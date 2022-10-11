ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, NE

Thedford’s Jacey Nutter personifies UNK defense’s never-back-down attitude

KEARNEY, NE — There’s a common message understood by the Nebraska-Kearney defense in 2022: they are going to defend until there’s nothing left to defend. “We’re not going to give up," linebacker Jimmy Harrison said after the Central Missouri game. "If we have a blade of grass to stand on, we’re going to play as hard as we possibly can.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

New haunted spot, Farmer Brown's Field of Screams, near Kearney

KEARNEY — Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams is 160 acres of terror. Visitors begin their journey with a hayrack ride to the Psycho Path, a hike of terror through the river along the Oregon Trail. Other points of interest include the Van Down by the River, the Hellbilly...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license

LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
LEXINGTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Court documents outline central Nebraska woman's alleged murder-for-hire plan

ELWOOD, Neb. -- New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a central Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller, of Elwood, describes how she allegedly made plans to meet up with an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol.
ELWOOD, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police found two lost juveniles

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
KEARNEY, NE

