Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' top hitting streaks vs. rival teams, Part 1

During a game of last week's Mets-Padres Wild Card Series, a broadcaster noted that Josh Bell of San Diego had an 18-game hitting streak against New York. I'd never given any thought about hitting streaks against specific opponent. But after hearing about Bell's streak, I set out to find the...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Opposing players' top hitting streaks vs. Cubs

Two previous posts described hitting streaks by Cubs batters against specific opposing teams. Heinie Zimmerman had the longest, 35 games, against the Braves in 1911-12. Hack Wilson hit safely in 31 straight games against the Phillies in 1929-30. Jimmy Slagle had a streak of 27 games, vs. the Phillies. Aramis...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: Friday night is all right for baseball

Happy Friday, baseball family. I hope the postseason is treating you all well, even if the weather isn’t. (Where I live in Canada we got snow all day yesterday so frankly the rain delays didn’t seem so bad in comparison). News is a little on the light side...
PENSACOLA, FL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: Nat King Cole and Jackie Robinson

The photo above shows Brooklyn Dodgers great Jackie Robinson meeting with famed singer Nat King Cole at Wrigley Field. The information I found said this photo was taken in 1954. Further research showed that it was part of an article in Look Magazine by George B. Leonard titled “The Melancholy Monarch.” It appeared in the magazine dated April 19, 1955.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Today in Cubs history: The Cubs win the World Series

Now that the current Cubs World Series drought is... six years, I think we can look back at the 108-year drought between 1908 and 2016 with a bit more perspective. As you know, the 1908 Cubs were the defending World Series champions, having defeated the Tigers with four straight wins after Game 1 in 1907 ended in a 3-3, 12-inning tie.
CHICAGO, IL

