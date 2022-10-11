Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The Ethereum supply has been deflationary over the past week, dropping by more than 5,500 tokens. However, the token’s price hasn’t reflected the developments and has instead plunged by around 7% during this period.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO