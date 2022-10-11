ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WacoTrib.com

Baylor notebook: Aranda frustrated with execution

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Baylor coach Dave Aranda gave West Virginia considerable credit for its execution and the fight the Mountaineers showed in their 43-40 win Thursday night. But he knows the Bears didn’t play their best game as they fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12....
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Centex roundup: West puts on scoring show in 89-0 blasting of Maypearl

Make way for the West Trojans, folks. The Trojans manhandled Maypearl on their way to an 89-0 romp on Friday night in District 7-3A Div. I action. If anyone was worried about West’s readiness for next week’s huge clash against fellow district leader and third-ranked Grandview, they shouldn’t have fretted.
MAYPEARL, TX
WacoTrib.com

Lorena 63, Rockdale 20

ROCKDALE — Ahead of next week’s showdown of state champions, Lorena took care of business first against the Tigers. The Leopards (6-2, 3-1) delivered a well-balanced effort in the comfortable win. Kasen Taylor had TD runs of 85 and 38 yards, and Jackson Generals tossed a pair of TD passes in the first half. Generals had a 22-yard connection with Camden Brock and a 1-yard hookup with Jadon Porter down by the goal line.
LORENA, TX
KCEN

An unexpected sport makes its way to Waco

WACO, Texas — When you think of Texas sports, you think of football, not rowing, but one high school in Waco is switching things up. A unique opportunity has come to La Vega High School. Students have been given the chance to join a rowing team. Administrators said this...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

No. 2 China Spring overcomes slow start to beat rival La Vega, 42-7

An old rivalry was renewed and China Spring came out victorious, picking up a 42-7 district road win over La Vega Friday night. “We came out a little sluggish in the beginning, but I’m impressed by our defense getting two fourth downs there in the first half,” said Cougars head coach Tyler Beatty. “Moving forward, we just got to continue to progress,” Beatty said. We’re kind of setting some tendencies up for things that we do and we got to work really hard this week to have some counters to that. Overall, just super impressed at our kids finishing a game against a tough opponent that’s always played China Spring tough. It’s good when we can beat the two schools in McLennan County.”
CHINA SPRING, TX
WacoTrib.com

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 8

No. 2 China Spring (6-1, 1-0) at La Vega (4-3, 1-0) Breakdown: They may be hosting the reigning state champions but that does not mean expectations are going to be different for the La Vega Pirates. “(It’s) the same thing with our kids — get out and play as hard...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fairfield 28, Groesbeck 7

FAIRFIELD — The Eagles scored three second-half touchdowns to wrestle down the rival Goats and score a huge District 8-3A Div. I victory. The teams were knotted at 7 at halftime, but Fairfield (3-4, 1-2) made the clutch second-half plays it needed to pull out its first district win and introduce itself very much into the playoff hunt.
FAIRFIELD, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: October 14, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The MCC Foundation’s Highlander Alumni and Friends Association presented two prestigious awards. Mandy Loftin-Conner is the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award. And Killian Hutchison of Waco, was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Leader Award. The Charles Patterson Cavaliers swept the KISD Middle School Cross...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

High School Notebook: Breaking down the 'Stone County feuds'

When towns are within 20 to 30 minutes or less of each other, when you have family living in these other towns and playing for the other team, when everyone is in the same situation vying for a playoff spot, some rivalries just mean more. That’s been the case between...
GROESBECK, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas

When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
KILLEEN, TX
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)

Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
