Read full article on original website
Related
Come on Red Roses! Princess of Wales represents England in Zara blazer and says she'll be 'setting her alarm early' to cheer on women's team in a video message wishing them luck ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2022 in New Zealand
The Princess of Wales has said she will be setting her alarm early to wake up in time for England Women's rugby matches as they compete in the World Cup in New Zealand this autumn. Kate, a patron of England Rugby since earlier this year, sent a video message to...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Scotland make two changes for must-win Australia game
Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: 15 October Kick-off: 03:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5Live & BBC Sport website & app. Rachel McLachlan and teenager Emma Orr return from injury to start for Scotland in the must-win Pool A game with Australia on Saturday. Both players make their...
BBC
Prince of Wales visits FA's St George's Park on its 10th anniversary
The Prince of Wales has been to England’s national football centre at St George's Park in Staffordshire to mark its 10th anniversary. The FA President's visit paid tribute to diversity within sport, as he met para-football players, youth teams and those taking part in this year’s Street Child World Cup.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Aussie-powered Scotland aim for upsets
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Rugby League has links to Scotland that go back more than a hundred years. Celtic Park hosted the touring Australians in 1909 and Hearts' Tynecastle ground hosted a Test match between Australia and England two years later.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Leanee Crichton says 'Alarm bells ringing' for Scotland' after World Cup disappointment
Leanne Crichton believes "alarm bells are ringing" after Scotland's failure to reach next year's Women's World Cup. Tuesday's 1-0 play-off loss to Republic of Ireland denied Pedro Martinez Losa's side a place in Australia and New Zealand. The Scots reached Euro 2017 and the World Cup in 2019. "I do...
France 24
Australia eye more Rugby League World Cup glory as minnows hover
Newcastle (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Australia kick off the defence of their Rugby League World Cup title against Fiji on Saturday, with skipper James Tedesco insisting this edition might be the most challenging yet for the all-conquering Kangaroos. Australia have won seven of the last eight Rugby League World...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England triumph would 'inspire' kids - Sam Tomkins
Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Dates: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15 BST; live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. An England World Cup triumph on home...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Siwan Lillicrap returns to captain Wales against New Zealand
Venue: Waitakere Stadium, Auckland Date: Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 03:15 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary on BBC Sport website & app plus live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales have made four changes as they prepare to take on world champions New Zealand, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sad implosion of Wasps and Worcester must be warning call for English rugby | Robert Kitson
The sport’s days of reckoning are here, and everyone from the RFU to reckless club owners is responsible for the pain
BBC
Creeslough: Community pulls together to carry its broken heart
The people of Creeslough in County Donegal have experienced a week like no-one could have imagined. Ten people between the ages of five and 59 taken too soon, in an explosion nobody could have foreseen. Since last Friday, they have had to go through the ordeal of waiting for their...
BBC
Battersea Power Station opening sparks excitement
Thousands of people turned up to the opening of Battersea Power Station. The results of an eight-year restoration were unveiled to the public at a grand opening event, following decades of decay. Battersea's Labour MP Marsha De Cordova and London Mayor Sadiq Khan were among those who attended. However, Wandsworth's...
BBC
GAA Provincial Championships: Derry to open Ulster title defence with trip to Fermanagh
Derry will begin the defence of their Ulster title with a trip to Fermanagh in the quarter-finals of the 2023 championship. It will take Derry boss Rory Gallagher back to his home county. Tyrone host Monaghan in the quarter-final in a mouthwatering repeat of the 2021 decider. Down face Donegal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
New crisis looms for Ukrainians in the UK
Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been in the UK for almost six months, analysis by BBC News shows. It means nearly a third of the total arrivals under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements. So what happens to them now?. Clare, Olena...
Gary Lineker hopes gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup
Gary Lineker wants to see a Premier League player come out as gay during the Qatar World Cup to send a strong message to a host nation where homosexuality remains a crime.Former England striker Lineker told the Daily Mirror he knows of two gay Premier League players, saying they had been “very close” to coming out before now.“It would be great if one or two of them came out during the World Cup. It would be amazing,” Lineker said.“I know for a fact that some have been very close and contemplated it. There’s a couple I know, but obviously it’s...
BBC
MPs remember Sir David Amess on anniversary of his murder
The Prime Minister Liz Truss and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have led tributes to Sir David Amess on the first anniversary of his murder. Sir David, who was an MP for nearly 40 years, was stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October 2021. He is...
BBC
Flying Scotsman: Centenary celebrations begin for iconic locomotive
The newly-restored Flying Scotsman has been unveiled ahead of a series of events to celebrate its centenary year. The 97-tonne locomotive was built in Doncaster in 1923, and is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York. Restoration has been completed and the engine is on show at London's...
CARS・
BBC
Creeslough: 'This wee village will never be the same again'
Seven funerals within three days is not something any community is ever prepared for or expects. The people of Creeslough are emotionally and physically exhausted at this stage, after two more funerals took place on Thursday. Earlier, people young and old gathered to pay their respects to mother-of-four, Martina Martin.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Format, favourites, players to watch - all you need to know
Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Just 11 months on from Australia's crowning as world champions, the eighth men's T20 World Cup begins on Sunday. With no...
BBC
Creeslough explosion: Creeslough father and child had 'a beautiful love'
A father and daughter who died in the Creeslough explosion in County Donegal shared a "beautiful love", their funeral Mass has been told. Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, the youngest of the 10 victims, were found in each other's arms in the rubble of the service station, their family said.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: France 7-13 England - Red Roses claim statement win
England continued their successful start to the World Cup with a tight victory against a determined France. After France lost star players Laure Sansus and Romane Menager to injury, England's Emily Scarratt scored the opening try in Whangarei, New Zealand. Scarratt added a penalty either side of half-time before France...
Comments / 0