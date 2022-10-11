ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You Learn To Deal With Life': Tom Brady Laments Life After Hiring Divorce Lawyers In Gisele Bundchen Split

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Tom Brady has admitted that he’s struggling during this point in his life, as divorce rumors with wife Gisele Bündchen continue to heat up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The NFL quarterback revealed his emotional state during an episode of his SiriusXM podcast.

Sources said Tom and his supermodel wife are on the verge of ending their 13-year marriage. The two have been living in separate homes, have hired divorce lawyers, and have been spotted without their wedding rings on.

During Monday’s episode of Lets Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray , Tom discussed the current trials and tribulations he’s facing.

“There’s things I’m going through in my 40s and it’s life,” the Tampa Bay quarterback shared, “And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”

When asked by his co-hosts on what the 45-year-old NFL star does to take care of his mental health, Tom responded that “everyone has different situations.”

“I think you realize that there’s a lot, especially in today’s day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have,” the athlete and father of 3 added.

He shared that more often than not, he holds himself to a “certain standard that we’re almost inhuman,” while adding that he recognizes that he’s not “immune” to “things that life brings.”

Tom's remarks come weeks after Gisele moved out of the family compound in Tampa, Florida. Sources said the supermodel left after several explosive fights about his decision to return to playing football.

Insiders said she felt like it was a betrayal after he promised to spend more time with their kids.

Gisele has also been notably missing from Tom's NFL games this season.

