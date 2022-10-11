Read full article on original website
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 14
Week eight of high school football in Orange County continues with Friday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
Stock rising fast for SoCal RB Damian Henderson
Not many players have upped their stock more this year than Los Alamitos (Calif.) running back Damian Henderson and he had another impressive outing on Friday. After a relatively slow start to the season, Henderson showed signs of what he can do in the 2nd half of the Griffins week four win over Anaheim (Calif.) Servite.
Santa Ana sets the stage for title showdown with decisive win over Saddleback
Santa Ana Coach Charlie TeGantvoort congratulates his players after Thursday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Santa Ana High School’s football team continued to roll in Orange Coast League play, defeating Saddleback 58-6 Thursday night at Segerstrom for its sixth straight victory. The Saints (7-2, 5-0) have...
Huntington Beach, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
QUICK-OUT: Strong defense leads Troy past Sonora in Freeway League game
Troy’s defense was led by (from left) Anthony Santoro, Daniel Everest, Aydan Corrales and Charles Lin. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Troy High School’s football team, led by a strong defensive effort, defeated Sonora 35-7 Friday night in a Freeway League game at Fullerton. Anthony...
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran clinches CIF playoff berth with victory over Pacifica
Crean Lutheran Coach Rick Curtis and his players celebrate after Thursday’s victory. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs, John Luciano). Crean Lutheran High School’s football team continued to roll in Empire League play with a 35-7 victory over Pacifica at Bolsa Grande Thursday night that clinched a CIF playoff berth, according to Coach Rick Curtis.
Mater Dei made the right move
Far be it for me to defend the controversial Mater Dei High of Santa Ana football program, but I think the Monarchs made a wise choice recently. Mater Dei turned down an offer to move its home game last week against St. John Bosco of Bellflower to ritzy SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
Larkin and Allen: It Shouldn’t Be This Hard to Go to the Game
We recently ventured on an uncertain and perilous journey in Orange County; attempting to go to a sports game using public transit. The team in question was Orange County Soccer Club, who play at Great Park, Irvine. We set off from Orange train station assuming that after a 20-minute ride, we could walk from Irvine Transit Center to the park, a little over a mile away. Google maps seemed to think this was feasible. But after disembarking we found that access to a public street – Marina Way – was barred by a padlocked chain-link fence. There was no other way to walk to the park, nor did bus routes from the station make a stop there. There was no option but to call a Lyft; after a 5 minute ride – via a freeway – and $15 lighter, we arrived at the stadium. After the game we were picked up by a family member in a car, the last train back to Orange having long since departed. It shouldn’t be this hard to go to the game.
PHOTOS: Northwood edges University for fourth consecutive league victory
Michael Abshier scores the game-winning goal for Northwood against Uni Tuesday. (Photos courtesy Troy Witt). Northwood High School’s boys water polo team won its fourth consecutive Pacific Coast League match, defeating Universty 14-13 Tuesday at Uni. The Timberwolves (13-5 overall) got off to a strong start with a 4-1...
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium
In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
FTU Returns To Southern California – Save $50 On Your Ticket
For the last decade, I’ve spoken at Frequent Traveler University (FTU) events around the nation and I invite you to join me for a great discussion about miles, points, and travel in beautiful Orange County, California next month. FTU Orange Country 2022 – November 12-13, 2022. From November...
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
California Coastal Commission OKs desalination plant in Orange County
Less than six months after rejecting a proposal for a major desalination plant in Huntington Beach, the California Coastal Commission on Thursday approved plans for a different, smaller project in Orange County they say could serve as a model for future projects. The commission gave unanimous approval — with conditions...
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — The beaches and pier at Huntington Beach were shut down Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area. The city of Huntington Beach announced the closure around 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The closures came as rain and thunderstorms return to the...
Pacific Surfliner train travel halted in southern California. When will service be restored?
Amtrak crews are making emergency repairs to stabilize the hillside next to railroad tracks in San Clemente.
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
15 Best Restaurants in Torrance, CA
The city of Torrance is part of Los Angeles County, California. Incorporated in 1921, Torrance's population has grown to 147,067, according to the 2020 census. Torrance's Pacific Ocean coastline is a whopping 1.5 miles long. This gorgeous Los Angeles South Bay spot is close to everything beautiful in Southern California,...
