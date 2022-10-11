Read full article on original website
Pokemon Go player furious as “glitched” Moltres appears and it’s terrible
A Pokemon GO player has shared a nasty surprise, realizing their hard-earned Galarian Moltres encounter wasn’t glitched out. Instead, other fans have confirmed its CP can really be lower than most average wild encounters. Pokemon Go players have been sharing their experiences with the Galarian Bird trio over the...
TenZ gives his verdict on Overwatch 2: “Feels like an aim trainer”
TenZ has been playing Overwatch 2 since its release and here’s what he had to say about how he feels after playing the game. Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, the face of Sentinels, often plays Overwatch 2 in between his Valorant games while he is live. On his October 12 stream, he gave his verdict on how he feels about the Overwatch sequel.
Overwatch 2 dev explains why Zenyatta needed to be nerfed already
A developer has explained the reason for a nerf in Overwatch 2 that reduces the attack speed Zenyatta gains from Kiriko’s ultimate. As a support hero, Kiriko can often prove vital to the tide of battle. Her ultimate ability especially accentuates this point, given its ability to boost the cooldowns, attack speed, and movement of allies within its area of effect.
Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen is female representation in gaming done right
Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen, and the game’s generally diverse hero roster, are inspiring inclusions and an example of just how far the gaming space has come in regards to nuanced and fully-realized female representation and diversity in their characters. As a queer female-identifying gamer, finding video game characters...
Will Modern Warfare 2 owners get early access to Warzone 2?
When Warzone first launched in early 2020, the Call of Duty battle royale title was made exclusive to Modern Warfare owners only for a limited time. But will Infinity Ward follow suit with Warzone 2?. Warzone 2 is due to launch on November 16, a little under three weeks after...
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 update patch notes: Ash, buffs & nerfs, map changes
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is here, bringing Ash to the battle royale alongside various buffs, nerfs, and map updates. Here, we have the full patch notes. Apex Legends Mobile has received steady updates since its launch on May 17, 2022, with many fans comparing it favorably to the main game.
Pokemon Go player calls out Niantic as Elite Raid eggs ruin Community Day
Pokemon Go players are furious following the announcement of Elite Raid battles, with many areas unable to spawn Litwick Community Day Lampent Raids thanks to the 24-hour timers. Pokemon Go players have expressed much-needed excitement over the spooky Litwick Community Day happening October 15, 2022, from 2 PM through 5...
Destiny 2 6.2.5 update patch notes: Exotic nerfs, Bow & Scout Rifle changes, more
With the Destiny 2 6.2.5 update Bungie is once again looking to offset the meta with an assortment of weapon archetype changes along with a handful of key Exotic tweaks. Before the patch rolls around, brush up with an early rundown on what to expect. As Bungie strives to keep...
Six promising indie games at PAX Australia 2022: Box Knight, Anger Foot, more
Indie games dominated much of the show floor at PAX Australia 2022, giving smaller, predominantly local development teams more space than usual to showcase their latest efforts. From inventive handheld projects to addictive roguelikes, here’s a look at some standouts. Additional reporting by Eleni Thomas. At each and every...
Warzone players still losing it over “OP” perk despite nerfs
Warzone players are still becoming incredibly frustrated with one ‘overpowered’ perk, despite it receiving multiple nerfs throughout recent updates. Warzone’s perk system is one of the many things that sets it apart from other battle royale titles. It brings the popular feature from Call of Duty multiplayer into the BR environment, giving players more customization over how they play.
Dr Disrespect slams “clueless” CoD devs over massive Warzone 2.0 changes
YouTube streamer and mustache expert Dr Disrespect has described CoD devs as “clueless” over the proposed changes to Warzone 2.0, with particular concern over the inclusion of AI in standard multiplayer matches. Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching, and fans of the first battle royale are eagerly anticipating what...
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 is on the verge of release and like every new Act, there is a new battle pass for you to grind through. Keep reading to check out all the new skins, sprays, and other cosmetics that you can claim from it. Episode 5 Act 3...
Valorant pro retires from competition to work at Riot Games
Valorant and former PUBG player Diondre ‘YaBoiDre’ Bond has announced his retirement from professional play to work at Riot Games as a quality assurance engineer, he announced on October 13. Competitive Valorant’s offseason has meant seeing organizations form potential super teams, but also player retirements as the esport...
Twitch star Tyler1 is already chat-banned in Overwatch 2 for five years
Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp once had a notorious rep in the streaming space for his toxicity. The Twitch star hasn’t been able to drop that yet in Overwatch 2, with the star already chat-banned for five years — although it might not be a new suspension.
Activision reveal how many Modern Warfare 2 cheaters have already been banned
Call of Duty publishers Activision have revealed how many Modern Warfare 2 cheaters have already been banned, detailing the figures in a RICOCHET anti-cheat update. Cheating in Call of Duty has been a substantial topic ever since Warzone dropped back in March 2020. The battle royale has been a resounding...
Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access: Release date, rewards, more
In an unprecedented move for the series, Activision has confirmed Modern Warfare 2’s campaign will go live ahead of the game’s full launch, giving players an opportunity to jump in and finish the story early. Here’s what you need to know. For the past two decades, players...
Pokemon Go announces new Elite Raids featuring Hoopa Unbound
Pokemon Go has announced a brand new raid type meant to challenge players called Elite Raids, with the first boss being Hoopa Unbound. Raids were one of the flagship features introduced in Pokemon Go when the game launched back in 2017. For the uninitiated, Raid Battles task a group of...
Starfield dev update leaves Fallout fans jealous with 250,000 voice lines
Starfield will have over 250,000 lines of dialog, over double what Bethesda Games Studio’s last game Fallout 4 had. Behind every classic Bethesda RPG are thousands of lines of dialog spoken by some of the best voice actors in all of gaming and entertainment. Dialog often serves as the backbone of the company’s immensely popular games, and for Starfield, arguably the most anticipated game in all of 2023, nothing is changing there.
VR dev recreates Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and fans are dreading it
A game developer and content creator has recreated Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy in VR and fans are already dreading it. Video game fans likely remember the trend of indie developers creating games seemingly designed around extreme difficulty and player frustration. Games such as Getting Over It with Bennett...
Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Timed Research tasks & rewards
Strengthen your bond with your Pokemon in Pokemon Go’s brand-new Festival of Lights Timed Research event. We’ve got all the details so you can get all the rewards possible. The Pokemon Festival of Lights event is all about strengthening your bond with those around you and your Pokemon...
