Electronics

Android Headlines

Software Update Is Waiting On Your Upcoming Pixel Watch

There is a software update waiting for you on your upcoming Pixel Watch. The initial Pixel Watch orders are starting to arrive to consumers, and the moment you power it on and set it up, you’ll have a software update waiting. There is a software update waiting for you...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Bricked Your Pixel 7? Well, The Factory Images Are Now Available

So, you just got your shiny new Pixel 7, and you couldn’t wait to break into it- literally. You decided to tinker with the software and you’ve gone and messed up your device. Don’t worry, if you’ve done that, and you need to reinstall Android with a fresh image, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro factory images are available to download today, according to Droid Life.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Google Pixel 7 Has Compatibility Issues With Pixel Stand 2

Imagine releasing a new smartphone that doesn’t work with your existing, pricey accessories. That’s exactly what Google has done here. The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro don’t work, completely, with the Pixel Stand 2 that was released last year. So here’s what happens, you can...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch Is Official With Wear OS 3

Fossil has just announced a new smartwatch with Wear OS 3, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition. This smartwatch has been teased lately, and the company just confirmed it. The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition comes with Wear OS 3 out of the box. This smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

New Pixel Watch Promo Video Is All About The Design

Google has published a new Pixel Watch promo video on YouTube, and this one is all about the design. This video is titled ‘Meet Google Pixel Watch’, and it goes hand-in-hand with a number of other promos Google shared recently. Google’s new Pixel Watch promo video is all...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Smart Launcher 6.1 Update Intros Customizable 'Smart Widgets'

Smart Launcher 6.1 update is here, and it focuses on widgets. It delivers the so-called ‘Smart Widgets’, and the company really did add a lot of flair with these widgets. These widgets adapt to your colors and style. They will adapt to your wallpaper’s dominant colors, says the company. They fully support Material You on Android 12+ devices.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Pixel 7 Pro Debuts New Screen Resolution Setting

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the first Pixel smartphone to feature a screen resolution setting. It was reported back in June that the feature is probably coming, and it turns out that information was spot on. The Pixel 7 Pro allows you to change the screen resolution manually. If...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Latest Garmin MARQ Luxury Smartwatches Cost $2,400

Garmin has launched its second-gen MARQ series luxury smartwatches. The new watches come more than three years after the first-gen models, which debuted back in March 2019. The company did launch Performance Edition variants of original MARQ watches in September 2020, but the latest collection is an outright sequel with notable design, performance, and feature improvements. And as you’d expect, they cost a fortune too.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

6 Coupon Extensions To Help You Hunt Best Deals

Rising prices and the possibility of a recession brought about by inflation are putting a lot of pressure on the lives of many consumers. People have to think in every way to save money and reduce the cost of living. More and more people are using Coupons to save money when shopping.
SHOPPING
Android Headlines

HONOR 80 Pro+ Coming With A 200MP Camera & 100W Charging

HONOR is planning to release another flagship-grade smartphone soon, it seems. The HONOR 80 Pro+ is tipped to arrive in the near future with a 200MP camera, and 100W charging, amongst other things. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. He shared the information via Weibo,...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

SCUF Launches Cool New Controller Designs For Fall/Winter 2022

SCUF today has launched a brand-new collection of controller designs for the Fall and Winter seasons. Unlike the Spring and Summer collection though, the Fall/Winter controller designs that SCUF has come up with aren’t just a series of bright and pastel colors. In fact I’d venture to say that some of SCUF’s designs in this collection are some of its best to date.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Amazon Is Slashing Prices On Polk Audio Sound Bars & Speakers

Amazon has some great deals going on for speakers, sound bars, and subwoofers from Polk Audio right now. As part of the Prime Early Access sale, which is still going and runs through the end of today. In fact there is under 10 hours left at the time of writing. Then all the best deals either go back up to full price or if items are still on sale, the discounts won’t be as good.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Vivaldi For Android Will Automatically Close Inactive Tabs

Chrome isn’t the only browser on Android, as many other companies put their own web browsers on the Play Store. Vivaldi for Android is one of them, and it has some new welcome features with its latest update. The Vivaldi browser will actually close inactive tabs automatically after a certain amount of time.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Samsung Details Key One UI 5 Features, Rolling Out This Month

Samsung yesterday announced that it will start rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its devices later this month. The announcement came on-stage at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco. The company also gave us an overview of what to expect from the new One UI version, which is currently in the beta stage. Today, it has followed up with more details about One UI 5, highlighting key features and experiences that Galaxy users will get.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Google Pixel Watch Review: It's Almost The Best

The Pixel Watch hits almost all of the right notes, and misses on one major note. Google provided us with the obsidian Pixel Watch LTE, and we’ve been using it for a little over a week before forming this review. It took Google eight years to produce its own...
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Lenovo Could Be Making A New Thinkpad Smartphone

We all know that Lenovo owns Motorola, and the two companies have teamed up to make some pretty compelling devices (check out our review of the Motorola G Stylus 5G 2022). While this is true, it seems that the Chinese laptop maker has some plans of its own. Lenovo could be in the process of making a ThinkPad phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Google Makes Editing The Search Widget More Convenient

Widgets have been a staple in Android for more than a decade, and the Google Search widget is one of them. The widget has given you the option to customize its look for a while, but it’s always been a chore. However, Google is making editing the Search widget a lot more convenient, according to 9To5Google.
SOFTWARE
SheKnows

This Versatile Mop & Steamer Has Been Called a 'Godsend' for Deep Cleaning Your Floors & It's on Rare Sale for 44% Off

Lately, our closet full of cleaning supplies is getting a little more cluttered than we’d care to admit. There are brooms, vacuums, mini-vacuums, mops, products we found on TikTok — you get the drill, it’s overwhelming. So we’ve been hunting for a versatile product that can help us tackle our hardwood floors with ease, without the clutter. Thanks to countless hours on Amazon, we may have found the answers to our prayers. Both a powerful steamer and lightweight mop, for a very limited time you can snag the OApier S5 Steam Mop for 44 percent off on Amazon. Buy: OApier S5 Steam...
SHOPPING

