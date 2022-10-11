Read full article on original website
Zintex Remodeling are experts in bathroom remodeling, and they are new to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Zintex Remodeling is a family operated business that has been around for 20 years. While they may be new to Lubbock, they are not new to bathroom remodeling. They are having their grand opening this weekend. Stop by for to hear about their best promotion. You can also enjoy free food and drinks while you browse their showroom. They are located at 1910 Research Boulevard, unit 2 in Lubbock. Get more information at 806-310-5344 or zintex.com.
Lubbock Wine & Roses 2022 Event is October 28
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Wine & Roses event is a fun filled evening of Lubbock cuisine and wine. From wine novices to advanced wine enthusiasts, the event brings the community together for an evening that is sure to delight the senses and raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Purchase tickets and get more information on CF at cff.org or reach out to Cindy Miller, Development Director, West Texas Office at cwmiller@cff.org, 806-441-5280.
Lubbock woman ends 16 years of being another ‘nightmare on 19th street’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman went all out to decorate her house for Halloween for the last 16 years but is now selling all her decorations. Dee Paone has created her own “Nightmare before Christmas” since 2006. “This is a creation that has happened over the last 16 years,” Paone said. She said this […]
Experience shopping on a whole new level at The Peddler Show
LUBBOCK, Texas— Get ready to shop small and local business all weekend long at The Peddler Show. For more information visit Facebook or the website.
Carpet Tech’s Soup for Seniors benefits Meals on Wheels
LUBBOCK, Texas—Just in time for the winter months, Carpet Tech has teamed up with Lubbock Meals on Wheels to collect canned soup donations for senior citizens in need. When you donate at least 5 cans of soup and book any cleaning appointment before October 23, you will receive a 15% discount. Reach out to Carpet Tech to participate at 806-795-5142 or carpettech.com.
WE Custom Home in Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas—In this week’s Welcome Home West Texas, WE Custom Homes takes us inside their custom home in Shallowater. They strive to create and build the highest quality of home whether it’s a custom, soft custom or spec home. To see more WE Custom Homes, call 806-292-8111 or to go wecustomhomes.com.
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas
If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
Community invited to massive Trunk R Treat hosted by Lubbock car club & dealership
Lubbock’s Modern Obsessionz Car Club is partnering with Gene Messer Ford Lubbock to host a Trunk R Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tony Martinez, Modern Obsessionz Car Club president, and Joel Reeves, Social Media & Community Relations Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.
The St Joseph annual Sausage Festival in Slaton offers more than just sausage
SLATON, Texas—Head over tot Slaton this weekend for two days of Oktoberfest celebrating at the annual St Joseph Sausage Festival. You can enjoy a sausage dinner, Slaton Bakery pretzels, auctions, activities for the whole family and more. All the activities will be on Saturday and Sunday, October 15 to 16 at 21st Street and Division Street in Slaton. For more information: slatonsausage.com, Facebook: St Joseph Slaton Oktoberfest & Sausage Sales.
Dancer is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Dancer as their Pet of the Day for Thursday October 13. Reach out to LAS to adopt Dancer at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Dancer!
A Brand New Lubbock Discount Store Is Coming Soon — Here’s What We Know
Another new store is coming to the area and it's locally owned with a clever name to boot. Lucky Dollar will be the newest addition to the impressive number of Lubbock dollar stores. This retail store will cater to a lot of people's needs. The company says it's "from the community to the community."
Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
53rd annual Saint Joseph Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday, Oct. 15 in Slaton
SLATON, Texas – The 53rd Annual Oktoberfest was scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Joseph Hall with proceeds benefiting Saint Joseph’s Catholic School. “Saturday, at 9:00 p.m., we’re going to sell sausage by the pound and after that, we’re going to have Oktoberfest, we’ll be serving German food, and German beer, wine, drinks and we’ll have lots of live bands out here. So we’re gonna go all day with that,” said Event Organizer ,David Buxkemper.
Everything you need to know about the Lubbock road bond
LUBBOCK, Texas — In this year’s midterm election, the City of Lubbock will ask voters to approve a $200 million bond to fund major street improvements. The ballot measure comes one year after voters rejected the original bond the city proposed to fund street improvements in 2021. City...
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: October 14th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday night weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 56°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 84°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. An overcast sky will remain around the South Plains through the overnight hours...
Milk-gate: Lubbock radio personality’s doorbell video goes viral
LUBBOCK, Texas – If you’re on TikTok, there’s a good chance you’ve seen ‘milk-gate.’ It involves a Lubbock Police Department (LPD) officer, a local radio personality and a plastic bag – with milk inside. Many in Lubbock and across the country are trying...
Author Lauren Cassel Brownell shares the inspiration behind her newest book, Dying To Donate
LUBBOCK, Texas—There is inspiration in the beginning of every book; Lubbock Author, Lauren Cassel Brownell, shares her inspiration for writing Dying To Donate. She will be at the Lubbock Book Festival, Saturday October 15 at Mahon Library. Follow Lauren and purchase her books at wildlarkbooks.com, IG: @laurencasselbrownellauthor.
Lubbock Community Theater presents She Kills Monsters in October
LUBBOCK, Texas—You can catch the performance of She Kills Monsters at the Lubbock Community Theatre two weekends in October. Purchase your tickets for October 14 to 16 and 21 to 23 at lubbockcommunitytheatre.org or on their Facebook page: Lubbock Theatre.
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
Joyland owners ‘find a buyer,’ auction canceled
“David & Kristi Dean have been fortunate enough to find a buyer for Joyland Park in Lubbock, Texas, and thus the auction has been canceled,” the auction company’s website said.
