LIVE: Best Prime Day TV deals — $1,000 off OLED TV and sales you can still get

Amazon's October Prime Day deals event has ended, but that doesn't mean that the best TV deals have completely dried up.

Until Amazon decides to change the price on it, there's still a 65-inch LG C1 OLED that's $1,000 off its regular price and a number of great QLED TV deals on Samsung and Hisense TVs that are still up for grabs.

The bad news? Unfortunately the deal on the $109 55-inch Amazon Omni TV is long gone, but hopefully it's going to re-emerge on or before Black Friday in November.

I'm Nick Pino, Tom's Guide's Managing Editor of Entertainment, and thanks to a decade of experience covering TVs I can help you sort which deals are worth buying and which ones are worth skipping.

Prime Early Access TV deals — Best deals right now

This is the Early Access deal everyone will be looking for today – it's a 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just $112. It's a door-buster and it's going to be gone in a few seconds.

The deal hasn't gone live yet, but keep checking throughout the day.

Why is the TV so hot? Well, not only is the price incredible, but it's got built-in Fire TV and Alexa support, and it's got decent specs. With solid HDR support, you'll be able to stream shows like House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings at their highest quality, and you won't break the bank at just $112.

Amazon Omni Series 55" 4K TV: $559 $112 @ Amazon

Looking to grab a fairly cheap 4K TV today? Amazon's 4-Series TVs are starting at $299. For a sub-$300 TV, this is a better deal than the Insignia models you're likely to see around the same price as it offers better specs and better performance.

Like the Omni Series mentioned earlier, the 4-Series comes with built-in Fire TV and Alexa, and at 43 inches it shouldn't take up too much space on your entertainment center.

Amazon 43" 4-Series Fire TV: $369 $299 @ Amazon

For OLED-lovers, the LG C1 OLED is an incredible TV – and at $1,000 off its regular price, it's one of the best Early Access TV deals happening today.

Why this OLED? The C1 is the epitome of a price-to-performance TV. It has a 120Hz refresh rate with several HDMI 2.1 ports to connect your consoles. It's got an amazing processor to upscale HD video to 4K. It has a great smart platform, excellent smart home compatibility with both Alexa and Google Assistant and, of course, unbeatable contrast.

It's the TV everyone wanted last year, and now it's one sale at a $1,000 discount.

LG 65" C1 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,499 @ Amazon

Looking for something bigger than 65 inches? Sony's selling its 77-inch Sony A80J OLED for $1,999 after a HUGE $1,500 discount (regularly $3,499).

It's obviously larger than the 65-inch C1 OLED, but we also like the Sony because it uses the Cognitive Processor XR that enhances the sharpness of textures and delivers a higher peak brightness than most other OLEDs.

It's a great pick for gamers and sports lovers, too. With a 120Hz native refresh rate, it's perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles and can display 4K/120fps as specified in HDMI 2.1 with input lag as low as 8.5ms. Lastly, it packs in Google TV.

It's pricier than some other picks we've mentioned, but you won't find another 77-inch TV today that offers this level of performance for less.

Sony 77" A80J OLED TV: $3,499 $1,999 @ Amazon

Samsung's The Frame is always a popular TV during events like Amazon's Early Access days because it possible to score a huge discount on a great-looking screen.

This is the latest 2022 model of Samsung's popular design, which means it sports a matte screen that reflects less glare than earlier models. Amazon currently has a number of models on sale but the 65-inch model is a good balance between price and performance.

Since it's a QLED display it should be a bit brighter than typical LCD panels, with better contrasts and more vivid colors. Plus, Samsung offers a ton of high-res artwork that you can display on the screen (as well as your own photos) when you're not watching anything else.

Samsung The Frame (2022): $1,997 $1,597 at Amazon

The Hisense U7H and U8H are already here, but that doesn't mean last year's Hisense models aren't worth picking up. In fact, at discounts like the ones we're seeing today, the Hisense U7G is a great budget pick.

This TV has a bright display with excellent color and sharpness. The one annoyance with this set is Hisense's motion smoothing feature is extreme, but at least there are plenty of options in the settings to reduce or turn off the motion smoothing.

It's also a great TV for gamers, due to its low lag time and ability to display 4K content at 120Hz. The Hisense U7G has 2 HDMI 2.1 ports (as well as 2 HDMI 2.0 ports) for a speedy connection.

Hisense U7G QLED Series 65-inch 4K TV: $1,099 $699 @ Amazon .

It's not quite as good as the LG C1 OLED deal, but if you want the cheapest OLED you can buy before Black Friday, you should look at the LG A1 OLED.

Available in a 48-inch size for just $679, this 48-inch set delivers a 4K picture with Cinema HDR and Dolby Vision support, and there's a a7 Gen 4 AI processor for upscaling to UHD. Other highlights include a Game Optimizer Mode and Google Assistant and Alexa built-in.

With the LG A1's built-in smarts, you can access all of the best streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus. And the included Magic Remote makes it easy to point, click and scroll, as well as button shortcuts for content providers.

LG OLED A1 TV 48": $1,199 now $679 @ Amazon .

Here's a surprise: the LG C2 OLED – the newest model for 2022 – is already discounted for Amazon's Early Access sale.

What's on offer is the smallest size – a 42-inch OLED – that's down from its regular price of $1,399 to just $996.

What makes the C2 better than the C1? Well, the C2 has a newer processor in it and comes in the 42-inch size that wasn't available on last year's C1. A 42-inch OLED TV can work perfectly in a dorm room or a small apartment, and you're getting all the great perks of the larger sizes including 4K @ 120hz support.

42" LG C2 OLED: $1,399 now $996 @ Amazon

Completing the list of great LG OLED TVs available for sale today is the big-screen LG G2 OLED. The best available deal is currently at Amazon, where the absolutely massive 83-inch model is 23% off, the biggest discount on this model so far.

At $4,999 it's not cheap, but we'd much rather pay that than the usual price of $6,499.

To give you the run-down of our LG G2 OLED review , it's the brightest OLED TV that LG's ever made, so no need to worry about watching it in a bright room. Combined with LG's excellent webOS interface, audio and picture quality, you've got one of the best TVs around. We also appreciate how tidy the TV looks thanks to recessed ports around the back which hide the cables, although watch out for the proprietary mount if you want to get a stand for it.



LG G2 83" 4K OLED TV: $6,499 now $4,999 @ Amazon

Buying a new TV is obviously a bit of an investment, so if you just want to upgrade the performance of an older TV – potentially one with an obsolete smart platform – you might want to instead buy a new streaming device.

Many of the best deals are on Amazon's own streamers, with the retailer having slashed prices on the entire range of Fire TV sticks. You can now get the standard Fire TV Stick for $19 (it's usually $39) or the Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 (usually $49).

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49, now $24 @ Amazon

Although temperatures are cooling across the US, you might still have a few good Sundays left to spend outside before the frost sets in. If you're in that camp and you want a nice TV to watch while you're outside on the patio, check out Samsung's The Terrace 4K QLED TV.

These TVs are built to be in sunlight part of the time, with optimized screens and an IP55 weather rating against dust and dirt, so they're ideal for placing on a patio or deck. And with a QLED display, you can expect a brighter, more vivid picture with better contrasts than LCD TVs.

Right now the 55-inch Terrace Outdoor 4K QLED TV is available at Amazon for $2,797, which is roughly $800 off the usual asking price.

Samsung 55" The Terrace Outdoor 4K QLED TV: $3,499 now $2,797 @ Amazon

Looking for some other AV deals? Well, if you have a bunch of movies in your Blu-ray and DVD collection, you might want a 4K Blu-ray player.

Thankfully, Amazon has a few options on sale today including the Panasonic DP-UB420 and Panasonic DP-UB820. The former is your standard 4K Blu-ray player but the latter offers support for Dolby Vision Blu-rays, Hi-Res Audio and more.

It's a good pick-up if you plan on buying some 4K Blu-rays to go with your new TV.

Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray Player: $499 now $399 @ Amazon

We've spent some time on LG OLED TVs, now let's talk about Samsung's QLED TVs. You can find the full line-up of Samsung TV sales on Amazon , but specifically, there are a few models worth pointing out.

One of my favorites right now is the Samsung QN90B, the successor to Tom's Guide's best TV of 2021. The 55-inch version of this one is down from $1,697 to $1,297 (a 24% discount), which is better than the deal we saw during the Amazon Prime Day event that happened back in July.

What makes the QN90B great is that it has the latest version of Samsung's Neo QLED technology inside that promises a higher peak brightness (above 2,500 nits) and better control over blooming thanks to its MiniLED panel. It's obviously a native 120Hz TV with support for HDR10 and HDR 10 Plus, and Object Sound Tracking+ sound for a more immersive audio experience.

If you want something fresh off the line, the Samsung QN90B is a good option.

Samsung 55" QN90B Neo QLED TV: $1,697 now $1,297 at Amazon

This one comes with a bit of a caveat but, at $99, this Insignia Smart TV is a steal.

Essentially what you're buying here is a 32-inch Insignia 720p TV with Fire TV built-in. That means you don't have to buy any extra hardware to stream your favorite shows from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and 720p doesn't look awful at this size.

The caveat I want to call out here is that this is a 2018 TV — that's right, this TV is older than the Covid-19 pandemic. What that could mean is slower performance down the road, which could lead to some frustration.

That being said, it's rare to see any smart TV at this price. $100 for a TV, let alone a 32-inch model with Fire TV built in is a deal worth mentioning.

Insignia 32" 720p Fire TV: $179 now $99 @ Amazon

The $112 55-inch version of the Amazon Omni TV is going to be the best deal we're going to find today, but the deal on the 50-inch version of the TV is good, too.

Although Amazon says it typically sells for $509, we're looking at a sales price today of $399. Hopefully that price will continue to drop in the next 24 hours, but as a back-up deal for the 55-inch model, it's worth bookmarking.

This is a TV that I personally own and I think it's great for movies and shows.

Amazon 50" Omni 4K Fire TV: $509 now $399 at Amazon

It's not as good as a deal as we've ever seen, but Amazon is selling a TCL 6-Series 65-inch QLED TV for under $1,000. Considering this model typically goes for around $1,500, you're looking at a solid savings of $500.

This specific TCL model is one we reviewed last year and that we absolutely loved. It's a 4K HDR TV with MiniLED and quantum dot technology for under $700. Like we said earlier, it has all the top features of a Samsung QLED for half the price.

On top of that, this is a 65-inch model that's perfect for big living rooms. Since it's a 4K TV, you'll be able to see all the fine details in whatever movies you're watching or video games you're playing. To make the deal sweeter, this TV comes with Roku built-in. Cord cutters can get all of their favorite streaming services in one spot.

TCL 6-Series 65" QLED TV: $1,499 now $998 @ Amazon

Samsung 32" The Frame QLED TV: $479 $397 @ Amazon

We've already highlighted a 65-inch Samsung Frame deal below, but there are also savings to be had a smaller models as well. Case in point, Samsung 32" The Frame 32" QLED TV is on sale for $397 at Amazon . That's an almost 20% drop from its usual retail price of $479. Owing to its size, this model arguably function best as a digital photo frame or a display piece rather than as the center piece of a living room, but it still sports a QLED panel and Smart TV features. We wouldn't recommend The Frame for those simply after the biggest and best TV at the lowest possible price, but it fills a specific niche very well.

if you'd rather upgrade an older TV rather than splurge for a brand new one, then you might want to consider the Apple TV 4K on sale for $128 at Amazon . This streaming device is the best way to access services such as Apple TV Plus and Apple Music and this Prime Day deal brings it down to one of its lowest ever price.

Looking for the cheapest TV possible, but don't want to sacrifice 4K in the process? Then this limited time deal could be exactly what you've been searching for. Right now, the Insignia 43" 4K Fire TV is on sale for $199 at Best Buy , that's a $100 saving off its regular price of $299. But this offer ends in less than 24 hours, so check it out while you still can.

We definitely class this model as an entry level TV but it is capable of 4K resolution, and offers easy access to all the streaming service you're likely to need. It makes a great pick if you're on the hunt for a cheap television for a spare bedroom or kitchen. The ability to control it via your voice courtesy of Alexa is much appreciated as well.

Samsung 65" QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV: $2,297 $1,587 @ Amazon

Prime Day is offering a sizeable discount on the successor to the TV we named the "King of QLEDs". Right now, you can get the Samsung 65" QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV on sale for $1,587 at Amazon . That's a 30% saving off its full retail price of $2,297.

In our Samsung QN90B TV hands on we labeled this television an improvement on its already fantastic predecessor, and loved its vivid brightness, powerful upscaling and sub-10ms lag time (making it great for next-gen gaming). This TV is set to be one of the gold standards for 4K HDR TVs going forward, and being able to score it already with a sizeable discount is a welcome surprise.

We regularly feature LG OLED TVs in our roundups of the best TVs , so if you’re looking for one, today’s Prime Day sales are a great time to swipe up a killer deal. We covered the 48” LG A1 OLED below, but if you’re after something a bit bigger, the LG 55” A1 OLED 4K TV is currently on sale at $963 , which is 26% off.

This TV features Alexa built-in, meaning it’ll fit in seamlessly with your other Alexa smart home devices, and also comes loaded with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, giving you a cinema experience at home. This isn’t the lowest we’ve seen it, but stock is already low and a 26% discount is nothing to sniff at, so it’s worth picking this one up fast.

LG 55” A1 OLED 4K TV: $1,299 $963 @ Amazon

We’ve already covered the LG 65” C1 OLED 4K TV below, when it was $1,000 off in Prime Day sales. Well, deals on this TV have just got even better. The LG 65” C1 OLED 4K TV is now on sale for $1,199 at Best Buy , which is a whopping $1,300 off and $300 cheaper than it was on Amazon yesterday. This is the lowest price we've ever seen this TV and is an amazing offer. Amazon is still selling this TV at a discount today, selling it for $1,496, which is $3 cheaper than yesterday's deal. The Best Buy deal is a lot better though, so take that one up while you can.

As we mentioned previously, this OLED TV is one of our favorites, making our best 4K TVs list this year, and offers incredible performance versus price (especially when discounted this much). Our LG C1 OLED review praised the TV’s smooth 120Hz refresh rate and range of additional gaming features, which make it best-in-class for video gaming. We also loved its outstanding picture quality and future-proof HDMI 2.1 connectivity. This is a deal you shouldn't miss.

LG 65” C1 OLED 4K TV: $2,499 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Samsung’s QN range of 8K TVs currently hold two spots on our best 8K TVs round up, largely thanks to the company’s Neo QLED technology, which promises fantastic picture and color. That makes this deal in today’s Prime Day sales well worth considering if you’re in the market for an 8K TV. The Samsung 65” QN850 Neo QLED 8K TV is currently on sale for $1,439 at Amazon , down from $1,848.

This TV features Samsung’s Mini LED technology for intense color, 8K resolution for outstanding picture clarity and object tracking sound for a dynamic audio experience. Its current price on Amazon represents 22% off for Prime members, which is a pretty hefty discount.

Samsung 65” QN850 Neo QLED 8K TV: $1,848 $1,439 @ Amazon

It wouldn’t be the Prime Day sales without some great deals on Amazon’s own tech. Right now, the Amazon 50” 4K Fire TV is on sale for $349 , which is a 26% discount from its usual price of $469.

As you’d expect, this TV comes loaded with Alexa built-in, to make your life easier and integrate with all your other Alexa smart home devices. Its LED panel will deliver decent colour and image quality, especially for the price, and it comes with future-proofed HDMI 2.1 connectivity. This isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen it, so you might want to hold out for a better deal later in the day. However, if you need to buy a budget 4K TV now, it’s still on sale at a sizable discount of $130 off, so well worth opting for.

Amazon 50” 4K Fire TV: $469 $349 @ Amazon

We love LG TVs here at Tom's Guide, so here's another great deal on one: the 55-inch LG B2 OLED TV for $976 .

The LG B2 Alexa-powered 4K TV has among its special features a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth video, particularly when gaming, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to pair up nicely with your PC graphics card of choice, easy access to streaming services and LG's AI Picture Pro technology which makes the colors on-screen pop, no matter what you're watching.

Insignia 4K Fire TV (50-inch): $399 $249 @ Amazon

If you don't have a limitless budget for a new TV, then going for the 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for $249 at Amazon is a smart way to spend your money.

Insignia 4K Fire TV is a great quality TV for its price, boasting HDR support, 4K resolution and of course Amazon Alexa built in. The basic 43-inch model is only on sale right now, but the 50-inch model is likely a better size for most buyers.

The TCL 50-inch 5-Series Roku TV for $429 is another fantastic option if you're looking to get the most out of a limited TV budget.

The TCL 5-series can come with Google TV as its operating system, but this uses the ever-reliable Roku to provide you with streaming services and general navigation. It uses a QLED display to offer an enhanced picture without the expense of OLED, and offers an impressive four HDMI ports for you to connect all your media players and games consoles easily. All of this is why it's one of our top picks for best budget TVs .

85" Sony X91J Full Array LED 4K TV: $2,799 now $2,099 @ Amazon

Looking for an absolutely massive TV to put underneath the tree this year? This 85-inch Sony X91J is an excellent option. This one's a 2021 model that sits between last year's excellent X90J and X95J.

Despite using a less-powerful processor than the Sony OLED models we've highlighted below, there's a lot of good specs here. It's Full Array LED TV and has a native refresh rate of 120Hz. It supports the important HDR formats (HDR10 and Dolby Vision) and has Dolby Atmos passthrough. There's also Google TV here again, too.

If screen size is the most important metric, than this is a solid option today.

QD-OLED is the newest panel type and represents the cutting-edge of what's new with TVs in 2022. Currently there are only two QD-OLED models available for sale – one made by Sony and one made by Samsung (seen here).

Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B QD-OLED uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs, alongside the QD-OLED panel to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels and the better backlight control of OLED.

The Samsung S95B OLED TV runs an updated version of Samsung's Tizen smart TV platform. Its Media Screen also acts as a unified dashboard for your streaming apps, while Gaming Hub centralizes your game consoles through a cloud-based service so you can jump back into playing right from your TV's home screen.

It's the future of TVs, on sale for 27% off the regular price.

Toshiba 75-inch M550 4K Fire TV: $849 $679 @ Best Buy

It might be Amazon's Early Access sale, but that hasn't stopped other retailers like Best Buy from getting in on the action.

Available at Best Buy, the Toshiba M550 is one of our favorite Fire TVs. The feature-packed 2021 display offers a native 120Hz panel, support for HDR10/HDR10 Plus, DTS Virtual: X audio, full array local dimming, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa. For console gamers, it also supports a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz, which eliminates stuttering and tearing in gameplay. It's now at its lowest price ever.

If you want to shop somewhere other than Amazon today, Best Buy has you covered.

65" Samsung QN850A 8K QLED TV: $1,848 $1,439 @ Amazon

LIGHTNING DEAL

Looking to upgrade to 8K this year? There's currently a flash deal on the Samsung QN850A from last year that cuts $400 off the regular price.

Samsung's 8K TVs use Mini-LED to get better light control and higher peak brightness than the standard QLED or LED-LCD TVs. Inside is the Quantum Neo 8K Processor that can take 4K content or lower and upscale it to 8K – a process we've seen before on other 8K Samsung TVs – and uses the slim OneConnect box for all connections.

For an 8K TV, this is a great price.

1byone Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna: $36 $20 @ Amazon

If you're thinking about cutting the cord, consider picking up a digital HD TV antenna.

Essentially the modern-day equivalent of rabbit ears, digital antennas pull in your local stations – CBS, ABC, NBC, etc... – over the air in HD quality. That's great for catching your local football games and nightly news without paying for cable.

This model in particular has great range and comes with an in-line amplifier that helps boost the clarity of the images. At $20, it's worth picking one up if you don't have one already.

Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K Projector: $1,499 $959 @ Amazon

I've mentioned plenty of big-screen TVs today, but projectors can offer an even bigger screen size at a fraction of the price. Take, for example, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K that's on sale for $959, down from its usual price of $1,499.

This 4K Projector comes loaded with Android TV 9.0 and impressively supports HDR10 and HLG. It only weighs ‎6.6 pounds so it's easy to carry from place to place and rocks four 10W speakers.

You shouldn't buy a projector expecting the exact same performance of an equivalently sized 4K TV, but in darker rooms like a basement, they're great.

Samsung The Frame 43" TV with S61B Soundbar: $1,325 $897 @ Amazon

As you already know, TVs typically don't have the best sound right out of the box. Often they're tuned to enhance dialogue, but don't output much bass and can't do justice to any music you might play through your smart TV.

Soundbars, however, can fix that.

There's a bundle today on Amazon that packs a 43-inch TV – specifically, The Frame from Samsung – along with a five-channel soundbar. The soundbar can output digital Dolby Atmos and supports DTS:X Digital Audio as well.

If you plan on buying both a TV and a soundbar today, this bundle can save you around $500.

Samsung The Premiere 120" 4K Projector: $3,497 $2,497 @ Amazon

One of our all-time favorite projectors is Samsung's The Premiere 4K Laser Projector.

What's great about this projector is its native 4K resolution and built-in Tizen smart platform that can connect you to all your favorite apps. It's surprisingly bright at around 2,200 lumens – making it useful even in moderately lit rooms – and, because it uses 30W speakers, fairly loud as well.

Today's Amazon Early Access deal shaves $1,000 off its regular price of $3,497, so definitely take a look if you plan on creating a true home theater.

Maybe instead of a new TV, you simply just need to clean up your older screen. After a few years screens collect dust and grime, so it's a good idea to clean them periodically.

While there are a number of great ways to do this, screen cleaner spray is a way to do it without damaging the screen or leaving visible streaks.

A two-pack of these sprays should last you a few years, but you could also give the other bottle away as a gift if you don't think you'll need it.

There are a number of great streaming devices on sale today (*cough* Amazon Fire TV Cube *cough*) – but if you have a hankering for tvOS, then you're going to need a new Apple TV 4K.

The reason people pick an Apple TV 4K over one of the other players is its deep integration with iOS devices that allows you to mirror your screen and use your phone as a remote. The Apple TV 4K will even use the passwords saved on your phone to log in to streaming services, which is a handy feature.

Considering that we're still a month out from Black Friday, a $70 discount is pretty generous, too.

I'm signing off for the day, but these deals should all go until 12:00 AM PST on Friday, October 13 – or until they sell out. Good luck!

If you didn't find what you were looking for today, don't fret. We're one month out from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, each of which is bound to have some great TV deals of their own. Stay tuned.

• Hisense 50-inch U6 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $529 $339 @ Amazon

If you're in the market for a Hisense TV, your cup is running over during this October Prime Day sale, as many models from the TV maker are being marked down. This 2022 model caught our eye in part because you can save nearly $200 on the Hisense 50-inch U6 series Fire TV . The set is currently on sale for $339.

Why turn to this set in particular? The Quantum Dot technology means more accurate colors, and this particular model claims peak brightness of up to 600 nits across up to 32 local dimming zones. Plus Amazon's Fire TV is built right in for extra convenience.

Sony LED 4K Google TVs: deals from $598 @ Amazon

Amazon's second Prime Day of the year is officially over, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended. Case in point, the online retailer has reduced a whole load of Sony LED 4K Google TVs with deals starting from just $598 . Some of the larger 85-inch models are as much as $900 off, but there are also great discounts to be had a slightly smaller televisions including this Sony 65" X80K 4K Google TV on sale for $798 , that's a saving of more than $200.

LG 55” OLED 4K Smart TV: $1,196 $976 @ Amazon

This might not be the biggest discount we’ve spotted this week, but the LG 55” OLED B2 Series 4K Smart TV on sale for $976 at Amazon is still a deal worth considering. That’s $220 off its full retail price, and the lowest price the retailer has offered over the last 30 days. With a gorgeous OLED display, a powerful 4K processor and a 120Hz refresh rate for low-latency gaming, it’s a great all-round pick.