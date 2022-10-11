ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

247Sports

QB Tommy DeVito to start for Illini against Minnesota

Tommy DeVito will start at quarterback for Illinois in Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Minnesota, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on ESPN's College GameDay. DeVito left last week's win over Iowa in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return, but he practiced the entire week and was cleared to play in Saturday's important game between two teams tied atop the Big Ten West.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Line on Gophers vs Illini Has Surpassed Point of Disrespectful

On Saturday, the Minnesota Gophers will take the football field in Champaign vs a ranked (#24) Illinois Fighting Illini team that’s beaten Wisconsin and Iowa in back to back weeks. The Gophers, on the other hand, are coming off of a bye that was preceded by an ugly 20-10 loss vs Purdue.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Preview & Picks: No. 24 Illinois vs. Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN — Each successive win for Illinois football raises the stakes of the next game. And after ending long losing streaks to Wisconsin and Iowa in back-to-back weeks, the No. 24 Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) — ranked for the first time in 11 years — have made Saturday’s 11 a.m. homecoming kickoff against Minnesota as consequential as any Illinois game in more than a decade.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois

Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sioux City Journal

Big Ten finds a hoops home in Minneapolis

It wasn’t an accident that the Big Ten held its preseason basketball media days in Minneapolis this week. The Target Center which hosted the event was previously announced as the host for the conference’s 2023 and 2024 women’s basketball tournament and the 2024 Big Ten men’s tournament after that event is held this season in Chicago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
intermatwrestle.com

#9 Overall Sophomore Robideau Commits to Minnesota

Last night, the #9 overall sophomore in the nation, Landon Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN), made his collegiate commitment via social media. Robideau announced that he will stay in-state and compete for Brandon Eggum's Minnesota Golden Gophers. Robideau is currently ranked 10th at 132 lbs in MatScouts pre-Super 32 Rankings....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

Area Prep Scores; October 14, 2022

Annandale 42 Princeton 20…The Cards went into the half tied at 14 with the Tigers, but added 4 second half rushing TD’s (Green 2, Walter 1, Lampi 1) to take a 42-14 lead before sitting the starters down for the night. Annandale improves to 3-4 on the season.
ANNANDALE, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
High School Soccer PRO

Minnetonka, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
lifeinminnesota.com

The 11 Best Hikes Near Minneapolis

If you’re not sure where to hike near Minneapolis, you probably don’t know just how many great hiking spots there are in the area. In fact, there are plenty of trails as well as regional and state parks with hiking for all skill levels. Many are also open to leashed dogs and feature bike trails.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Queen of Norway visiting Minnesota, includes stop at St. Olaf College

MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway is in Minnesota for the next several days to celebrate the strong ties between the country and the state's Norwegian-American community.The queen, who is scheduled to be in the state through Sunday, is visiting "to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US," a press release from The Royal House of Norway said. Thousands in the state have ancestry tracing back to Norway, and share cultural traditions to this day.Her first stop was a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz.On Thursday's agenda was a celebration of 50 years of collaboration between the Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud

At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
