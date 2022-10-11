Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
KU fans hopeful for another championship basketball season
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Friday was a historic night in Lawrence. Six NCAA National Championship banners for men's basketball now hang in Allen Fieldhouse. Thousands of fans lined up outside of the arena ahead of Late Night in the Phog, waiting on the official start of KU Basketball season. Fans...
KMBC.com
Watch KMBC's Friday Football Patrol for Oct. 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here are the highlights from Friday's high school football games. Our Game of the Week featured Olathe North at Mill Valley.
KMBC.com
Tonganoxie's Jackson McWilliams named Athlete of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson McWilliams is a keeper for the Tonganoxie Chieftains soccer team. The junior recently became the first player in Kansas high school history to record 500 saves. He has six shutouts this season.
KMBC.com
Bishop Miege remembers legendary girls basketball coach Terry English
ROELAND PARK, Kan. — Legendary Bishop Miege girls basketball head coach Terry English has died at the age of 72. English coached at the school for over 40 years. "He was a true pioneer for girls basketball," said Rick Zych, friend and head coach of Miege Boys Basketball. With...
KMBC.com
Foundation honors late Avila baseball coach with youth camp
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new foundation honors the legacy of a former Avila baseball coach who died of COVID-19 last year. Daryl Cronk died in December 2021, just days after becoming ill. "He loved to teach. He loved to coach. He loved to mentor," said Kristyn Spiller. When...
KMBC.com
Oct. 14, 2022 Editorial: Drivers beware as deer rutting season begins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oh, deer. Metal mangled and airbags deployed. Check out the damage done when an SUV hit a deer crossing Highway 69 in Overland Park. Luckily, the driver was OK. But that isn't always the case. Nationally, 200 people die every year from vehicle collisions with...
KMBC.com
Not as windy, mostly sunny Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a slight chance for a rain shower that won't last long Friday evening. Friday night football will be fine. The winds won't be as strong on Saturday. It will be sunny with a high closer to normal. The winds pick up a bit...
KMBC.com
A clear and chilly Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has a clear and chilly saturday ahead. Mostly sunny skies but cooler than it has been in recent memory. The highs will be close to normal in the upper 60s. At least the winds will be calmer for Saturday but pick up a little on Sunday.
KMBC.com
'Once in a lifetime': KU Health System doctors perform surgery on gorilla at Kansas City Zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Zoo mourns the loss of one of its gorillas, KMBC 9 is getting an exclusive inside look at the surgery last year that helped extend his life. The University of Kansas Health System shared video from inside the operating room with KMBC 9, showing how their doctors and nurses answered the call.
KMBC.com
KCPD says man shot Thursday morning near 81st, the Paseo has died from his injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a man who was shot Thursday morning near 81st Street and the Paseo has died from his injuries. Police said they were called about 7:30 a.m. to the area on a report of a shooting and found the man down near a business.
KMBC.com
Kansas City School District considers plan to close 10 schools
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With too many buildings and not enough students to fill them,Kansas City Public Schools administrators are considering a plan to close 10 of the district's schools. The idea behind the Blueprint 2030 plan would be to consolidate resources to give students a better academic and...
KMBC.com
Motorcyclist critically hurt in 2-vehicle crash Friday in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on eastbound Highway 350 at Noland Road, Kansas City police said. Authorities said a red Ford Fusion was stopped in traffic when an orange Honda motorcycle rear-ended the Ford. Accident investigators said that just...
KMBC.com
SIlver alert issued for 70-year-old Kansas City woman with dementia
KCPD has issued a silver alert for a missing 70-year-old woman in Kansas City. Deborah A. Johnson is was last seen in the evening hours of Friday, Oct. 14. Johnson has Dementia and easily forgets where she is. Police described her as a Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall,...
KMBC.com
KCPS says its blueprint plan will offer students more opportunities while consolidating resources
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools' new Blueprint 2030 plan includes college and career pathways for high school students, science labs in every elementary school and expanded extracurricular activities including field trips. The plan calls for the closure of 10 schools for a savings of $13.2 million...
KMBC.com
Windy but sunny days ahead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC is windy Thursday and Friday with an elevated fire danger. Dry conditions are to blame for the increased fire risk. A frost or freeze is possible for a few mornings next week. Wednesday night, things are mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s. Highs...
KMBC.com
KCPD looking for missing/endangered 13-year-old not seen since 5 p.m. Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a missing 13-year-old. Authorities say Zayvion Henderson was last seen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 14m, 2022. Henderson was last seen that Friday at the Landing Mall near 1240 East Meyer Blvd. Police described him as 5 foot 7...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigating homicide on 113th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A call about the sound of gunshots led police officers to discover a dying man early Saturday morning. Kansas City, MO police officers say they got the call at around 7:30 a.m. and officers went to the area of 112th Street and Winchester Avenue to check it out.
KMBC.com
Strong wind blows in this afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chilly this morning with very windy, dry conditions this afternoon. High fire weather danger. Wind of 20 - 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. High 66. Mostly sunny, warm and windy Friday. High 74. Mostly cloudy and chilly Saturday. High 66. Sunny and...
KMBC.com
Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
KMBC.com
Olathe Fire Department adds extra staffers because of red flag warning
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Fire Department has increased their staffing because of a red flag warning thanks to the windy conditions in our area. A red flag warning means the weather conditions increase the risk of fire danger. "There’s plenty of stuff out there that can burn. A...
