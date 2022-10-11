An old rivalry was renewed and China Spring came out victorious, picking up a 42-7 district road win over La Vega Friday night. “We came out a little sluggish in the beginning, but I’m impressed by our defense getting two fourth downs there in the first half,” said Cougars head coach Tyler Beatty. “Moving forward, we just got to continue to progress,” Beatty said. We’re kind of setting some tendencies up for things that we do and we got to work really hard this week to have some counters to that. Overall, just super impressed at our kids finishing a game against a tough opponent that’s always played China Spring tough. It’s good when we can beat the two schools in McLennan County.”

CHINA SPRING, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO