ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

KU fans hopeful for another championship basketball season

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Friday was a historic night in Lawrence. Six NCAA National Championship banners for men's basketball now hang in Allen Fieldhouse. Thousands of fans lined up outside of the arena ahead of Late Night in the Phog, waiting on the official start of KU Basketball season. Fans...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
KMBC.com

Foundation honors late Avila baseball coach with youth camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new foundation honors the legacy of a former Avila baseball coach who died of COVID-19 last year. Daryl Cronk died in December 2021, just days after becoming ill. "He loved to teach. He loved to coach. He loved to mentor," said Kristyn Spiller. When...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Not as windy, mostly sunny Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a slight chance for a rain shower that won't last long Friday evening. Friday night football will be fine. The winds won't be as strong on Saturday. It will be sunny with a high closer to normal. The winds pick up a bit...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

A clear and chilly Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has a clear and chilly saturday ahead. Mostly sunny skies but cooler than it has been in recent memory. The highs will be close to normal in the upper 60s. At least the winds will be calmer for Saturday but pick up a little on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
KMBC.com

Kansas City School District considers plan to close 10 schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With too many buildings and not enough students to fill them,Kansas City Public Schools administrators are considering a plan to close 10 of the district's schools. The idea behind the Blueprint 2030 plan would be to consolidate resources to give students a better academic and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Motorcyclist critically hurt in 2-vehicle crash Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on eastbound Highway 350 at Noland Road, Kansas City police said. Authorities said a red Ford Fusion was stopped in traffic when an orange Honda motorcycle rear-ended the Ford. Accident investigators said that just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Tcu
KMBC.com

Windy but sunny days ahead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC is windy Thursday and Friday with an elevated fire danger. Dry conditions are to blame for the increased fire risk. A frost or freeze is possible for a few mornings next week. Wednesday night, things are mostly clear with lows in the mid-40s. Highs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigating homicide on 113th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A call about the sound of gunshots led police officers to discover a dying man early Saturday morning. Kansas City, MO police officers say they got the call at around 7:30 a.m. and officers went to the area of 112th Street and Winchester Avenue to check it out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Strong wind blows in this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chilly this morning with very windy, dry conditions this afternoon. High fire weather danger. Wind of 20 - 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. High 66. Mostly sunny, warm and windy Friday. High 74. Mostly cloudy and chilly Saturday. High 66. Sunny and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man concerned about mail service along Kansas City street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walk down the sidewalk along a portion of East Eighth Street in Kansas City's historic northeast neighborhood and you are bound to run into a burned-out car full of trash. Just across the street along the sidewalk, the trash problem is not much better. "(It's)...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Olathe Fire Department adds extra staffers because of red flag warning

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Fire Department has increased their staffing because of a red flag warning thanks to the windy conditions in our area. A red flag warning means the weather conditions increase the risk of fire danger. "There’s plenty of stuff out there that can burn. A...
OLATHE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy