn elections. The group, called the 65 Project, aims to change bar rules of professional conduct in 50 states and the District of Columbia to eliminate “fraudulent and malicious lawsuits” against fair election results.
POTUS
coloradopolitics.com

Lawsuit by Trump ally on trial in New York is tossed in Colorado

Days into the ongoing criminal trial of Thomas J. Barrack, Jr., a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump, a federal judge in Colorado dismissed a lawsuit Barrack brought against the U.S. government seeking access to documents. Barack is currently standing trial in the Eastern District of New York for...
COLORADO STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana’s bruising birth certificate battle

The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. This week’s MT Lowdown...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana coronavirus report

The trend: Montana’s weekly average of reported COVID-19 appears to be dropping. The state, which is now posting weekly case data on Fridays, said on Friday, Sept. 23, that Montana tallied 1,427 reported cases in the preceding week. The New York Times, which compiles daily averages of reported cases, said that Montana’s average reported cases had decreased by 5% over the last two weeks.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
Community Policy