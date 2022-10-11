Read full article on original website
Months after apologizing for Saudi Arabia comments, LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson denies doing interview
In February, four months before he would officially join LIV Golf, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson apologized for " reckless" comments he made regarding Saudi Arabia during an interview with biographer Alan Shipnuck. On Thursday, as Mickelson and others prepare to compete in the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, "Lefty" is denying not only that he ever made the comments, but even interviewed with the author.
LIV Golf: Sergio Garcia labelled one of the game's "MOST UNPROFESSIONAL" ever
Golf Channel co-host and prominent LIV Golf critic Eamon Lynch says Sergio Garcia's recent behaviour was "perfectly on brand" as he labelled him one of the most unprofessional men to have played the game. It very much appears that Garcia's future with Ryder Cup Europe is all but over after...
LIV Golf for women? LPGA superstars Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson offer thoughts
LPGA Tour superstars Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson refused to be drawn into entertaining the idea of playing in a LIV Golf for women or whether or not it would receive the same level as scrutiny as Greg Norman's enterprise. Both Thompson, 27 and the younger Korda sister, 24, are...
Kyle Long dishes on Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy and the golfers he thinks would make good NFL players
Golfers are famously not athletes … or are they?. On this week’s episode of GOLF’s Subpar podcast, former Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long talked all things NFL with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, including, among other things, which PGA Tour pros he thinks could make it out as NFL players.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News
Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
Can a golfer move their ball out of a bunker with water in it?
You're playing golf, and you find your ball in a bunker on the golf course. And it turns out, there's water in that bunker, and you ball is in the water in the bunker. Since there's normally only supposed to be sand in a bunker, does that mean a golfer can take their ball out of a bunker with water in it?
Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
Look: Mother, Daughter Are Set To Make NASCAR History
Tomorrow's Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring on the ARCA Menards Series West will be a historic one in racing. For the first time ever, a mother and daughter will be competing in the same race. Australia's Sarah Burgess, who serves as crew chief and owner of her daughter Bridget...
Hailie Deegan Makes Notable Decision For Saturday's Race
Earlier this month, the racing world received word that Hailie Deegan would be making a major career move. Just over a week ago, she announced that she would make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15. Deegan, 21, has been rising up the racing ranks in recent years and gets a shot at the big time this weekend.
Death of the golf-ball washer: Why this once-familiar staple is falling out of favor
Matt Guilfoil would never tell you not to wash your golf balls. But he has some thoughts on how you ought to clean them. Spoiler alert: As he sees it, anything beyond a wet towel is probably overkill. Guilfoil is a veteran superintendent and a co-host of From the Jingweeds,...
‘That was false reporting’: Patrick Reed explains curious Europe stint
Patrick Reed, whom multiple outlets reported as saying his treatment at a DP World Tour event last month was “a slap in the face,” said Thursday those stories were “false reporting.”. In a press conference ahead of this weekend’s LIV Golf event in Saudi Arabia, Reed also...
Here’s what’s happening to LIV golfers’ world rankings — and how their major chances look
Who decides the World Ranking? How many points should LIV players get? What’s the MENA Tour?! There’s some chatter in pro golf these days that has nothing to do with golf shots and has everything to do with the two-year long leaderboard we call the OWGR (Official World Golf Ranking).
This major winner is invested in the mental game. His best tip is 1 word
You’ve maybe heard the story by now, and you probably know how it all turned out, but Darren Clarke is a jolly storyteller, and the 2011 Open Championship is a whopper to him, so we would be amiss if we didn’t start things with him going back to Royal St. George’s again. There’s a payoff, too, for possibly all of us.
Rickie Fowler grabs Zozo Championship co-lead with bogey-free 63 in Japan
Rickie Fowler said his focus at the Zozo Championship was to stay present and keep moving forward. It obviously worked, since he didn’t even realize he was bogey-free until he was told so after his round. Fowler turned in a seven-under 63 on Friday at the Zozo Championship in...
Rickie Fowler finds his groove in Zozo Championship opening round
It’s Thursday morning in the United States, but the first round of this week’s PGA Tour event, the 2022 Zozo Championship is already complete. Unlike the first three tournaments of the new season, this Zozo is not located in the States, but at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. Thanks to a major time zone difference, players teed off late Wednesday night for viewers on the East Coast, completing their rounds early Thursday morning.
Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler team up in (wait for it) pickleball exhibition
Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler skipped out on this week’s PGA Tour event in Japan. Instead they are working on swings of a different nature — pickleball. The two Dallas-area residents and Masters champions teamed up in the Celebrity Battle of the Paddle exhibition in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday.
Inside Nelly Korda’s bag: 7 things I learned inspecting Korda’s clubs
Nelly Korda’s equipment setup is full of gear gems that come into view only when you take a look at the entire setup. It’s a glorified equipment Easter egg hunt, which is something I thoroughly enjoy when inspecting the clubs used by one of the best golfers on the planet.
Can golfers move their golf ball out of a puddle on the putting green or putt around it?
It's rare, but there are some times when golfers will be out on the course in a sudden deluge of rain. The rain puddles quickly on different parts of the course, including the putting greens. Golfers, playing through the rain, might find their golf ball on a putting surface with puddles on it. Their ball could be in the puddle, or puddles might be an obstacle to getting the ball to the hole.
‘They will be accepting of it’: Phil Mickelson hints at LIV Golf’s future
To talk more about the future of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson wants to first talk more about cricket. “I didn’t grow up with cricket, but I am becoming somewhat aware of what Kerry Packer did to evolve cricket and to pay professional cricket players a reasonable fee,” Mickelson said on Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “I mean, I think they were making $200 a game back in the ’70s and they weren’t getting paid and there wasn’t television rights and they were all having to have jobs. And yet there was still money coming in.
Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda set for final-round showdown in New York
The third and final round of the Aramco Team Series event at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point looks to be a dramatic one, as two of the top players in women’s golf — Americans Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda — sit only one shot apart at the top of the leaderboard at the tournament’s 36-hole mark.
