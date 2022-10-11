Read full article on original website
Baylor notebook: Aranda frustrated with execution
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Baylor coach Dave Aranda gave West Virginia considerable credit for its execution and the fight the Mountaineers showed in their 43-40 win Thursday night. But he knows the Bears didn’t play their best game as they fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12....
Centex roundup: West puts on scoring show in 89-0 blasting of Maypearl
Make way for the West Trojans, folks. The Trojans manhandled Maypearl on their way to an 89-0 romp on Friday night in District 7-3A Div. I action. If anyone was worried about West’s readiness for next week’s huge clash against fellow district leader and third-ranked Grandview, they shouldn’t have fretted.
Lorena 63, Rockdale 20
ROCKDALE — Ahead of next week’s showdown of state champions, Lorena took care of business first against the Tigers. The Leopards (6-2, 3-1) delivered a well-balanced effort in the comfortable win. Kasen Taylor had TD runs of 85 and 38 yards, and Jackson Generals tossed a pair of TD passes in the first half. Generals had a 22-yard connection with Camden Brock and a 1-yard hookup with Jadon Porter down by the goal line.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 8 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 14, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
An unexpected sport makes its way to Waco
WACO, Texas — When you think of Texas sports, you think of football, not rowing, but one high school in Waco is switching things up. A unique opportunity has come to La Vega High School. Students have been given the chance to join a rowing team. Administrators said this...
No. 2 China Spring overcomes slow start to beat rival La Vega, 42-7
An old rivalry was renewed and China Spring came out victorious, picking up a 42-7 district road win over La Vega Friday night. “We came out a little sluggish in the beginning, but I’m impressed by our defense getting two fourth downs there in the first half,” said Cougars head coach Tyler Beatty. “Moving forward, we just got to continue to progress,” Beatty said. We’re kind of setting some tendencies up for things that we do and we got to work really hard this week to have some counters to that. Overall, just super impressed at our kids finishing a game against a tough opponent that’s always played China Spring tough. It’s good when we can beat the two schools in McLennan County.”
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 8
No. 2 China Spring (6-1, 1-0) at La Vega (4-3, 1-0) Breakdown: They may be hosting the reigning state champions but that does not mean expectations are going to be different for the La Vega Pirates. “(It’s) the same thing with our kids — get out and play as hard...
Fairfield 28, Groesbeck 7
FAIRFIELD — The Eagles scored three second-half touchdowns to wrestle down the rival Goats and score a huge District 8-3A Div. I victory. The teams were knotted at 7 at halftime, but Fairfield (3-4, 1-2) made the clutch second-half plays it needed to pull out its first district win and introduce itself very much into the playoff hunt.
Good News Friday: October 14, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The MCC Foundation’s Highlander Alumni and Friends Association presented two prestigious awards. Mandy Loftin-Conner is the recipient of the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award. And Killian Hutchison of Waco, was awarded the 2022 Distinguished Leader Award. The Charles Patterson Cavaliers swept the KISD Middle School Cross...
High School Notebook: Breaking down the 'Stone County feuds'
When towns are within 20 to 30 minutes or less of each other, when you have family living in these other towns and playing for the other team, when everyone is in the same situation vying for a playoff spot, some rivalries just mean more. That’s been the case between...
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas
When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)
Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
Get Ready For The Boss Lady Brunch in Killeen, Texas
The lane of entrepreneurs in Killeen, Texas grows every single day, and it is usually the women of Killeen I see doing the taking over. If you're going to be a Boss Lady, it's important to network, and one local businesswoman is offering you a delicious chance to do that.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
