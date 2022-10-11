Read full article on original website
Related
Judge: New voter laws “unconstitutional” and permanently enjoined
A district court judge in Billings Friday permanently struck down three election administration laws in Montana, declaring that eliminating Election Day voter registration, implementing new voter identification requirements and barring paid ballot collection are unconstitutional. The order, issued by Yellowstone District Court Judge Michael Moses, closes the book on the...
A Montana abortion provider surveys a landscape of political threats
On a Thursday in early August, Helen Weems and the two nursing assistants at All Families Healthcare in Whitefish had, by their standards, a typical day. They arrived at the clinic early that morning, using a back entrance that routes them away from the anti-abortion protesters who post shifts in front of the building twice a week. Inside, they opened a key-coded door and entered a small waiting area with soft lighting, white walls, and a collage of bright thank-you cards. As they prepared for patients, one of the nursing assistants turned on an oldies radio station. The day’s first abortion was scheduled for 9 a.m.
Searching for ‘fair’ on Montana’s legislative map
Boiled down to its basic criteria, the task of drawing Montana’s next legislative map doesn’t sound that complicated:. The districts, used to elect Montana’s 100 state representatives and 50 state senators, must be compact and contiguous. They need to divide the state’s population, as counted by the 2020 census, as equally as possible. They should comply with the federal Voting Rights Act, giving the state’s Native American voters a fair chance to elect the candidate of their choice.
Election-day voter registration back on as Montana Supreme Court reverses preliminary ruling
The Montana Supreme Court released an opinion Wednesday reinstating Election Day voter registration and blocking new voter identification requirements in advance of this year’s Nov. 8 general election. The opinion, authored by Justice Laurie McKinnon and concurred by three other justices, upheld an injunction issued by Yellowstone County District...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What does Montana’s ‘born-alive’ referendum have to do with abortion?
When voters review their ballots this fall, the only mention of abortion they’ll see will be in the eye-catching language of LR-131, a legislative referendum on the Montana Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, which has sparked intense and bitter debate between supporters and opponents. The referendum was launched by House...
MSNBC
Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
Judge overturns Great Falls’ marijuana dispensary ban
A Cascade County District Court judge has overturned a municipal prohibition on cannabis dispensaries in Great Falls and ordered local officials to permit a new recreational marijuana shop as soon as possible. Tuesday’s ruling comes just weeks before Great Falls residents will vote on whether to allow the sale of...
‘Clear lies’: Federal judge forces ADA plaintiff, attorneys to pay fine for ‘bad-faith’ lawsuits
A FEDERAL JUDGE in San Francisco has ordered a disabled plaintiff and his lawyers to pay $35,000 for what he said was their “concerted, bad-faith sanctionable conduct” in the course of a lawsuit they brought under the Americans with Disabilities Act. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Tuesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blake Masters Is Already Claiming His Election Will Be Stolen
In his campaign to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Republican Blake Masters has consistently amplified skepticism and conspiracy theories surrounding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.But during the final stretch of his own 2022 race, Masters is starting to cast doubt on the outcome of this election—before the votes are even counted.At a campaign stop on Tuesday in a small town north of Phoenix, Masters was confronted with one voter’s concern that he could win by a “landslide” but that voting machines would “flip the vote” in Kelly’s favor, according to audio of the event obtained by The Daily...
WNDU
Indiana Supreme Court’s hold on abortion ban may be big part of fuel driving early voters to the polls
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Supreme Court issued an order that prevents the state from enforcing an abortion ban while it decides if the ban violates the constitution and state laws. The law had previously been blocked by a judge a week after it took effect due...
Rep. Lauren Boebert Ripped By GOP Primary Opponent In Op-Ed
Colorado Republican Don Coram urged voters to back Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the upcoming November election.
Cell Phone Evidence Places Oath Keepers Members in Virginia Hotel Where Prosecutors Say They Plotted to Ferry Weapons Across Potomac
Deploying cell-phone tower location data, federal prosecutors on Thursday established that high-ranking members of the Oath Keepers converged at the Virginia hotel identified as the base of their so-called “Quick Reaction Force.”. The revelation occurred on the day that proceedings of the Jan. 6 Committee indicated that the Secret...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arizona Guv Broke Law With Barriers on Border, Feds Say
Arizona’s governor has been accused of violating federal law with the state’s “unauthorized placement” of more than 100 shipping containers along the border with Mexico. The Bureau of Reclamation, in a letter signed Thursday, called on authorities to remove the 130 shipping containers that were placed along the border after Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order in August giving state authorities the right to erect barriers on federal land, a move he argued was necessary in light of inaction by the Biden administration. “The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States,” the feds said in their letter reprimanding the move. “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.” Ducey’s office used the letter as an opportunity to take another jab at the Biden administration, with a spokesperson telling the Arizona Republic that state officials want to see a contract showing the barrier gaps will be filled before they remove the containers. “We’ve been hearing for months now that (the Biden Administration) was planning to do something and they've done nothing,” C.J. Karamargin was quoted saying.Read it at Arizona Republic
Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot
The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied. A 4-3 majority, comprised of the court’s three liberals and its conservative chief justice, ordered LaRose to place Athens County Democrat Tanya Conrath on […] The post Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Lawyer Targeting Push Opens New Front With Bar Rules (1)
A lawyer group that brought ethics complaints against Trump attorneys is trying to make it tougher for lawyers to use the legal system to overturn elections. The group, called the 65 Project, aims to change bar rules of professional conduct in 50 states and the District of Columbia to eliminate “fraudulent and malicious lawsuits” against fair election results.
Montana health department now “intends to comply” with judge’s birth certificate order
The Montana state health department said Monday it now intends to comply with last week’s district court order in which a Billings judge instructed the agency to reinstate a process for allowing transgender Montanans to update the sex on their birth certificates. The announcement represents a shift from the...
coloradopolitics.com
Lawsuit by Trump ally on trial in New York is tossed in Colorado
Days into the ongoing criminal trial of Thomas J. Barrack, Jr., a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump, a federal judge in Colorado dismissed a lawsuit Barrack brought against the U.S. government seeking access to documents. Barack is currently standing trial in the Eastern District of New York for...
Montana’s bruising birth certificate battle
The MT Lowdown is a weekly digest that showcases a more personal side of Montana Free Press’ high-quality reporting while keeping you up to speed on the biggest news impacting Montanans. Want to see the MT Lowdown in your inbox every Friday? Sign up here. This week’s MT Lowdown...
State ed officials explore periodic exams as alternative to year-end standardized tests
The release of standardized test scores in Montana has become something of a fall tradition over the past few decades. For one headline-grabbing moment, parents and the public catch a fleeting glimpse of how students statewide performed in key areas such as math, reading and science — a snapshot gleaned from tests administered the previous spring.
Montana coronavirus report
The trend: Montana’s weekly average of reported COVID-19 appears to be dropping. The state, which is now posting weekly case data on Fridays, said on Friday, Sept. 23, that Montana tallied 1,427 reported cases in the preceding week. The New York Times, which compiles daily averages of reported cases, said that Montana’s average reported cases had decreased by 5% over the last two weeks.
Montana Free Press
Helena, MT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT
Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.https://montanafreepress.org/
Comments / 0