IL Products Fall Farmers Market At State Fairgrounds Today
The Illinois Department of Agriculture will be hosting the first ever Illinois Products Fall Farmers’ Market on the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield today. The fall market will run from 9AM-2PM at “The Shed” on the fairgrounds. The market will feature all Illinois produce and fresh products,...
Two People Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash South of Chatham
The Sangamon County Coroner has reported that two people died last night in a two-vehicle crash south of Chatham on Illinois Route 4. Coroner Jim Allmon says the driver of each vehicle involved in the crash, a 17 year old female from Virden and a 31 year old male from Beardstown, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Upcoming Lane Closures on Joe Page Bridge
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane closures for the Joe Page Bridge over the Illinois River. The bridge carries Illinois Route 100 from Greene & Jersey County travelers into Hardin in Calhoun County. Traffic is expected to be reduced to one lane from 8AM to 8:30PM each...
Virginia Hires New Police Chief
The City of Virginia has hired a new chief of police. Virginia has been without a police chief since April when Mayor Randy McClure terminated Daniel W. Smith. The city has hired Eric Shumate, former Chief of Police in Thomasboro, a small town in northern Champaign County. Shumate will be the city’s four chief of police since 2019.
Springfield Man Arrested For Jacksonville Gas Station Robbery in August
Jacksonville Police Detectives have released more information about an arrest that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, August 13th at 9:41PM, Jacksonville Police received a report of a robbery at the Shell Gas Station located at 1720 West Morton Avenue. An employee of the business said that a man had indicated he was armed with a handgun and took an undetermined amount of money. The suspect was gone before officers arrived and was not able to be located at the time. No injuries were reported.
Cass County Board Approves Sixth Solar Project
The Cass County Board approved its 6th permit for a solar farm in the county within the past two years. This final project is for a community solar garden in the Beardstown area that is the fifth project overseen by U.S. Solar Corporation, who has administrated 4 projects in Beardstown and one in the Virginia area.
Jacksonville Woman Indicted on Federal Drug Charges
A Morgan County woman has been indicted on federal drug charges. 58 year old Tonja L. Day of the 800 block of Routt Street in Jacksonville was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 7th for possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on July 25th, according to federal charging documents. Day was arrested on October 4th after a Morgan County Court hearing with the unsealing of the indictment coming last Wednesday.
Jacksonville City Council Approves Single License Proposal For Residential Waste Hauler With GFL
Some Jacksonville residential trash customers will see relief on their trash bill at the start of next year. On Tuesday, the Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved a proposal from Canada-based waste management company GFL Environmental. City Clerk Skip Bradshaw says that the bidding process was waived because the city only...
Springfield FBI, ISP Warn of Rideshare-Related Carjackings
The FBI Springfield Office and Illinois State Police, along with the United States Attorney’s Office–Southern District of Illinois are warning of rideshare-related carjacking incidents in the state. Law enforcement has reported 7 carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers since late June in the East St. Louis area. One was...
Winchester Woman Indicted By Grand Jury In Crash That Killed Toddler
A Winchester woman has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to a crash that killed a toddler in Scott County in May. 27 year old Makayla D. Brown was indicted on Tuesday for aggravated usage of a communication device in the operation of a motor vehicle resulting in injury or death, a Class 4 felony.
