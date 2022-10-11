Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner’s Sheer Cutout Look Is a Dress and Catsuit in One
Kylie Jenner stepped out on the arm of Mugler Creative Director Casey Cadwallader at Business of Fashion's BoF 500 Gala, which took place during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1. Jenner, 25, has been making the rounds at shows and presentations, debuting a string of high fashion looks put together by stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, beginning on Sept. 28 in the Acne Studios front row.
Jennifer Lopez, Jodie-Turner Smith, and More Can’t Stop Carrying This New Messenger Bag
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that 2000s fashion is back, and in the land of handbags, another Y2K staple is making a grand return: The messenger bag. The roomy, crossbody style has made a cameo in the spring 2023 collections of labels like Coach and Max Mara, and on the streets, stars like Bella Hadid have recently been wearing luxe vintage styles. But there’s a particular designer messenger bag that celebrities have been favoring this fall: Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Turner-Smith, Olivia Wilde, and more are all fans of Gucci’s sleek Attaché bags.
Paris Jackson debuts a new midriff tattoo during Paris Fashion Week
Paris Jackson debuts a new midriff tattoo at the Giambattista Valli Paris Fashion Week show. Michael Jackson’s 24-year-old daughter showed off her ink wearing a grey top with a keyhole cut and a sequined black mini skirt. Jackson posed next to the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Kiernan...
purewow.com
Zendaya Steals the Show at Paris Fashion Week in Sheer Valentino Catsuit and Matching Blazer
When she's not transfixing us with her performances, Zendaya loves to captivate us with her outfits, and her Paris Fashion Week attire was no exception. The Euphoria star attended the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, where she sat front row and wowed everyone in a sheer catsuit from the host brand. The look, styled by the 26-year-old's frequent stylist, Law Roach, was part Catwoman, part Britney Spears’s “Toxic” music video.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
Amal Clooney Just Wore A Sheer Red Jumpsuit On The Red Carpet—She’s Never Looked Better!
The ever-so-stylish Amal Clooney was an absolute vision in red this week! The human rights lawyer, 44, donned a lacy scarlet jumpsuit while gracing the New York City ‘History Talks’ event red carpet with her husband George Clooney, 61, an...
thezoereport.com
Cardi B Channeled Signature Moulin Rogue Glamour For Her Birthday Blowout
Of course Cardi B is a Libra. She’s social, positive, easygoing, and has a serious eye for aesthetics — she might actually be the most Libra to ever Libra, come to think of it. On Oct. 11, Cardi celebrated her birthday in serious style with a jaw-dropping look only a star of her caliber could nail. From head to toe, Cardi perfectly suited the sexy burlesque theme, complete with a ruby-red, feather-trimmed showgirl corset and headdress. The best part of her look, though, is undoubtedly her birthday glam. Cardi B’s vintage curls were the centerpiece of her birthday look, so glossy and defined against her trendy makeup. Cardi’s cabaret definitely did not disappoint.
Janet Jackson Showcases Bleached Eyebrow Look While Attending London Fashion Show
Bleached brows aren’t going anywhere! Singer Janet Jackson showcased her new look on Tuesday, October 11, while attending an Alexander McQueen fashion show in London. Jackson, 56, shared a glimpse of her new bleached eyebrows via Instagram boomerang video while holding up a peace sign over them. She wrote in the caption that she was “Heading to the @alexandermcqueen show.”
You Can Get Jennifer Lopez's Bordeaux Nails For Just $7
Jennifer Lopez is a lady in bordeaux with her latest manicure. On Oct. 13, the star attended the Ralph Lauren spring/summer '23 runway show in California with vampy fall nails. Lopez's nails were filed into a short square shape and painted a deep oxblood shade. Though simple, the nail look...
Jessica Biel Sparkles in Giambattista Valli & Hidden Heels at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala with Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel put together rhinestones, bowties, and fringe for her latest outing. The actress attended the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala with her husband and musician Justin Timberlake in Santa Monica. She arrived at the event in a navy-blue hued Giambattista Valli dress with silver feather-designed details that outlined the piece’s shoulder straps and across its bodice, white satin bows in a tiered structure, and dramatic fringed elements in a similar arrangement. Biel was seen posing for photos with Timberlake on the red carpet, who opted for a classic tuxedo and dress shoes. The length of the dress made it impossible to...
thezoereport.com
Test TikTok’s Infamous ‘Red Nail Theory’ With These Edgy Fall Manicures
Have you heard about TikTok’s ongoing “red nail theory” debate? Some users allege that the psychological power of red nails is so significant, simply wearing the color can make you more attractive to potential partners. While the exact science behind the theory is a bit...questionable, anyone who’s tried out a red manicure knows first hand that there’s something about the shade that just feels special. Red French tip nails, in particular, capture the sultry, siren effect while incorporating the trendy sophistication of a French manicure. With the holidays — and party season — fast approaching, there’s never been a better time to give the look a try and personally put the theory to the test.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have date night at Ralph Lauren's star-studded West Coast show
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck led the stylish crowd of A-list attendees at Ralph Lauren's first show on the West Coast Thursday night. The couple dressed in coordinating black looks on the carpet for the star-studded affair. Lopez and Affleck are longtime fans of the brand, and both wore custom...
Vanessa Kirby Sharpens Up in Cinched Peplum Dress & Stilettos at London Film Festival 2022
Vanessa Kirby brought slick style to the 2022 BFI London Film Festival for a screening of her new film, “The Son.” The “Pieces of a Woman” star arrived on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in a Schiaparelli ensemble. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, her outfit featured a black dress with a cinched strapless bodice and peplum waist ruffle. Giving the piece an added whimsical sultriness were chunky gold buttons and a visible gold zipper along its back. Completing the actress’ ensemble were layered Cartier rings and a deep red lip. When it came to footwear, Kirby completed her look with...
Kaitlyn Dever Goes Sheer in Dior Lace Top With Swing Skirt for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’
Kaitlyn Dever stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Tuesday in a statement outfit to promote her upcoming projects. The actress wore a head-to-toe look by Dior with a lace top and matching bralette coordinated with a swing skirt and embellished sling-back pumps. More from WWDArtists Send Messages With Customized Lady Dior HandbagsBloomingdale's On Screen: Movies and Television the Store Has Collaborated WithA Look Back at Marc Bohan Dever is a fan of the fashion house, as she recently wore another full look by the brand to the “Rosaline” premiere on Oct. 6. Speaking to Meyers, Dever revealed what it’s like starring...
Kyle Richards Goes for Leather in Heeled Boots & Houndstooth Blazer for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Kyle Richards gave leather style a sophisticated finish while at Jamie Lee Curtis’ Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX this week, commemorating the stars longtime acting career. The ceremony was also attended by Curtis’ husband, Christopher Guest, and daughters Ruby and Annie Guest, as well as close friends and co-stars including Melanie Griffith, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Andi Matichak.
thezoereport.com
I Got Brow Lamination — The Celeb-Approved Secret To Fluffy, Feathered Arches
Standing Appointment is our review series that investigates the best new and notable cosmetic procedures in the aesthetics space and determines whether or not they are worth trying for yourself. This week, our beauty writer tried a brow lamination treatment. I’ve been told that I have nice eyebrows since I...
Julia Roberts Suits Up in Navy Romper & Thom Browne Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ with George Clooney
Julia Roberts looked sophisticatedly chic as she visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday night. The actress was joined by her longtime friend and co-worker George Clooney as they talked about their friendship that started on the set of “Ocean’s Eleven”, their new movie “Ticket To Paradise”, and shooting in Australia.
