KEARNEY, NE — There’s a common message understood by the Nebraska-Kearney defense in 2022: they are going to defend until there’s nothing left to defend. “We’re not going to give up," linebacker Jimmy Harrison said after the Central Missouri game. "If we have a blade of grass to stand on, we’re going to play as hard as we possibly can.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO