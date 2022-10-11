Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz Community Farmers Market have come to an agreement to find a permanent home in downtown Santa Cruz. The city has approved $1.775 million to fund a structure for a year round Farmers' Market. No location has been approved yet. “The Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market The post Santa Cruz Farmers’ Market has permission to find permanent home appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey Bay Rare Fruit Growers’ apple tasting reveals a fruit that contains multitudes.
Freddy Menge knows a lot about apples. To be fair, he’s been learning about this widely cultivated fruit ever since he was a kid—that’s when he remembers finding old, abandoned apple trees growing in the forest near his home by La Selva Beach. “They were weird, they...
pajaronian.com
Bamboo Giant offering first-ever nighttime walkthrough experience
Located on a busy thoroughfare between Aptos and Watsonville, Bamboo Giant Nursery and Gardens (BGNG) could easily be driven past without a second glance. But the nursery, tucked into the side of a hill in a rural, forested section of Freedom Boulevard, is actually one of the largest displays of timber bamboo in North America. Trails on the property take you through thick rows of bamboo, over stone walkways to waterfalls, decorative archways and fountains.
ediblemontereybay.com
On Top of the World at Albatross Ridge
October 14, 2022 – It had long been a goal of mine to visit the place where Garrett Bowlus’ great grandfather, William “Hawley” Bowlus, landed his Albatross sailplane in the hills above Carmel Valley, back in the 1930s. If you look at the label of an Albatross Ridge bottle, you will see the image of said sailplane. It looks at once flimsy as heck and gusty as the bird for which it was named.
montereycountyweekly.com
There are few things as delightful as finding a hidden gem.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, contemplating the delight that accompanies finding a hidden gem. One of the joys of working as a journalist is the prerogative to consistently learn new things—often surprising things. Consider: The best shawarma in Monterey County may be served out of the corner of a Castroville Chevron...
This Colorful Beach Town In California Is So Charming & It’s Unlike Any Other Hidden Gem
Capitola Beach is located in a sunny seaside town just outside of Santa Cruz, CA. This colorful destination is a hidden gem that feels like traveling the European coast without ever having to step foot on a plane. Known as one of the oldest vacation areas on the Pacific Coast,...
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
losgatan.com
COMING SOON: Town on verge of handing theater keys to CineLux
Paul Gunsky navigates his way around the boxes stacked up next to the concession booth inside Los Gatos’ classic theater building. The CineLux CEO—who jokingly refers to his title as “head popcorn popper”—has been crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s as his company edges ever closer to taking possession of the iconic facility.
ediblemontereybay.com
Faultline Brewing Opens Wednesday in Scotts Valley
October 11, 2022 – Highly-anticipated Faultline Brewing opens Wednesday in Scotts Valley, with seating by reservation only to start. The two-story brewpub, with a 100-seat patio, is part of Scotts Valley’s new Hangar complex—which also hosts a branch of The Penny Ice Creamery and Zinnia’s home goods—abutting the former airstrip of Skypark airport.
diablomag.com
Habitat: Accessory Dwelling Units
When Kevin Casey bought a house that came with an in-law unit, he decided to rent it out. “It paid the entire mortgage for a couple years when I was starting my business,” he says. “Then around the beginning of the pandemic, I started using it as my office because I’ve got two kids in a smaller house and I work from home.”
tpgonlinedaily.com
Aptos Times: October 15, 2022
State Audit Scrutinizes Our County Fair, by Jondi Gumz • Finally, a Safe Ride to Nisene Marks, By Todd Marco • Doctors Challenge AB 2098 Targeting Covid Misinformation, By Jondi Gumz • Audit Findings: The Details • Emeril’s Garden Takes Root at Starlight Elementary • Trick or Treat: The Secret of Halloween, Poem by Peter Melton • Rise Together Celebration • 2022 Rise Together Circle of Support Grants • PVUSD Candidates on Board Policies, Teacher Shortage & Teacher Pay • Cabrillo Unveils Engineering Tree Mural • Cabrillo: $3 Million to Boost PVUSD Students • Aptos High Homecoming Parade • Golfing to Fight Brain Cancer • Families Are Welcome!: Raíces y Cariño Is Open in South Santa Cruz County • Don’t Forget to Vote: You Can Vote Early! • Meet Renaissance High Principal • AG: Wildfire Risk Guidance on New Developments • Fairgrounds and Community Will Suffer the Most … and much more!
salinasvalleytribune.com
Annual awards honor leaders in Salinas Valley agriculture
SOLEDAD — Leaders in the local agriculture industry were honored last Saturday at the 16th Annual Valley of the World Awards, presented by the National Steinbeck Center. The Oct. 1 ceremony took place at the Braga Family Farm in Soledad, featuring a dinner by Salinas City BBQ paired with a selection of Monterey County wines followed by the awards presentation.
Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
Eater
Here’s Why a Glen Park Grocery Store Is Attracting Tons of Rats and Birds
Canyon Market in Glen Park closed temporarily at the end of September due to a rat infestation. Owner Janet Tarlov let her customers know the shop attracts a huge amount of birds and rats, due to a local who dumps birdseed in the neighborhood — Tarlov says she typically cleans up 15 to 30 pounds of birdseed at a time. “And I had to do this multiple times a day,” Tarlov told ABC 7 News. Tarlov spoke with the woman the neighborhood has dubbed “Birdseed Lady” when she caught her in the act, but the animal feeder allegedly spit on Tarlov in response. Animal-related damages to the store are now close to $100,000, Tarlov says.
KTVU FOX 2
Wild boars roaming, destroying parts of South Bay neighborhood
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Sometimes, the NIMBY complex, where neighbors band together to keep an unwanted item out of their neighborhood, can be a good thing. "We need to do something. It’s ruining our lower meadow, and it’s tearing up neighbor’s yards all over the place," said Chris Wood, president of the Holiday Lake Estates Homeowner’s Assoc.
7x7.com
5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area
You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
VIDEO: Redwood City woman captures mountain lion dragging giant buck in her driveway
The homeowner looked through her Ring video and discovered something shocking: a mountain lion dragging the buck down her driveway.
Bay Area tree trimmer falls into wood chipper and dies
The Menlo Park Police Department said it responded to a report of the incident in the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m.
losgatan.com
Referendum throws wrench into Los Gatos’ housing plans
Despite Town Council having already decided on how much housing to plan for when it passed the 2040 General Plan earlier this year, an organization pushing for slow growth had managed to get a couple key parts of it put on hold. But the group behind the referendum drive that...
Paradise Post
‘God, don’t bite me again’: How two shark attacks in two months changed everything at Lovers Point
PACIFIC GROVE – Somehow, he wasn’t desperate for air. He didn’t feel the pain across his abdomen and thighs. He didn’t notice the blood. A strange sense of calm enveloped Steve Bruemmer as he hung weightless underwater and stared into the cold black eye of a great white shark.
