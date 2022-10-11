ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham County, VA

cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Cement Truck overturns in Spout Spring

A cement truck toppled over on Wednesday (Oct. 5) morning in the Spout Spring area of Appomattox County. According to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department and the Virginia State Police, both of which responded to the call just after 7 a.m., the truck overturned on Reedy Spring Road. This road intersects Hwy. 460 about 3.5 miles east of the Campbell-Appomattox county line.
SPOUT SPRING, VA
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
#Gold Mining#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Farmville Herald#The General Assembly#Aston Bay Holdings
WHSV

Officials investigate fire at Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Officials are investigating a fire at Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro. Crews responded Monday evening to smoke visible on the roof of an unoccupied unit. The fire was between Spirit Halloween and Metro by T-Mobile. Waynesboro Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said no injuries were reported. He...
WAYNESBORO, VA
1061thecorner.com

UVa pediatric infectious disease specialist calls new bivalent child authorization timely

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – University of Virginia pediatric infectious disease specialist Debbie-Ann Shirley says the FDA’s lowering of ages for the new COVID vaccines comes at a good time. She says children ages 5 and up can get the Pfizer bivalent…. and Moderna ages 6-and-up. Before the new authorization, Pfizer was limited to 12-and-up, and Moderna to ages 18-and-up. Dr. Shirley says with schools back in full-swing, and mitigation measures such as social distancing and masking are far less common, vaccination is that much more important for eligible children.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
