ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox34.com

End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night, Oct. 14. Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman (Saturday, Oct. 15) Hobbs vs. Alamogordo (Saturday, Oct. 15)
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘They’re all going to fit the part,’ Estacado staff power couple collects dress wear for students in need

LUBBOCK, Texas — A power couple on the Estacado High School staff is making a huge impact on the lives of students on campus every day. Khalilah and William Blaylock aren’t strangers to serving others, but their latest mission has them working overtime to level the playing field for their student-athletes.  Back in April, Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Education
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
fox34.com

Beloved pediatrician dies after stroke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was intent on helping people, even when his own health was ailing. Dr. Glenn Boris was a beloved pediatrician in Lubbock for more than 30 years, and he was an inspiration all of his life. You may remember, he shared his personal story of recovering...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Zintex Remodeling are experts in bathroom remodeling, and they are new to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Zintex Remodeling is a family operated business that has been around for 20 years. While they may be new to Lubbock, they are not new to bathroom remodeling. They are having their grand opening this weekend. Stop by for to hear about their best promotion. You can also enjoy free food and drinks while you browse their showroom. They are located at 1910 Research Boulevard, unit 2 in Lubbock. Get more information at 806-310-5344 or zintex.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Wine & Roses 2022 Event is October 28

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Wine & Roses event is a fun filled evening of Lubbock cuisine and wine. From wine novices to advanced wine enthusiasts, the event brings the community together for an evening that is sure to delight the senses and raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Purchase tickets and get more information on CF at cff.org or reach out to Cindy Miller, Development Director, West Texas Office at cwmiller@cff.org, 806-441-5280.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

WE Custom Home in Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas—In this week’s Welcome Home West Texas, WE Custom Homes takes us inside their custom home in Shallowater. They strive to create and build the highest quality of home whether it’s a custom, soft custom or spec home. To see more WE Custom Homes, call 806-292-8111 or to go wecustomhomes.com.
SHALLOWATER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Mackenzie Middle School
KCBD

Construction Begins on the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ranch Life Learning Center featuring Hank the Cowdog took place this morning (Oct. 14) at Texas Tech University’s National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC). Envisioned as an indoor and outdoor comprehensive learning experience for the public, The Cash Family Ranch...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Community invited to massive Trunk R Treat hosted by Lubbock car club & dealership

Lubbock’s Modern Obsessionz Car Club is partnering with Gene Messer Ford Lubbock to host a Trunk R Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tony Martinez, Modern Obsessionz Car Club president, and Joel Reeves, Social Media & Community Relations Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Mother claims daughter was accidentally drugged at Frenship MS and faces discipline, district responds

WOLFFORTH, Texas – The mother of a Frenship Middle School sixth grader said on Monday that her daughter was accidentally drugged at school last week. The district responded in a statement on Tuesday that it is investigating the incident. Kaisha Weatherly said a student shared some candy with her daughter at the beginning of the […]
WOLFFORTH, TX
FMX 94.5

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Should Texas Tech Go Back to the Classic Flat Double T?

Back in 2014, Texas Tech reintroduced the flat Double T on an Under Armour Jersey for the first time against Arkansas in Lubbock. The uniform was a Zach Thomas Era black helmet and uniform over gray pants. The look was a rousing hit, even though the game was a blowout in favor of the old Southwest Conference foe.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First FDA approved dental robot on the job in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Yomi Dental Assistant by Neocis helps surgeons insert implants. It was first approved by the FDA in 2017 for one to two implants. Now, it can be used to reconstruct an entire mouth. “In 2020 they approved it for what we call full arch solution,”...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy