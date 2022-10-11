Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Thedford’s Jacey Nutter personifies UNK defense’s never-back-down attitude
KEARNEY, NE — There’s a common message understood by the Nebraska-Kearney defense in 2022: they are going to defend until there’s nothing left to defend. “We’re not going to give up," linebacker Jimmy Harrison said after the Central Missouri game. "If we have a blade of grass to stand on, we’re going to play as hard as we possibly can.”
Kearney Hub
New haunted spot, Farmer Brown's Field of Screams, near Kearney
KEARNEY — Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams is 160 acres of terror. Visitors begin their journey with a hayrack ride to the Psycho Path, a hike of terror through the river along the Oregon Trail. Other points of interest include the Van Down by the River, the Hellbilly...
Kearney Hub
Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license
LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
News Channel Nebraska
Court documents outline central Nebraska woman's alleged murder-for-hire plan
ELWOOD, Neb. -- New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a central Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller, of Elwood, describes how she allegedly made plans to meet up with an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
