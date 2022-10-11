ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Warm temps give you extra chance to follow these tips and save big ahead of winter

By Jonah Kaplan
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Szhu_0iV5bKzB00

Which home projects you should do before fall is over 02:02

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- The weather and the calendar will match up again, and Minnesotans know what that's like and how to be prepared.

That means despite the warm temperatures, thousands of homeowners are calling crews to blow out their hoses and sprinklers to avoid any damage from the incoming freeze.

"That part on the side of your house will go snap, crackle and pop, and then you're wondering why water's shooting out and, 'Why didn't I do this earlier?'" said Paul Pattee, owner of Upper Mississippi Irrigation. "You get below freezing, that will hurt."

Pattee explained that most irrigation systems are about a foot underground, which is well within the reach of winter frosts that penetrate up to 3 feet.

"It's been very dry this fall, but once we've had a frost, the grass quits growing and kind of goes dormant and you just don't need to water anymore," Pattee said. "Shut them down, don't worry about a repair bill, and wait until next spring to get things up and green again."

Furnaces, meanwhile, have been shut down for many months across the region, but that's likely to change quickly.

CBS

Neil Olson, owner of Neil Heating and Air Conditioning Company, told WCCO that in 50-plus years of business, the vast majority of problems come down to one major mistake.

"The biggest problem that people have is that they forget about their furnace filters. It's critical," Olson said. "They get so dirty that the air can't pass through the filter. The motor is an air-cooled motor. If you can't get air past the motor, the motor overheats and then that burns out."

According to experts, filters should be changed every month.

"If you don't change the filter, you can't get air across the motor, the motor doesn't function properly and the burner overheats the chamber," OIson said. "And anytime you overheat metal … it expands, it contracts, it can develop cracks in it."

A new furnace could cost as much as $10,000. Other important tips ahead of the cold snap include proper placement and function of carbon monoxide detectors.

"You should have a carbon monoxide checker all the time in the house," Olson said. "One upstairs and downstairs."

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

Season's first snowflakes in the Twin Cities Friday morning?

The first snowflakes of the season could fly in much of Minnesota Friday morning. And the Twin Cities could wake up to snow showers Friday morning. A low-pressure system spinning southeast from Canada looks cold enough to produce the season’s first snowflakes for much of our state. Accumulating snow looks quite possible up north.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Power 96

Snowflakes Are in the Southern Minnesota Forecast

It was only matter of time, but snowflakes are in the southern Minnesota forecast for the first time this fall. No, you won't have to dig out your car, or even shovel, but the National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain mixing with snow tomorrow during the day, with a high of 44.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tips#Irrigation Systems#Home Hacks#Lifehacks#Minnesotans#Neil Heating#Air Conditioning Company
Bring Me The News

DNR encourages Minnesotans to reduce water use as deepening drought conditions persist

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Minnesotans to use less water as the state continues to experience a prolonged drought. The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map released on Thursday shows that 43% of the state is going through abnormally dry conditions. Twelve percent of the state is either in severe or extreme drought, specifically west of the Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJON

St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant Closing After Nearly Half A Century

The St. Cloud Bonanza Restaurant will close its doors permanently on October 28th. The owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Friday night. We are sad to announce that after 48 years of being in business, St. Cloud Bonanza is officially closing its doors for good on October 28th. We (Jeff and Dustin) have a collective 70 plus years of working here! We have appreciated the customer loyalty, and it will be hard to say goodbye. We want to take a moment to recognize our staff over the years. A business is only as good as the employees who keep it running, and we have been so fortunate to consistently have the best crew working here.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Wright County Journal Press

Bee, wasp or hornet nest: Which one is it?

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. One of the most common questions Master Gardeners get during the fall is how to get rid of a bee’s nest. Before you go about destroying a nest, you need to determine whether it is a nest of bees, wasps or hornets. While...
ANIMALS
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Chilly weather arrives Wednesday, and it's here to stay

MINNEAPOLIS -- After hitting 80 degrees on Tuesday, the Twin Cities are in for a much cooler day on Wednesday.The metro won't even hit 60, peaking at 59 degrees in the afternoon. It'll be breezy, too, with winds reaching 20 to 25 mph.Expect spotty showers in the morning, and another round in the afternoon.It'll be even colder Thursday, with a high of just 47. Northern Minnesota could even see some snowflakes in the morning hours.The extended forecast keeps it chilly through the weekend and into early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota birds make list of threatened 'tipping point' species

A new “U.S. State of the Birds” report is out this week with some good news and a dire warning. Bad news first: Half of the nation's bird species are in decline, with nearly 200 that could soon become endangered. The good news: Wetland restoration has helped waterfowl species rebound and offers a clear roadmap for future conservation efforts.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Severe Storms Possible Late This Evening

The National Weather Service says isolated severe storms are possible late this evening across southern Minnesota. Large hail will be the primary threat, but damaging winds will also be possible. The likely time of arrival of storms will be from 6 pm through 11 pm as a strong cold front...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
97K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy