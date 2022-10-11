Emma Chamberlain’s $4.3 Million 1950s Los Angeles Home Needed Some Major Updates

Fan-favorite internet personality Emma Chamberlain has amassed well over 11 million subscribers since first starting out on YouTube in 2016. Since then, she’s skyrocketed to social media celebrity thanks to her funny and relatable vlog-style videos.

This has paved the way for some lucrative opportunities for Chamberlain , who was Vogue’s choice for on-camera interviewer at the 2022 Met Gala, in addition to gracing the cover of major American magazines such as Cosmopolitan and Forbes.

Thanks to her nonstop success, Chamberlain was recently able to move into her Beverly Hills dream house after months of extensive renovations — an investment that cost her millions.

Inside Emma Chamberlain’s newly renovated Los Angeles home

At just 21 years old, Chamberlain has already moved into her dream home: a stylish Alpine-ski-lodge-meets-boho-chic house in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood of Los Angeles.

She sold her starter home — a $3.9 million modern oasis in West Hollywood — in favor of living in a more “relaxed area” of the city back in 2021 and has been renovating her new place ever since, per The Dirt.

Chamberlain has documented some of the renovation progress on social media, and now, after months of waiting, fans finally got a look into her eccentric 1950s-era home. The internet personality showed off her new digs during a September interview and video tour with Architectural Digest , described by Chamberlain herself as having a “woodsy, cabin in Lake Tahoe” vibe.

The Chamberlain Coffee CEO’s eccentric new house was first built in 1955 and has since undergone some major updates. The space was designed in collaboration with Ashley Drost and Marie Trohman of Proem Studio and consists of 4,465 square feet of stylishly renovated space. Nearly every inch of the home is filled with natural light and features exposed wood ceiling beams and large skylights.

The property, which sits on 0.56 acres, also looks out onto the Hollywood Hills, which can be appreciated from the home’s spacious backyard. Chamberlain’s outdoor space includes elegant features like a waterfall and plunge pool but also some quirkier elements like a permanent beer pong table.

How much did Emma Chamberlain pay for her new house?

With such impressive space, it’s to be expected that Chamberlain’s new property came at an even more impressive price: $4.3 million. Not like this would set Chamberlain back; the YouTube star’s net worth is estimated to be over $12 million per Celebrity Net Worth .

But in addition to the home’s multi-million dollar listing cost, the house needed several major updates. During her walk-through with Architectural Digest, the Anything Goes podcast host revealed that some of the rooms were so outdated that they felt “haunted” and nearly unlivable, to the point where she almost passed on the property.

One of these areas was her pool bathroom, which was “fully inspired by the feeling inside of a sailboat.” She explained that one feature in particular — the former sauna room — was in need of some major TLC.

“This room, when I first bought the house, was so scary that it almost made me not want to buy the house … This was the room that I walked into in its initial form and I was like, ‘oh, this place is haunted. Got it.’”

She explained that the sauna, now a designated space for the toilet, had something inexplicably “scary” and “rotting” about it. “But we turned this room into one of my favorite bathrooms in the house, and I think it’s just so beautiful,” Chamberlain added.

Another one of the most significant changes Chamberlain made to her home is the kitchen , which integrates stunning marble finishes with mint-green cabinets. She also elected to ditch one of the home’s original five bedrooms in favor of converting it into a walk-in closet, complete with a professional vanity perfect for getting glammed up.

What Emma Chamberlain had to say about her eccentric design style

When creating her idyllic mid-century modern hideaway, the social media star’s designers remodeled and filled the space with furnishings that are, to Chamberlain, “a mixture of things I love from every era.”

“I work from home, so I wanted to create something completely personal and comfortable,” she told the publication.

“I brought in references from many decades and design eras, and I tried to meld them into something that feels not only cohesive but new. It wasn’t about following the rules or sticking to one aesthetic. I tried to approach it all with a lightheartedness and an open mind.”

The cozy sofas and use of earthy materials, including cork and raw copper, give the home a relaxed energy, while still featuring statement pieces. This includes several paintings done by her father, Michael Chamberlain, that hang around the house.

“I’m a mood board type of girl. I scoured every corner on the internet , every weird, deep hole on Pinterest,” she continued. “I find inspiration for the home everywhere, the same as fashion. It’s all one in my mind.”

