Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Police: 4 Male Bodies Recovered From Deep Fork River Near Okmulgee

The remains of four male bodies were recovered from a river near Okmulgee, according to police. The families of four missing men have been told about the discovery, but police have not confirmed identification. Officers said no one had seen or heard from Mark Chastain, his brother Billy, Alex Stephens...
OKMULGEE, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Investigating Homicide At Apartment Complex

One person was found dead at the Sunset Plaza apartments near I-244 and MLK, police said. Around 5:45 Friday evening, officers found the victim dead inside the doorway of an apartment, police said. The scene remained busy for around three hours, with many residents moving in and out of the...
TULSA, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6

2 Injured After Car Crash In Tulsa Near 41st And Garnett

Two people were hurt after a car T-boned another vehicle making a turn near 41st and Garnett. A car trying to turn left was hit by another driver who officers think may have been speeding, officers said. A man driving a Nissan hit an elderly woman driving a Kia, as...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers

We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Creek County issued a burn ban at...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Former Cafeteria Worker Makes Donations To Broken Arrow Schools

A former cafeteria worker has donated money to Broken Arrow Schools to help make sure kids get some healthy lunches. School administrators said students should be well fed before they even set foot in a classroom. And now, thanks to a donation from a former cafeteria employee, the district is another step closer to that goal.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Car Dealership Owner Says Thieves Stole 3 Cars & Keys To 40 Others

A Tulsa car dealership owner said he couldn’t believe it when someone stole a car from his driveway, drove it to his dealership and stole two more cars from the lot. The owner of Second Generation Motor Company said he had left the keys to all 40 of his cars inside the vehicle and this is the one time he decided to park in his driveway instead of his garage.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit

The Tulsa Dream Center hosted the Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit Friday. Organizers said it was all about providing resources to fathers in the community. "These are the best of times for fathers and these are the worst of times. I've never seen fatherlessness, abdication, absence, and even abuse be such an epidemic as it is today," said Ken Canfield.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Watch: 'Vintage Market Days' Coming To Creek County

More than 100 merchants are setting up shop with all kinds of unique items for Vintage Market Days in Kellyville. The event kicks off on Friday at the Creek County Fairgrounds. It is one of 60 similar events in 25 states this season supporting small businesses and local merchants around...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Watch: Halloween Attractions At The Castle Of Muskogee

Get ready to be scared. Halloween has arrived at the Castle of Muskogee. There are nine different haunts each rated by scare level along with several family-friendly activities for the kids. Every year in October, the Castle of Muskogee opens on weekends for the Halloween Festival. There's a wide variety...
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Records First Flu Death Of 2022 Fall Season

Flu season has just gotten started, and the state has already reported its first flu-related death. While flu season the last couple of years has been relatively mild, health experts are keeping an eye on this year's season. Similar to COVID-19, the flu spreads from person to person through respiratory...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Tulsa Tech Game Of The Week: Broken Arrow Faces Bixby

Week seven of high school football has featured quite a few games on Thursday night. That will be the case again next week. But for now, a marquee Friday night matchup led us off. Our Tulsa Tech Game of the Week was between Broken Arrow and Bixby. News On 6's...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

