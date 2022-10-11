ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

cw34.com

Fort Pierce sees high demand for utility assistance program

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Fort Pierce residents are struggling to pay bills after a utility assistance program offered by the City of Fort Pierce closed for the second time within minutes of opening. Fort Pierce Resident Tamara Jean came into Incubate Neighborhood Center Thursday looking for help with...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce Completes Temporary Parking Lot

Fort Pierce - Friday October 14, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has announced that it has completed the expansion of the temporary parking area located on Indian River Drive between Avenue D and Backus Avenue. The Public Works Department finished construction this past week and the improved temporary parking...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Man with dementia reported missing from Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Angela Rivera. He drove away from his home in Lake Worth at around 2 a.m. in a 2017 silver Toyota Camry....
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Residential fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. A passerby reported smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The fire began in the garage and spread to the second...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway

Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
hometownnewstc.com

CIty of Port St. Lucie approves Club Pure elementary school

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council majority here approved a special exception use Sept. 26 to permit an elementary school at the corner of Jennings Road and U.S. 1 in the General Commercial Zoning District despite learning at the 11th hour the school was already in operation. Through...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton reopens after lengthy closure

After being closed for more than a year and a half, the Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton has finally reopened to the public amid a massive highway construction overhaul. Motorists will be able to drive on the inside lanes, but the outside lanes will remain closed until construction on the bridge handrails are complete. Additionally, there will be no cyclist or pedestrian access during that ...
BOCA RATON, FL
treasurecoast.com

Free Household Hazardous Waste Event, Oct. 15

When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Where: Public Works Facility, 450 SW Thornhill Drive. Why: Residents are invited to participate in a free Household Hazardous Waste(HHW) Collection Day. Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful (KPSLB) offers the City of Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County residents (ID’s required) an environmentally safe way to dispose of hazardous household waste.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Delray Beach this week. The crash happened on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Military Trail and Beechwood Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 48-year-old William Clifford Cintron was going southbound on Military Trail...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall

Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees

BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

