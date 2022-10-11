Read full article on original website
Austin Energy customers will see higher electric bills beginning Nov. 1
Emotions and electric bills are running high. On Thursday, Austin City Council approved new pass-through rates for Austin Energy’s power supply adjustment (PSA) and regulatory charge. It rings up to an average $15 increase on monthly utility bills for residential customers. The first adjustments Austin Energy presented to council...
Social Security payments to increase 8.7% for cost of living
People on Social Security will see the highest benefits increase in 40 years. It's an 8.7% cost-of-living increase -- set at close to what the national average rate of inflation is right now. But here in Austin, a lot of rents have gone up more than this. “We are hearing...
Austin City Council set to consider renters' rights agenda amidst soaring rent increases
AUSTIN, Texas — Rising rents are a big part of the housing crisis in Austin. Redfin reports that rent in Austin has risen the most out of any city in the country. Now, the city council is taking up a renter’s rights agenda over the next few weeks, but it comes too late for some.
Austin City Council taking steps to protect the environment
At this week’s Austin City Council meeting, members approved a resolution directing the city manager to work with downtown businesses to reduce single-use plastics in the entertainment and tourism district. CBS Austin asked bars and restaurants how they feel about the council's efforts. Some shared they’ve already taken steps...
Concerns about Central Health's performance prompts audit from Travis County Commissioners
AUSTIN, Texas — Community members are expressing concerns about Central Health which has prompted Travis County commissioners to request a third-party performance audit. Central Health has an annual financial audit but what commissioners are requesting will look beyond that to determine if the money is being spent efficiently. The...
Austin Energy crew member recounts deployment to Florida for Hurricane Ian
We don't normally think of them as first responders, but electric utility crews from Austin Energy and across the country rushed to Florida to help get the lights back on after Hurricane Ian. Working with electrical equipment in flooded streets is an obvious risk but responding to a mass power outage in large numbers can pose its own dangers.
'We have not done enough': Austin ISD notes teacher retention rates need improvement
At Thursday's board information meeting, Austin ISD saw a glimpse at what their teacher retention rates for educators at title one schools look like from fall 2021-2022. "Title I to Title I teaching position to teaching position, the true retention rate of title one teachers is projected to be about 67.3%," said Brandi Hosack, AISD Interim Chief Officer of Human Capital.
Travis County provides more than 60 doses of Naloxone to bartenders working at ACL
AUSTIN, Texas — Day one of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival has wrapped up for the night and county officials are making sure everyone is staying safe this weekend. Hundreds of medical staff are carrying naloxone this year, including bartenders working the festival. Naloxone or...
Austin's airport expects busy weekends in October, November
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's airport has several busy weekends ahead as Austin City Limits Music Festival, F1 and Thanksgiving make some dates in October and November some of the highest-demand travel days the airport sees all year. Wednesday, new data from August showed passenger traffic at the Austin-Bergstrom International...
Round Rock Express 'Education Day'
Being an educator can be challenging but also rewarding profession. That’s why every year minor league baseball teams across the country pitch in a little relief for what’s known as Education Day. Our friends at the Round Rock Express gave us some insight on how they turn Dell Diamond into one of the largest outdoor classrooms in Central Texas.
Doctor provides tips on minimizing dust impact for ACL weekend 2
AUSTIN, Texas — Whether it's sunny, raining, or dusty, the environmental factors seem to capture the attention during ACL weekends. 2022 is no exception, with many people experiencing problems with dust. Ahead of weekend two, the city says their Operations and Maintenance staff have been watering mulch areas along with the turf nightly.
The Driskill is Texas' most haunted hotel, according to Yelp
Spooky season is here, and a Downtown Austin hotel can give you quite the fright. The Driskill was named the most haunted hotel in Texas by Yelp. On Friday, Yelp released its top 15 most haunted hotels and it's top 20 most haunted restaurant and bars in Texas. The company...
Fire marshal offers safety tips as temperatures are set to plunge
A big change in the weather comes with its own risks - to both people and pets. It has been so long since it has been cold that this primer might be helpful. Central Texans go from beating the heat to trying to stay warm on Sunday -- a predicted twenty-five-degree temperature drop is expected to bring our first real taste of fall.
Austin ISD police officer to run three marathons over three days
An Austin ISD police officer will be traveling to Utah to run not one, not two, but three marathons. Officer Dori Livingston will be running the marathons over three consecutive days, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The Tahoe Triple Marathon spans over two states and...
Mosquito traps in Georgetown test positive for West Nile Virus
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Williamson County health officials say two mosquito traps in Georgetown tested positive for West Nile virus. The samples are located in Geneva Park and Berry Creek. They were collected on October 11 and the lab results were returned on October 13 from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.
Texas Empowerment Academy is now enrolling Pre-K3 through 12th grade
Providing children with an innovative alternative for educational excellence in grades "Pre-K3" through 12, Texas Empowerment Academy goes beyond the classroom to create a community in which students, teachers, and staff thrive. Take a look at what sets this Austin charter school apart. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
Updated COVID-19 booster available for children ages 5 through 11
AUSTIN, Texas — Children ages 5 through 11 can now get the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster. The FDA and CDC approved the shots today, saying say this booster will help protect against old and new variants. "We are now like 2.5 years into COVID," said Dr. Donald Murphey, Pediatric...
Round Rock ISD floral design students create 15-foot homecoming mega mum
ROUND ROCK, Texas — What-a-mum! Everything is bigger in Texas and so are the Homecoming "mums." Nearly 100 students and four teachers from Stony Point High School's Floral Design program created an 8.5-foot by 15.5-foot mega mum!. The students in Round Rock say they even had to trim it...
APD: Person injured in NE Austin crash dies at hospital
Police say a person injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Northeast Austin later died at a hospital. The crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the intersection of Cedar Lake Drive and McCallen Pass. The Austin Police Department says at around 1:50 p.m. a Chevrolet pickup truck and...
Check out this bedazzled truck! Austin man transforms rust bucket for ACL Music Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — From rust bucket to rhinestone gem. Cleveland Shinn, owner of Oddball Kustom Garage turned an old 1976 GMC K15, into a bedazzled beauty on display at the 2022 ACL Music Festival. Cleveland says Austin-based concert promoter C3 Presents LLC, which runs ACL, asked to think outside...
