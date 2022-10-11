Save 30% on the Hydro Flask Water Bottle at Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

If you love the durability and functionality of Hydro Flask water bottles but can never get past the price, you need to jump on Amazon’s 2-day Prime Early Access Sale this week. Not only can you get the classic Hydro Flask water bottles, but they also have a soft-sided cooler on sale. Hydro Flask water bottles are best known for keeping beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. Available in various sizes, the ones on sale offer leakproof lids, making it easy to toss them in a backpack on a hike or in your car during your daily commute.

All of their bottles are dishwasher safe and designed with a powder coat for added durability that keeps the color coating looking fresh. The stainless steel bottles not only mean this bottle will last much longer than plastic alternatives, but it also means there is no flavor transfer when switching beverages. Hydro Flask products are built to last and offer the versatility needed to be used daily and during outdoor adventures.

Hydro Flask with Wide Mouth Straw Lid for $38.46 (Save $16.49)

30% Off

Features

The sale price only applies to the 40 oz bottle

Fits most backcountry water filters

Easy cleaning, dishwasher safe

Keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours

Keeps drinks hot for up to 12 hours

Hydro Flask Keiki Shave Ice Flask for $91.99 (Save $21.85)

19% Off

Features

Limited edition design

Classic Hydro Flask features

Easy carry handle

Dishwasher safe

Durable stainless steel materials and powder-coated coloring

Hydro Flask Standard Bottle with Flex Cap Bundle for $37.99 (Save $16.91)

31% Off

Features

Includes standard Hydro Flask with flex cap and a water bottle drying rack

Bottle made with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel

TempShield insulation keeps drinks cold or hot for extended periods

Drying rack designed to hold 4 water bottles or travel mugs

The drying rack also includes a straw holder

Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler for $139.99 (Save $60)

30% Off

Features