Read full article on original website
Related
tokenist.com
Ethereum Turns Deflationary but Drops 7% as Market Stays Uncertain
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The Ethereum supply has been deflationary over the past week, dropping by more than 5,500 tokens. However, the token’s price hasn’t reflected the developments and has instead plunged by around 7% during this period.
tokenist.com
Uniswap Bags $165M in Series B Funding
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Uniswap raised $165 million in a Series B funding round led by Polychain Capital to “bring web3 to everyone,” the decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) announced Thursday. Other investors that participated in the round include a16z crypto, Paradigm, SV Angel, and Variant.
tokenist.com
Bored Ape Yacht Club Trade Volume up 80%+ After SEC’s Yuga Probe Revealed
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Various assets related to Yuga Labs, the creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club, reacted to the news of an SEC probe in a dramatic way. The company’s major NFT collection experienced a massive increase in their trading volume, while the ApeCoin suffered a massive price drop—and achieved a quick recovery.
tokenist.com
Apple Partners with Goldman Sachs to Offer High-Yield Savings Account
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Apple has inked a partnership with banking giant Goldman Sachs to offer savings accounts for its Apple Card credit cardholders. The move is part of the tech giant’s foray into the financial services industry, which it believes will help fuel growth in coming years.
Comments / 0