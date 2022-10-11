Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
White House launches effort to speed up infrastructure projects
The White House on Thursday launched an effort to speed up projects funded in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed last fall, as about $180 billion has so far been approved to flow out to states for improvements like roads, bridges, broadband internet, clean water and more. State and local...
Bay News 9
In Colorado, Biden designates first national monument of his presidency
President Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Colorado’s Camp Hale in Leadville to designate the first national monument of his presidency, saying its significance “goes well beyond the people of Colorado.”. “When I served as senator and vice president, Jill and I made sure to take our children...
Documents reveal Australia’s efforts to stay neutral as Donald Trump claimed electoral fraud
US political insider admits there are ‘reasons to worry’ for its democracy as allies wonder at damage done to the west’s credibility
Bay News 9
Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena former President Trump: 'He is required to answer for his actions'
The House Select Committee spent the majority of its highly anticipated public hearing Thursday focusing on Donald Trump's role in the Jan. 6 riot, with lawmakers making the case that the former president was "personally and substantially involved" in every effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Bay News 9
'This is really a swing state': Arizona emerges as key battleground in 2022 midterms
With less than four weeks until the midterm elections, Spectrum News traveled to a second battleground state whose race could help decide the makeup of Congress – which impacts Americans no matter where they live. The election in Arizona is in full swing. Campaign signs are out, and early...
Bay News 9
New footage shows Congressional leaders sheltering, calling for help as Jan. 6 unfolded
At its hearing on Thursday, the House Jan. 6 panel showed previously unseen video of congressional leaders sheltering during the seige of the U.S. Capitol and on the phone urging White House aides, Trump administration officials, local leaders and then-Vice President Mike Pence to call in law enforcement, clear the building and get former President Donald Trump to tell his supporters to end their violent riot.
Bay News 9
Economic impact of immigration in New York City
The city is in the middle of a migrant crisis, with thousands arriving each week. While officials say they’re being welcomed here, there are real concerns about a strain on local resources. According to advocates, these migrants are needed in part to help address a current labor shortage. Rovika...
Democrats try to break through on drug pricing message
Much of the public appears to be largely in the dark about Democrats’ signature effort to let Medicare negotiate drug prices, a potentially troubling sign ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The inclusion of a provision allowing those negotiations in the Inflation Reduction Act marked the culmination of...
Bay News 9
Fed voiced determination at last meeting to curb inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high’’ inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead.
Bay News 9
Ticket to ride: Germany eyes public transit revolution
BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants to introduce a public transit pass that costs 49 euros ($47) a month and will be valid nationwide — if officials can agree on the funding. The proposal follows a wildly successful "9-euro ticket,” which was on offer in Germany for three months this summer as part of efforts to help people switch to environmentally friendly transport, reducing gasoline use and helping combat inflation.
Bay News 9
Millions of Social Security recipients to get a 8.7% boost in benefits in 2023, a historic increase fueled by inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients to get a 8.7% boost in benefits in 2023, a historic increase fueled by inflation. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bay News 9
US to pull visas of Haitian officials, send assistance
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government will pull visas belonging to current and former Haitian government officials involved with gangs and other criminal organizations as well as provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti, senior U.S. officials said Wednesday. The officials spoke to reporters by telephone...
Bay News 9
Advocates urge NY state health department to change Medicaid policy
Thousands of cancer patients enrolled in Medicaid in New York state are facing an additional hurdle that could impact the efficacy of the treatment intended to save their lives. Cancer and HIV patients across the state can get their oral medications directly from their physician's dispensary. But the state health...
Bay News 9
Labor Department launches initiative for miners with black lung disease
The U.S. Department of Labor is working to ensure that coal miners know their rights by launching an awareness campaign focused on miners who have developed black lung disease. Christopher Williamson, the Assistant Secretary of the Mine Safety and Health Administration, says growing up in southern West Virginia gave him...
Bay News 9
AP News Digest 7:15 a.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. —————————— TOP STORIES. —————————— CAPITOL...
