Disney raises prices for Disneyland, California Adventure one-day tickets
The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers,'' with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.
Being taken for a ride? How theme parks including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are hiking prices after the pandemic (but 'day care for teens' Six Flags remains cheap)
They're some of the most popular places to visit in the world, drawing millions of excited children across the US every year. But Disney theme parks are breaking parents with extortionate ticket prices and eye-watering costs when families get inside. Costs for Disneyland in California rocketed to up to $244...
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices, Increases Cost Of Disney Genie+ And Lightning Lane Services
As Disney moves toward its 100th anniversary celebration next year with Disneyland “at the heart” of the festivities, the company Tuesday raised prices of tickets to the Anaheim parks in nearly every category, as well as the add-on Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane services at both of its U.S. resorts. The ticket increases kick in today.
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
Fan-Favorite Disney Attraction Won’t Cost You a Park Ticket, and You Can’t Find it at a Disney Park
There are so many different rides and attractions at Disney Parks across the globe that it’s difficult for most fans to narrow down a list of their favorites to just one or two, but one very unique fan-favorite Disney attraction has drawn guests for more than 50 years now, and you won’t find it inside a Disney Park.
Disneyland, California Adventure just became more expensive
The cost of visiting Disney’s Anaheim theme parks increased again Tuesday, Disney officials confirmed. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven “tiers,” with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer
Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
Haunted Mansion Cheese Board Materializes at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Even the fanciest of us might have a little love for the parks, which is why we were spooked to see a new Haunted Mansion cheese board at the World of Disney Store in the Downtown Disney District.
Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase
Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)
Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Walt Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception. The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”
Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again
I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
Updated Bulletin Board in Frontierland Packs Tons of Disney Film & Park References at Magic Kingdom
Lovers of Disney’s westerns will want to “giddyup” to Frontierland in the Magic Kingdom where a bulletin board has been erected! This has been around for a bit now, but we wanted to take a closer look at all the “Easter eggs.”. The board replaces a...
Disneyland's MagicBand Plus Wearable Arrives Oct. 26
Disney has revealed the launch date of the MagicBand Plus in the Disneyland and California Adventure parks. From Oct. 26, guests will be able to purchase one and use it as their park entry ticket and link their Lightning Lane passes and Photopass photos to it. If you're a Magic...
Popular Disney Attraction Gets Dropped from Individual Lightning Lane Status
Disney has revealed the big news that Genie+, the upcharge line-skipping service, has raised its price at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. In addition to the price hike, the rate will “vary by date” which makes the already complicated system even more mind-scratching. And with...
Building a Droid and Lightsaber Just Got More Expensive in Disneyland
A Disneyland vacation just got more expensive in more ways than one. We saw some major ticket price increases, and Genie+ now costs $5 more than it used to. Unfortunately, that’s not where the price increases end. Earlier, we noticed that the Savi’s Workshop lightsaber building experience and the...
NEWS: Surge Pricing Introduced for Genie+ in Disneyland
Disney World and Disneyland prices can vary depending on the time of year and demand for the theme parks. We’ve seen surge pricing on tickets, hotel rooms, holiday parties, and more. Now, it looks like surge pricing is coming to another part of Disneyland. Disney Genie+ is the add-on...
Prices Increased on Custom Lightsabers and Droids at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Prices have been increased on both custom lightsaber and droid building experiences in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Savi’s Workshop — Handbuilt Lightsabers experience, which allows guests to build their own lightsaber, has increased from $219.99 to $249.99. For more information on...
