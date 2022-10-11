Read full article on original website
End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 13
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 13.
Lubbock ISD recognizes Monterey trainer who saved high school football player’s life
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD has recognized Lacey Steele for saving Zaidyn Ward’s life after he collapsed on the field. The trainer said she did not expect to be performing live-saving measurements on the sidelines of a high school football game. Lacey Steele says, “It is one of...
‘They’re all going to fit the part,’ Estacado staff power couple collects dress wear for students in need
LUBBOCK, Texas — A power couple on the Estacado High School staff is making a huge impact on the lives of students on campus every day. Khalilah and William Blaylock aren’t strangers to serving others, but their latest mission has them working overtime to level the playing field for their student-athletes. Back in April, Texas […]
Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
Zintex Remodeling are experts in bathroom remodeling, and they are new to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Zintex Remodeling is a family operated business that has been around for 20 years. While they may be new to Lubbock, they are not new to bathroom remodeling. They are having their grand opening this weekend. Stop by for to hear about their best promotion. You can also enjoy free food and drinks while you browse their showroom. They are located at 1910 Research Boulevard, unit 2 in Lubbock. Get more information at 806-310-5344 or zintex.com.
Lubbock Wine & Roses 2022 Event is October 28
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Wine & Roses event is a fun filled evening of Lubbock cuisine and wine. From wine novices to advanced wine enthusiasts, the event brings the community together for an evening that is sure to delight the senses and raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Purchase tickets and get more information on CF at cff.org or reach out to Cindy Miller, Development Director, West Texas Office at cwmiller@cff.org, 806-441-5280.
WE Custom Home in Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas—In this week’s Welcome Home West Texas, WE Custom Homes takes us inside their custom home in Shallowater. They strive to create and build the highest quality of home whether it’s a custom, soft custom or spec home. To see more WE Custom Homes, call 806-292-8111 or to go wecustomhomes.com.
Level the bevel? Flatten the T? Some want to change the iconic Double T
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a website, a group of Texas Tech University alumni are campaigning to “Level the Bevel” on the Texas Tech logo – in other words, remove the 3D elements of the iconic Double T. The Double T was first introduced in 1926 and officially adopted by the school in 1963, according […]
Construction Begins on the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ranch Life Learning Center featuring Hank the Cowdog took place this morning (Oct. 14) at Texas Tech University’s National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC). Envisioned as an indoor and outdoor comprehensive learning experience for the public, The Cash Family Ranch...
Lubbock woman ends 16 years of being another ‘nightmare on 19th street’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman went all out to decorate her house for Halloween for the last 16 years but is now selling all her decorations. Dee Paone has created her own “Nightmare before Christmas” since 2006. “This is a creation that has happened over the last 16 years,” Paone said. She said this […]
Community invited to massive Trunk R Treat hosted by Lubbock car club & dealership
Lubbock’s Modern Obsessionz Car Club is partnering with Gene Messer Ford Lubbock to host a Trunk R Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tony Martinez, Modern Obsessionz Car Club president, and Joel Reeves, Social Media & Community Relations Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.
LP&L Linemen reflect on their time providing hurricane assistance in Florida
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Power and Light sent a crew of 18 men to Lakeland, Florida to assist the community with damages caused by Hurricane Ian. After ten days of travel and work, the men have finally returned home to the Hub City. “It took us two days to...
Mother claims daughter was accidentally drugged at Frenship MS and faces discipline, district responds
WOLFFORTH, Texas – The mother of a Frenship Middle School sixth grader said on Monday that her daughter was accidentally drugged at school last week. The district responded in a statement on Tuesday that it is investigating the incident. Kaisha Weatherly said a student shared some candy with her daughter at the beginning of the […]
Lubbock Sheriff investigates body found in East Lubbock Co. canyon
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 2 p.m. Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11300 block of ECR 7300 regarding a deceased person found in a field. The area is southeast of Ransom Canyon, east of FM 400 on East County Road 7300. Upon arrival, deputies...
Where is the water going? Lubbock residents asked to participate in flooding survey
Lubbock residents were asked to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns.
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas
If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
Should Texas Tech Go Back to the Classic Flat Double T?
Back in 2014, Texas Tech reintroduced the flat Double T on an Under Armour Jersey for the first time against Arkansas in Lubbock. The uniform was a Zach Thomas Era black helmet and uniform over gray pants. The look was a rousing hit, even though the game was a blowout in favor of the old Southwest Conference foe.
Lubbock man suffered spine injury in Sunday shooting, family is hopeful he will walk again
LUBBOCK, Texas— Isaiah Riojas, 22, was seriously injured in a shooting at a residence in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. His mother said, as of Thursday afternoon, he is in critical condition at University Medical Center. Veronica Gonzales, Isaiah’s mother, told EverythingLubbock.com her...
First FDA approved dental robot on the job in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Yomi Dental Assistant by Neocis helps surgeons insert implants. It was first approved by the FDA in 2017 for one to two implants. Now, it can be used to reconstruct an entire mouth. “In 2020 they approved it for what we call full arch solution,”...
