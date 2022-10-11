CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – University of Virginia pediatric infectious disease specialist Debbie-Ann Shirley says the FDA’s lowering of ages for the new COVID vaccines comes at a good time. She says children ages 5 and up can get the Pfizer bivalent…. and Moderna ages 6-and-up. Before the new authorization, Pfizer was limited to 12-and-up, and Moderna to ages 18-and-up. Dr. Shirley says with schools back in full-swing, and mitigation measures such as social distancing and masking are far less common, vaccination is that much more important for eligible children.

