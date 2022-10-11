ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Severed finger found inside glove helps police ID North Carolina burglary suspect

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMcEM_0iV5ZRLQ00

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A would-be burglar may be rethinking his exit strategy after leaving behind a particularly touchy item after a home invasion attempt in Burlington, North Carolina, went awry.

According to officials with the Burlington Police Department, a severed finger in a glove helped investigators identify Vernon Forest Wilson as the man whose hand got caught in a slammed door during the attempted Thursday burglary, WRAL-TV reported.

Wilson, 67, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon, the News & Record reported.

According to a news release issued by police, Wilson was jailed on a $250,000 secure bond.

Police responded to a Sellers Mill Road home at around 7 a.m. after the homeowner said an armed man approached him in the driveway between the vehicle he just exited and the front door of the residence, WRAL reported.

The homeowner told police that after a struggle – during which a bullet from the suspect’s weapon reportedly grazed the homeowner’s chest – he slammed the door on the man who was attempting to enter the home, according to the TV station.

When crime scene investigators reported to the scene, the suspect’s glove, which had fallen off during the struggle, was processed. Inside the glove, investigators found a severed finger, believed to have been cut off when the resident forced the door shut on the suspect’s hand, the News & Record reported.

Investigators then used the finger to positively identify Wilson as the suspect, WRAL reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during Raleigh shooting

Callers who dialed 911 during a fatal North Carolina shooting rampage described encountering bodies on the streets or front yards of their neighborhood and along a trail popular with runners and bikers, according to newly released recordings. The 911 calls released late Friday by the Raleigh Police Department illustrate the...
RALEIGH, NC
WOKV

'Active shooting' wounds multiple people in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Multiple people were wounded Thursday evening in what authorities described as an “active shooting” in a residential neighborhood of Raleigh, North Carolina. “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe,” Gov....
RALEIGH, NC
WOKV

Raleigh shooting rampage shatters quiet neighborhood's peace

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — For Hedingham resident Marvin Judd, Nicole Connors and her beloved wire-haired dog, Sami, were as much a fixture of his routine as his daily drive to get an egg-and-cheese biscuit for breakfast. “I’d see her walking that dog,” said Judd, 76, who’s lived...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, NC
WOKV

Last-minute purchase gives North Carolina woman $501K lottery payday

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina woman’s late-night premonition led to a big payday in the state’s lottery promotion. With less than five minutes before Saturday night’s Cash 5 drawing, Stephanie Israel had a sudden urge to buy a lottery ticket. Her impulse online purchase resulted in a winning ticket worth $501,544, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
BROWNS SUMMIT, NC
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
94K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy