Now that the current Cubs World Series drought is... six years, I think we can look back at the 108-year drought between 1908 and 2016 with a bit more perspective. As you know, the 1908 Cubs were the defending World Series champions, having defeated the Tigers with four straight wins after Game 1 in 1907 ended in a 3-3, 12-inning tie.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO