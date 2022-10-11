ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Being taken for a ride? How theme parks including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are hiking prices after the pandemic (but 'day care for teens' Six Flags remains cheap)

They're some of the most popular places to visit in the world, drawing millions of excited children across the US every year. But Disney theme parks are breaking parents with extortionate ticket prices and eye-watering costs when families get inside. Costs for Disneyland in California rocketed to up to $244...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests

Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Disney Theme Parks#Disability#Travel Destinations#Genie Price#Disney Fanatics#Disney Resorts#Individual Lightning Lane#Fastpass
disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About

It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
TRAVEL
HeySoCal

Disneyland, California Adventure just became more expensive

The cost of visiting Disney’s Anaheim theme parks increased again Tuesday, Disney officials confirmed. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven “tiers,” with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
TheStreet

More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer

Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Haunted Mansion Cheese Board Materializes at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Even the fanciest of us might have a little love for the parks, which is why we were spooked to see a new Haunted Mansion cheese board at the World of Disney Store in the Downtown Disney District.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase

Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)

Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Walt Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception. The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”
TRAVEL
Parade

Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again

I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

Disneyland's MagicBand Plus Wearable Arrives Oct. 26

Disney has revealed the launch date of the MagicBand Plus in the Disneyland and California Adventure parks. From Oct. 26, guests will be able to purchase one and use it as their park entry ticket and link their Lightning Lane passes and Photopass photos to it. If you're a Magic...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Popular Disney Attraction Gets Dropped from Individual Lightning Lane Status

Disney has revealed the big news that Genie+, the upcharge line-skipping service, has raised its price at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. In addition to the price hike, the rate will “vary by date” which makes the already complicated system even more mind-scratching. And with...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Building a Droid and Lightsaber Just Got More Expensive in Disneyland

A Disneyland vacation just got more expensive in more ways than one. We saw some major ticket price increases, and Genie+ now costs $5 more than it used to. Unfortunately, that’s not where the price increases end. Earlier, we noticed that the Savi’s Workshop lightsaber building experience and the...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Surge Pricing Introduced for Genie+ in Disneyland

Disney World and Disneyland prices can vary depending on the time of year and demand for the theme parks. We’ve seen surge pricing on tickets, hotel rooms, holiday parties, and more. Now, it looks like surge pricing is coming to another part of Disneyland. Disney Genie+ is the add-on...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy