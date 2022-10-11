ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mi Familia Vota continues effort to increase voter turnout in AZ

By Luzdelia Caballero
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YIGET_0iV5bVRw00

October 11 is the last day to register to vote , and local organizations are making the process easier to make sure everyone has a voice in this upcoming election.

It was all hands on deck at Mi Familia Vota on Tuesday, as they helped those who still needed to register to vote, educating those about the process and helping the community inform voters.

Arisbeth Valenzuela is a key part in doing just that, as Canvass Lead with Mi Familia Vota.

“We’re going door to door talking to registered voters and our main goal is to educate them,” she told ABC15.

She says there are big seats to fill this election, which she says is another reason to encourage Arizonans to go out and vote.

“Local elections are what impact you directly. This is definitely going to create some pivotal changes for the state of Arizona,” Valenzuela told ABC15.

Carolina Rodriguez-Greer, the State Director for Mi Familia Vota, says talking to voters face to face really makes a difference in the polls.

“We understand the importance of peer-to-peer interaction, right? That's why our field crews are so robust…to reach communities that perhaps no one has talked to them,” said Rodriguez-Greer.

She says this is especially true with underserved communities, adding the Latino vote will be a decisive one in this election.

Polling shows Latinos are up for grabs more than in any previous election, for both parties. Meaning, both Republicans and Democrats are reaching out to this demographic in record numbers.

“The Latino community in Arizona is the second largest ethnic group. So, I think it’s really important that we understand the power of the Latino vote,” Rodriguez-Greer told ABC15.

She says the voter turnout in the primaries shows people are paying attention to this midterm.

“We have an opportunity to elect people who are going to make very important decisions about our rights, about our economy, about access to reproductive healthcare. I think people are paying attention to who played a role in those decisions,” said Rodriguez-Greer.

So far this year, Mi Familia Vota has registered more than 35,000 Arizonans to vote.

“It’s important because you know I’m not here to speak for other people. I’m here to give other people a voice. I’m here as a reminder. Make sure that they’re uplifting their own voices. Through the power of voting,” Valenzuela told ABC15.

Voter registration forms must be received by 11:59 p.m. on October 11 in order to vote on Election Day, which is Nov. 8, 2022.

You can also register to vote online .

Early voting begins Wednesday, October 12.

If you want to vote early, you have until 5 p.m. on Friday, October 28 to request a ballot by mail to vote in the General Election.

The Secretary of State recommends mailing in your early ballots by Tuesday, November 1.

All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on November 8.

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots

In a one-on-one interview, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs said she made the right decision in not debating Kari Lake. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:19 PM MST. |. Early voting is underway and Maricopa County officials went over the numbers...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

The next secretary of state could transform how Arizona votes

One of the most important decisions Arizona voters face in the upcoming election is one that could transform how they vote in the future. As the overseer of Arizona’s elections, the secretary of state holds great influence over the democratic process. The two candidates vying for that position present a stark contrast in choices.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Arizona Mirror

Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event

It wasn’t a debate, which is what we all really wanted to see, but we did get to watch the Republican and Democratic candidates for Arizona governor respond, one at a time, to hot topic questions about what they plan to do if they get the job. Last week’s candidate forum was hosted by the […] The post Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

iVote to spend $5 million in Arizona Secretary of State race

IVote, a group that works to elect Democratic Secretaries of State, will spend $5 million on an ad campaign in Arizona to boost Democratic Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes and attack his Republican opponent, Mark Finchem. In 2018, the group spent $3 million in the state's Secretary of State...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Familia#Election State#Economy#Voter Turnout#Republicans#Mi Familia Vota#Az#Arizonans#Latinos#Democrats
arizonasuntimes.com

AG Mark Brnovich Receives Complaint About Maricopa County Recorder Allegedly Using Government Resources to Oppose Election Integrity Ballot Measure

Arizonans for Voter ID filed a complaint Wednesday with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging that he violated election law by posting a letter on his county website opposing their Proposition 309, which improves voter ID requirements. The complaint alleges violations of A.R.S. 11-410(A) and A.R.S. 16-192(A), which prohibit the use of government resources to influence an election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction

When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
azpm.org

Most county recorders oppose new ballot rules

A statement this week seemed to suggest that Arizona's fifteen county recorders were solidly opposed to a ballot measure to beef up identification requirements for mail-in ballots. That turns out not to be the case. Proposition 309 was placed on the ballot by the state legislature this year. It would...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy