Software Update Is Waiting On Your Upcoming Pixel Watch
There is a software update waiting for you on your upcoming Pixel Watch. The initial Pixel Watch orders are starting to arrive to consumers, and the moment you power it on and set it up, you’ll have a software update waiting. There is a software update waiting for you...
Bricked Your Pixel 7? Well, The Factory Images Are Now Available
So, you just got your shiny new Pixel 7, and you couldn’t wait to break into it- literally. You decided to tinker with the software and you’ve gone and messed up your device. Don’t worry, if you’ve done that, and you need to reinstall Android with a fresh image, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro factory images are available to download today, according to Droid Life.
No, Pixel Watch Doesn't Charge On The Pixel Stand Or Any Other Wireless Charger
The Google Pixel Watch charges via wireless charging. There is a charger in the box, though there’s no wall charger. Luckily any USB-C wall charger will work here. But the real question is whether or not it can charge on other wireless chargers. Like a Pixel Stand or a Pixel 7 using Battery Share?
Google Pixel 7 Has Compatibility Issues With Pixel Stand 2
Imagine releasing a new smartphone that doesn’t work with your existing, pricey accessories. That’s exactly what Google has done here. The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro don’t work, completely, with the Pixel Stand 2 that was released last year. So here’s what happens, you can...
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch Is Official With Wear OS 3
Fossil has just announced a new smartwatch with Wear OS 3, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition. This smartwatch has been teased lately, and the company just confirmed it. The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition comes with Wear OS 3 out of the box. This smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon...
New Pixel Watch Promo Video Is All About The Design
Google has published a new Pixel Watch promo video on YouTube, and this one is all about the design. This video is titled ‘Meet Google Pixel Watch’, and it goes hand-in-hand with a number of other promos Google shared recently. Google’s new Pixel Watch promo video is all...
Smart Launcher 6.1 Update Intros Customizable 'Smart Widgets'
Smart Launcher 6.1 update is here, and it focuses on widgets. It delivers the so-called ‘Smart Widgets’, and the company really did add a lot of flair with these widgets. These widgets adapt to your colors and style. They will adapt to your wallpaper’s dominant colors, says the company. They fully support Material You on Android 12+ devices.
Pixel 7 Pro Debuts New Screen Resolution Setting
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the first Pixel smartphone to feature a screen resolution setting. It was reported back in June that the feature is probably coming, and it turns out that information was spot on. The Pixel 7 Pro allows you to change the screen resolution manually. If...
Latest Garmin MARQ Luxury Smartwatches Cost $2,400
Garmin has launched its second-gen MARQ series luxury smartwatches. The new watches come more than three years after the first-gen models, which debuted back in March 2019. The company did launch Performance Edition variants of original MARQ watches in September 2020, but the latest collection is an outright sequel with notable design, performance, and feature improvements. And as you’d expect, they cost a fortune too.
6 Coupon Extensions To Help You Hunt Best Deals
Rising prices and the possibility of a recession brought about by inflation are putting a lot of pressure on the lives of many consumers. People have to think in every way to save money and reduce the cost of living. More and more people are using Coupons to save money when shopping.
HONOR 80 Pro+ Coming With A 200MP Camera & 100W Charging
HONOR is planning to release another flagship-grade smartphone soon, it seems. The HONOR 80 Pro+ is tipped to arrive in the near future with a 200MP camera, and 100W charging, amongst other things. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. He shared the information via Weibo,...
SCUF Launches Cool New Controller Designs For Fall/Winter 2022
SCUF today has launched a brand-new collection of controller designs for the Fall and Winter seasons. Unlike the Spring and Summer collection though, the Fall/Winter controller designs that SCUF has come up with aren’t just a series of bright and pastel colors. In fact I’d venture to say that some of SCUF’s designs in this collection are some of its best to date.
Watch Faces From The Pixel Watch Can Be Used On Other Wear OS 3 Watches
If you like what the Pixel Watch is offering in terms of watch faces, well, you’ll be glad to know they’re compatible with other Wear OS 3 smartwatches. This information comes from Quinny898 and Mishaal Rahman. Watch faces from the Pixel Watch can be used on other Wear...
Amazon Is Slashing Prices On Polk Audio Sound Bars & Speakers
Amazon has some great deals going on for speakers, sound bars, and subwoofers from Polk Audio right now. As part of the Prime Early Access sale, which is still going and runs through the end of today. In fact there is under 10 hours left at the time of writing. Then all the best deals either go back up to full price or if items are still on sale, the discounts won’t be as good.
Vivaldi For Android Will Automatically Close Inactive Tabs
Chrome isn’t the only browser on Android, as many other companies put their own web browsers on the Play Store. Vivaldi for Android is one of them, and it has some new welcome features with its latest update. The Vivaldi browser will actually close inactive tabs automatically after a certain amount of time.
Samsung Details Key One UI 5 Features, Rolling Out This Month
Samsung yesterday announced that it will start rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its devices later this month. The announcement came on-stage at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco. The company also gave us an overview of what to expect from the new One UI version, which is currently in the beta stage. Today, it has followed up with more details about One UI 5, highlighting key features and experiences that Galaxy users will get.
Google Pixel Watch Review: It's Almost The Best
The Pixel Watch hits almost all of the right notes, and misses on one major note. Google provided us with the obsidian Pixel Watch LTE, and we’ve been using it for a little over a week before forming this review. It took Google eight years to produce its own...
Lenovo Could Be Making A New Thinkpad Smartphone
We all know that Lenovo owns Motorola, and the two companies have teamed up to make some pretty compelling devices (check out our review of the Motorola G Stylus 5G 2022). While this is true, it seems that the Chinese laptop maker has some plans of its own. Lenovo could be in the process of making a ThinkPad phone.
Google Makes Editing The Search Widget More Convenient
Widgets have been a staple in Android for more than a decade, and the Google Search widget is one of them. The widget has given you the option to customize its look for a while, but it’s always been a chore. However, Google is making editing the Search widget a lot more convenient, according to 9To5Google.
