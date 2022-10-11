Read full article on original website
Police: 4 Male Bodies Recovered From Deep Fork River Near Okmulgee
The remains of four male bodies were recovered from a river near Okmulgee, according to police. The families of four missing men have been told about the discovery, but police have not confirmed identification. Officers said no one had seen or heard from Mark Chastain, his brother Billy, Alex Stephens...
Owasso Police Asking For Public's Help To Find People Involved In Construction Site Vandalism
Owasso police are asking for the public’s help to find the people who caused more than half a million dollars in damage to a construction site and street. Officers shared these photos of the damage at East 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive. The vandals tore up shipping...
Tulsa Police Investigating Homicide At Apartment Complex
One person was found dead at the Sunset Plaza apartments near I-244 and MLK, police said. Around 5:45 Friday evening, officers found the victim dead inside the doorway of an apartment, police said. The scene remained busy for around three hours, with many residents moving in and out of the...
Authorities Respond To Crash On Highway 88 In Rogers County
Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash on Highway 88 in Rogers County. The crash happened along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. This is a developing story.
2 Injured After Car Crash In Tulsa Near 41st And Garnett
Two people were hurt after a car T-boned another vehicle making a turn near 41st and Garnett. A car trying to turn left was hit by another driver who officers think may have been speeding, officers said. A man driving a Nissan hit an elderly woman driving a Kia, as...
Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers
We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Creek County issued a burn ban at...
Families Desperate For Answers As Search Continues For 4 Missing Okmulgee Men
Okmulgee Police are searching for four missing men who were last seen by family on Sunday. Okmulgee Police said Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Alex Stephens, and Mike Sparks were all reported missing on Monday evening. Chief Joe Prentice said the men were believed to be together. He said hey visited...
Former Cafeteria Worker Makes Donations To Broken Arrow Schools
A former cafeteria worker has donated money to Broken Arrow Schools to help make sure kids get some healthy lunches. School administrators said students should be well fed before they even set foot in a classroom. And now, thanks to a donation from a former cafeteria employee, the district is another step closer to that goal.
Car Dealership Owner Says Thieves Stole 3 Cars & Keys To 40 Others
A Tulsa car dealership owner said he couldn’t believe it when someone stole a car from his driveway, drove it to his dealership and stole two more cars from the lot. The owner of Second Generation Motor Company said he had left the keys to all 40 of his cars inside the vehicle and this is the one time he decided to park in his driveway instead of his garage.
Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit
The Tulsa Dream Center hosted the Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit Friday. Organizers said it was all about providing resources to fathers in the community. "These are the best of times for fathers and these are the worst of times. I've never seen fatherlessness, abdication, absence, and even abuse be such an epidemic as it is today," said Ken Canfield.
Watch: 'Vintage Market Days' Coming To Creek County
More than 100 merchants are setting up shop with all kinds of unique items for Vintage Market Days in Kellyville. The event kicks off on Friday at the Creek County Fairgrounds. It is one of 60 similar events in 25 states this season supporting small businesses and local merchants around...
Watch: Halloween Attractions At The Castle Of Muskogee
Get ready to be scared. Halloween has arrived at the Castle of Muskogee. There are nine different haunts each rated by scare level along with several family-friendly activities for the kids. Every year in October, the Castle of Muskogee opens on weekends for the Halloween Festival. There's a wide variety...
Oklahoma Records First Flu Death Of 2022 Fall Season
Flu season has just gotten started, and the state has already reported its first flu-related death. While flu season the last couple of years has been relatively mild, health experts are keeping an eye on this year's season. Similar to COVID-19, the flu spreads from person to person through respiratory...
Tulsa International Airport Looking For Artists For New Waiting Area Display
The Tulsa International Airport is looking for artists for a new display in one of its waiting areas. The Airport Art and Culture Program is asking for proposals from artists, museums and groups in the Tulsa area. They want the piece to represent Tulsa's art history, architecture or another facet...
TPS Board Member Frustrated With Administration Communication
TULSA, Okla. - Another Tulsa School Board member is frustrated with the district's administration and fellow board members. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live downtown with the story.
The Call Up: Football Powerhouse Bixby To Face Broken Arrow, & More
High school football powerhouse Bixby is taking on Broken Arrow under the Friday Night Lights. We're calling up Jonathan Huskey to the 4 o'clock show to talk about our game of the week, and the big college games this weekend.
Tulsa Tech Game Of The Week: Broken Arrow Faces Bixby
Week seven of high school football has featured quite a few games on Thursday night. That will be the case again next week. But for now, a marquee Friday night matchup led us off. Our Tulsa Tech Game of the Week was between Broken Arrow and Bixby. News On 6's...
Rejoice Christian Hosted Vinita Thursday Night
On Thursday night, it was a battle of the unbeatens in 2a, Rejoice Christian hosted Vinita. In the end, Rejoice won and stayed unbeaten, 55-28.
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason Poll: Cowboys, Sooners Picked To Finish In Middle Of Pack
The Big 12 Conference’s men’s basketball head coaches don’t appear to have the highest opinion of this year’s teams coming out of Norman and Stillwater. The league announced Thursday that its coaches selected the Cowboys to finish fifth and the Sooners seventh for the 2022-23 season.
