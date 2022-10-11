Read full article on original website
Fort Pierce sees high demand for utility assistance program
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Fort Pierce residents are struggling to pay bills after a utility assistance program offered by the City of Fort Pierce closed for the second time within minutes of opening. Fort Pierce Resident Tamara Jean came into Incubate Neighborhood Center Thursday looking for help with...
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce Completes Temporary Parking Lot
Fort Pierce - Friday October 14, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has announced that it has completed the expansion of the temporary parking area located on Indian River Drive between Avenue D and Backus Avenue. The Public Works Department finished construction this past week and the improved temporary parking...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County bus drivers the highest paid in Florida, board approves salary increase
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Bus drivers in Palm Beach County are now the highest paid drivers in the state of Florida, according to the district. The school board approved a salary increase for starting bus drivers from $17.33 to $20 per hour. Existing bus drivers will receive...
cw34.com
Man with dementia reported missing from Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing man. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Angela Rivera. He drove away from his home in Lake Worth at around 2 a.m. in a 2017 silver Toyota Camry....
cbs12.com
Residential fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Delray Beach Fire Rescue and Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire of a duplex on 560 NW 46TH Avenue. A passerby reported smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The fire began in the garage and spread to the second...
cw34.com
Kings Point resident hopes FEMA will help him after tornado rips roof off his home
DELRAY BEACH. Fla. (CBS12) — It's been exactly two weeks ago that a tornado ripped into some of the condo buildings at Kings Point, west of Delray Beach. We caught up with one man who lived through this nightmare and is trying to put his life back together. "All...
Port of Palm Beach proposed expansion sparks traffic concerns
With a proposed expansion at the Port of Palm Beach, many fear it will bring more traffic on the roads and waterways in and around Riviera Beach.
Two arrested in shoplifting case that led to lockdown of five schools and shutdown of Sawgrass Expressway
Two men shoplifting from a Target store, one of them disguised as a woman, stirred chaos during their getaway attempt in Coral Springs — getting into a highway wreck that snarled traffic for miles, and causing lockdowns at nearby Stoneman Douglas High and four other schools, police said Friday. The schools in Parkland and Coral Springs stayed on lockdown for hours Thursday as police sought the ...
hometownnewstc.com
CIty of Port St. Lucie approves Club Pure elementary school
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council majority here approved a special exception use Sept. 26 to permit an elementary school at the corner of Jennings Road and U.S. 1 in the General Commercial Zoning District despite learning at the 11th hour the school was already in operation. Through...
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton reopens after lengthy closure
After being closed for more than a year and a half, the Clint Moore Bridge in Boca Raton has finally reopened to the public amid a massive highway construction overhaul. Motorists will be able to drive on the inside lanes, but the outside lanes will remain closed until construction on the bridge handrails are complete. Additionally, there will be no cyclist or pedestrian access during that ...
cw34.com
Ticket worth millions for woman in Broward County was sold in Boca Raton
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman in Broward County has claimed millions of dollars, five months after the Florida Lottery ticket she bought in Boca Raton matched all-but-one of the Mega Millions winning numbers. The lottery announced Grace Scott, 61, of Sunrise, claimed a $4 million prize and that...
treasurecoast.com
Free Household Hazardous Waste Event, Oct. 15
When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Where: Public Works Facility, 450 SW Thornhill Drive. Why: Residents are invited to participate in a free Household Hazardous Waste(HHW) Collection Day. Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful (KPSLB) offers the City of Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County residents (ID’s required) an environmentally safe way to dispose of hazardous household waste.
Affordable housing forums held across Palm Beach County ahead of Nov. 8 vote
Palm Beach County is working to do something about affordable housing by encouraging residents to vote for a $200 million housing bond initiative on the ballot on Nov. 8.
WPBF News 25
South Florida lawyer Beatrice Bijoux found not guilty by way of insanity after hitting 4 people with her car in February
STUART, Fla. — Based on a report by a medical doctor, the state agreed this afternoon that Beatrice Bijoux was not guilty by way of insanity when she plowed her vehicle into a group of people outside a Stuart grocery store back in February. Bijoux appeared before a judge...
cw34.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Delray Beach this week. The crash happened on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Military Trail and Beechwood Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 48-year-old William Clifford Cintron was going southbound on Military Trail...
Gardens woman, 76, dies in train-car crash in West Palm; stalled railcars halted east-west traffic
WEST PALM BEACH — A 76-year-old Palm Beach Gardens woman has died from injuries she sustained when a freight train struck her SUV on Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach, city police said Friday. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue drove Harreen Bertisch to St. Mary's Medical Center, where she died following the wreck on...
cw34.com
Snowbirds arriving, and experts urge everyone to get COVID booster
West Palm Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Snowbirds are starting to arrive in our area here in south Florida meaning more part-time residents from the northeast. Health experts say this adds to the importance of getting the COVID-19 booster. The White House this week is urging people to get the...
Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall
Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
cw34.com
Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees
BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
