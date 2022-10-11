RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are fighting in legislative elections next month that will decide who holds sway over North Carolina’s policy agenda during Cooper’s final two years in office. Democrats are campaigning to prevent Republicans from holding veto-proof majorities for the first time since 2018. Republican success could mean legislation gets enacted that further restricts abortion in light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June. Cooper says reproductive rights will be diminished if the GOP wins the additional three House and two Senate seats needed to reach the threshold. Republican leaders are downplaying abortion in campaigns and focusing on unhappiness with inflation and economy.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO