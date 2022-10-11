Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
NC legislative races: Sharp divisions over abortion, economy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are fighting in legislative elections next month that will decide who holds sway over North Carolina’s policy agenda during Cooper’s final two years in office. Democrats are campaigning to prevent Republicans from holding veto-proof majorities for the first time since 2018. Republican success could mean legislation gets enacted that further restricts abortion in light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June. Cooper says reproductive rights will be diminished if the GOP wins the additional three House and two Senate seats needed to reach the threshold. Republican leaders are downplaying abortion in campaigns and focusing on unhappiness with inflation and economy.
KEYT
Republican attacks Minnesota AG over crime in 1st debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s Democratic Attorney General, Keith Ellison, is defending his record against aggressive attacks from his Republican challenger, Jim Schultz, who charges that the state’s top prosecutor has failed in his duty to keep residents safe. Ellison is a former congressman, legislator and criminal defense attorney. He counters that the 36-year-old Schultz — a hedge fund lawyer with no courtroom experience — lacks the background needed to be Minnesota’s chief legal officer. Crime, abortion rights and the state’s response to a $250 million food program theft dominated their spirited debate Thursday on Minnesota Public Radio. It was their first of four debates in a tight race.
KEYT
Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record. Josh Shapiro is competing against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend barely a tenth as much. Shapiro still has weeks left to add to his total as he leads polls. Mastriano still predicts victory and touts his campaign as an unrivaled grassroots operation, but acknowledges he’s being hammered in the race for donations. Campaign finance filings show Shapiro has outspent Mastriano by 16 to 1 in the 2021-22 campaign cycle. Mastriano has turned off bedrock GOP donors by campaigning with far-right figures and backing a complete ban on abortion.
KEYT
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tried to cast his Republican challenger Tim Michels as a radical in a debate, while Michels argued that Evers has failed the state and doesn’t deserve a second term. Michels is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, which he touted during the Republican primary, but did not mention that backing in Friday’s debate. Evers defended his record and made a push for increasing funding for schools and local governments. Both candidates vowed to certify election results no matter who wins. Polls have shown the race to be about even.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
The Latino voter shift comes into focus in South Texas
What first appeared as statistical noise is now becoming clearer: Historically left-leaning Latino voters are shifting toward the GOP, with the potential to swing major races come November’s midterm elections. And with razor-thin margins determining control of Congress, Hispanic communities where Donald Trump unexpectedly made gains in 2020 are...
KEYT
6 takeaways from the Wisconsin governor’s debate between Tony Evers and Tim Michels
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin and his Republican challenger, Tim Michels, clashed in a debate Friday night over the swing state’s election administration, as Michels vowed to sign into law a series of restrictive voting measures that the incumbent has vetoed. The stylistic differences between the two nominees...
KEYT
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest this fall, the Democratic candidate doesn’t seem so assured of winning. The main reason for the race’s unpredictability is Betsy Johnson, a longtime former Democratic lawmaker who is running as an unaffiliated candidate. Democrats call her a spoiler who is taking votes from Tina Kotek. That could mean a victory for Republican Christine Drazan. President Joe Biden campaigned for Kotek on Friday. Mail-in ballots become available to voters next week.
KEYT
As election nears, Tennessee Gov. Lee won’t debate Martin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has no plans to participate in a debate against Democratic opponent Dr. Jason Martin. The Republican told reporters earlier this week that he’s focused on being governor. It’s a response he’s repeated when pressed about the gubernatorial race. Lee’s avoidance of sharing a stage with a Democratic opponent where they could both face potentially tough questions is similar to the growing trend of candidates across Tennessee and the U.S. sidestepping such events. Martin has said Lee’s refusal to debate is “a reflection on his lack of leadership as governor.”
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYT
Obama headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as vote nears
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is headed to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin in the closing days of the 2022 campaign to give a boost to Democrats running for governor, senator and on down the ballot. He goes first to Atlanta, where Stacey Abrams is taking on Republican...
KEYT
Migrants flown to Massachusetts certified as crime victims
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas sheriff has certified as crime victims 49 migrants flown from San Antonio to Massachusetts. In a statement, ACLU Massachusetts said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s certifications allow the migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14 to apply for special U-visas. Such visas would allow the migrants to remain in the U.S. lawfully as Salazar’s department conducts a criminal investigation of the circumstances that took them to New England. In a separate statement, Salazar said the migrants may have been victims of misdemeanor unlawful restraint and that suspects have been identified. He has not released the suspects’ identities.
KEYT
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois. That’s according to documents released by the Florida Department of Transportation on Friday. The flights were to follow up Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard that carried 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants to the Massachusetts island. Vertol Systems Company of Destin was hired to organize the flights and sent an employee to Tallahassee to pick up a hard copy of a $950,000 check after the state didn’t receive paperwork for a direct deposit to the company’s account, according to documents.
KEYT
Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers say they responded to a report Thursday evening of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens. The troopers’ said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m. and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. Stevens worked at ConocoPhillips Alaska. He joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Stevens is survived by his wife and their children.
KEYT
California has 301 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
California has 301 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest. Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
KEYT
Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy’s site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Wednesday that the New Mexico Environment Department last week gave the OK for shipments from the site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory to resume to the department’s Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. The New Mexico agency suspended the shipments Sept. 14. Officials say a drum leaking liquid in April caused a partial evacuation at the plant, but no contamination occurred.
KEYT
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
ATLANTA (AP) — Workers have begun loading radioactive fuel into a new nuclear reactor in Georgia. The announcement Friday by utilities means the first new nuclear reactor built in decades in the United States is on track to begin generating electricity in coming months. Georgia Power says workers will transfer 157 fuel assemblies into the reactor core at Plant Vogtle in coming days. After fuel is loaded, operators will test whether the plant’s cooling and steam supply system works and then begin generating power by March. The cost of a third and fourth reactor at Vogtle has climbed from an original estimate of $14 billion to more than $30 billion.
Comments / 0