ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Wine & Roses 2022 Event is October 28

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Wine & Roses event is a fun filled evening of Lubbock cuisine and wine. From wine novices to advanced wine enthusiasts, the event brings the community together for an evening that is sure to delight the senses and raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Purchase tickets and get more information on CF at cff.org or reach out to Cindy Miller, Development Director, West Texas Office at cwmiller@cff.org, 806-441-5280.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Community invited to massive Trunk R Treat hosted by Lubbock car club & dealership

Lubbock’s Modern Obsessionz Car Club is partnering with Gene Messer Ford Lubbock to host a Trunk R Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tony Martinez, Modern Obsessionz Car Club president, and Joel Reeves, Social Media & Community Relations Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

Construction Begins on the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ranch Life Learning Center featuring Hank the Cowdog took place this morning (Oct. 14) at Texas Tech University’s National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC). Envisioned as an indoor and outdoor comprehensive learning experience for the public, The Cash Family Ranch...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Zintex Remodeling are experts in bathroom remodeling, and they are new to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Zintex Remodeling is a family operated business that has been around for 20 years. While they may be new to Lubbock, they are not new to bathroom remodeling. They are having their grand opening this weekend. Stop by for to hear about their best promotion. You can also enjoy free food and drinks while you browse their showroom. They are located at 1910 Research Boulevard, unit 2 in Lubbock. Get more information at 806-310-5344 or zintex.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Textile#Curator#Come And See#Rsvp
everythinglubbock.com

Llano Estacado Winery offers VIP Tickets to the Grape Day Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy the VIP Package at this year’s Grape Day Festival at Llano Estacado Winery on Saturday, October 15. You will experience access to the VIP tent for the duration of the event from noon-7pm, 6 drink tickets, food provided by Tom & Bingo’s BBQ and more. Purchase all tickets at shop.llanowine.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm. SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

53rd annual Saint Joseph Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday, Oct. 15 in Slaton

SLATON, Texas – The 53rd Annual Oktoberfest was scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Joseph Hall with proceeds benefiting Saint Joseph’s Catholic School. “Saturday, at 9:00 p.m., we’re going to sell sausage by the pound and after that, we’re going to have Oktoberfest, we’ll be serving German food, and German beer, wine, drinks and we’ll have lots of live bands out here. So we’re gonna go all day with that,” said Event Organizer ,David Buxkemper.
SLATON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Carpet Tech’s Soup for Seniors benefits Meals on Wheels

LUBBOCK, Texas—Just in time for the winter months, Carpet Tech has teamed up with Lubbock Meals on Wheels to collect canned soup donations for senior citizens in need. When you donate at least 5 cans of soup and book any cleaning appointment before October 23, you will receive a 15% discount. Reach out to Carpet Tech to participate at 806-795-5142 or carpettech.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Community Theater presents She Kills Monsters in October

LUBBOCK, Texas—You can catch the performance of She Kills Monsters at the Lubbock Community Theatre two weekends in October. Purchase your tickets for October 14 to 16 and 21 to 23 at lubbockcommunitytheatre.org or on their Facebook page: Lubbock Theatre.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

WE Custom Home in Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas—In this week’s Welcome Home West Texas, WE Custom Homes takes us inside their custom home in Shallowater. They strive to create and build the highest quality of home whether it’s a custom, soft custom or spec home. To see more WE Custom Homes, call 806-292-8111 or to go wecustomhomes.com.
SHALLOWATER, TX
KCBD

WATCH: Trafficking survivor thanks Voice of Hope for new life

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Attendees at Wednesday’s Lubbock Area United Way Mid-Campaign Luncheon heard an emotional message from a trafficking survivor. The survivor said she’s known “the life” of living on the street since she was about 12 - a life that included drugs, sex work and eventually prison.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

First FDA approved dental robot on the job in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Yomi Dental Assistant by Neocis helps surgeons insert implants. It was first approved by the FDA in 2017 for one to two implants. Now, it can be used to reconstruct an entire mouth. “In 2020 they approved it for what we call full arch solution,”...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Family Fall Fest to provide free resources and fun for area families

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with Amerigroup, and several other agencies, will be holding a Family Fall Fest on Friday, October 21st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center, located at 1505 34th Street. Participating agencies will have booths or vehicles...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy