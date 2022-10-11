Read full article on original website
Lubbock woman ends 16 years of being another ‘nightmare on 19th street’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman went all out to decorate her house for Halloween for the last 16 years but is now selling all her decorations. Dee Paone has created her own “Nightmare before Christmas” since 2006. “This is a creation that has happened over the last 16 years,” Paone said. She said this […]
Lubbock Wine & Roses 2022 Event is October 28
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Wine & Roses event is a fun filled evening of Lubbock cuisine and wine. From wine novices to advanced wine enthusiasts, the event brings the community together for an evening that is sure to delight the senses and raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Purchase tickets and get more information on CF at cff.org or reach out to Cindy Miller, Development Director, West Texas Office at cwmiller@cff.org, 806-441-5280.
Community invited to massive Trunk R Treat hosted by Lubbock car club & dealership
Lubbock’s Modern Obsessionz Car Club is partnering with Gene Messer Ford Lubbock to host a Trunk R Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tony Martinez, Modern Obsessionz Car Club president, and Joel Reeves, Social Media & Community Relations Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.
Author Lauren Cassel Brownell shares the inspiration behind her newest book, Dying To Donate
LUBBOCK, Texas—There is inspiration in the beginning of every book; Lubbock Author, Lauren Cassel Brownell, shares her inspiration for writing Dying To Donate. She will be at the Lubbock Book Festival, Saturday October 15 at Mahon Library. Follow Lauren and purchase her books at wildlarkbooks.com, IG: @laurencasselbrownellauthor.
Experience shopping on a whole new level at The Peddler Show
LUBBOCK, Texas— Get ready to shop small and local business all weekend long at The Peddler Show. For more information visit Facebook or the website.
Construction Begins on the Cash Family Ranch Life Learning Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ranch Life Learning Center featuring Hank the Cowdog took place this morning (Oct. 14) at Texas Tech University’s National Ranching Heritage Center (NRHC). Envisioned as an indoor and outdoor comprehensive learning experience for the public, The Cash Family Ranch...
Music, education and politics: ‘Little Joe’ Hernandez shares excitement before Lubbock performance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Music in Lubbock, education and politics; those are some topics Tejano legend “Little Joe” Hernandez touched on ahead of his upcoming performance in Lubbock. He was available to talk with KCBD NewsChannel 11 for a few minutes to promote his headlining performance for Magic...
Zintex Remodeling are experts in bathroom remodeling, and they are new to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Zintex Remodeling is a family operated business that has been around for 20 years. While they may be new to Lubbock, they are not new to bathroom remodeling. They are having their grand opening this weekend. Stop by for to hear about their best promotion. You can also enjoy free food and drinks while you browse their showroom. They are located at 1910 Research Boulevard, unit 2 in Lubbock. Get more information at 806-310-5344 or zintex.com.
Llano Estacado Winery offers VIP Tickets to the Grape Day Festival
LUBBOCK, Texas—Enjoy the VIP Package at this year’s Grape Day Festival at Llano Estacado Winery on Saturday, October 15. You will experience access to the VIP tent for the duration of the event from noon-7pm, 6 drink tickets, food provided by Tom & Bingo’s BBQ and more. Purchase all tickets at shop.llanowine.com.
SkyGardens: Now selling home grown West Texas flowers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here in West Texas it’s common to see a cotton field or a corn field, but something you might not see on your everyday commute is a flower farm. SkyGardens is just that, rows of beautiful flowers right in the middle of a cotton patch. It’s a new business, but with a rich history.
53rd annual Saint Joseph Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday, Oct. 15 in Slaton
SLATON, Texas – The 53rd Annual Oktoberfest was scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Joseph Hall with proceeds benefiting Saint Joseph’s Catholic School. “Saturday, at 9:00 p.m., we’re going to sell sausage by the pound and after that, we’re going to have Oktoberfest, we’ll be serving German food, and German beer, wine, drinks and we’ll have lots of live bands out here. So we’re gonna go all day with that,” said Event Organizer ,David Buxkemper.
Carpet Tech’s Soup for Seniors benefits Meals on Wheels
LUBBOCK, Texas—Just in time for the winter months, Carpet Tech has teamed up with Lubbock Meals on Wheels to collect canned soup donations for senior citizens in need. When you donate at least 5 cans of soup and book any cleaning appointment before October 23, you will receive a 15% discount. Reach out to Carpet Tech to participate at 806-795-5142 or carpettech.com.
Lubbock Community Theater presents She Kills Monsters in October
LUBBOCK, Texas—You can catch the performance of She Kills Monsters at the Lubbock Community Theatre two weekends in October. Purchase your tickets for October 14 to 16 and 21 to 23 at lubbockcommunitytheatre.org or on their Facebook page: Lubbock Theatre.
WE Custom Home in Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas—In this week’s Welcome Home West Texas, WE Custom Homes takes us inside their custom home in Shallowater. They strive to create and build the highest quality of home whether it’s a custom, soft custom or spec home. To see more WE Custom Homes, call 806-292-8111 or to go wecustomhomes.com.
WATCH: Trafficking survivor thanks Voice of Hope for new life
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Attendees at Wednesday’s Lubbock Area United Way Mid-Campaign Luncheon heard an emotional message from a trafficking survivor. The survivor said she’s known “the life” of living on the street since she was about 12 - a life that included drugs, sex work and eventually prison.
Level the bevel? Flatten the T? Some want to change the iconic Double T
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a website, a group of Texas Tech University alumni are campaigning to “Level the Bevel” on the Texas Tech logo – in other words, remove the 3D elements of the iconic Double T. The Double T was first introduced in 1926 and officially adopted by the school in 1963, according […]
Where is the water going? Lubbock residents asked to participate in flooding survey
Lubbock residents were asked to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns.
8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas
If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
First FDA approved dental robot on the job in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Yomi Dental Assistant by Neocis helps surgeons insert implants. It was first approved by the FDA in 2017 for one to two implants. Now, it can be used to reconstruct an entire mouth. “In 2020 they approved it for what we call full arch solution,”...
Family Fall Fest to provide free resources and fun for area families
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with Amerigroup, and several other agencies, will be holding a Family Fall Fest on Friday, October 21st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center, located at 1505 34th Street. Participating agencies will have booths or vehicles...
