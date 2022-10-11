Read full article on original website
Related
Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden at a community center here Saturday promoted Democrats’ efforts to bring down health care costs, in a visit to a normally Democratic state three weeks before midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years. Speaking on the first day of Medicare open enrollment, Biden […] The post Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WLNS
Obama headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as vote nears
Former President Barack Obama is headed to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin in the closing days of the 2022 campaign
Comments / 0