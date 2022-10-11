ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta commissioners recommend new subsidy for Gold Cross ambulance contract

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJhyG_0iV5Mwyg00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — For commissioners it’s coming down to the $1.6 million question, that’s the subsidy Gold Cross is requesting in the proposed new contract with Augusta.

“I’m good with that, I really am, I’m good with that, when you’re talking about one point six million, you’re talking about what price you want to pay for life,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

During the Administrative Services Committee meeting, Commissioner Sean Frantom recommended the $1.6 million subsidy for Gold Cross, but instead the committee approved $900,000, a $250,000 increase over what the city pays now.

“When you look at the indigent care, when you look at the poverty rate that we have and what we have going on here, to only go up a few hundred thousand dollars on the subsidy with the amount of things they do for this community, it’s not right,” said Commissioner Frantom.

ALSO ON WJBF: Sticking points remain in city contract talks with Gold Cross

But others pointed out that Gold Cross sued the city eight years ago to be the state-designated ambulance zone provider, so the $900,000 subsidy is fair.

“Once they owned the zone, the state has said on record that the city of Augusta doesn’t own anything, of course we’re not at that point,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

“I think they do a good job; we need to hold them more accountable. I think the contract will do that, but at the end of the day I don’t think the subsidy is where it needs to be,” said Commissioner Frantom.

But it will be up to the full commission next week to decide where the new subsidy will be.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

State Representative Wayne Howard is fondly remembered by Augusta leaders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Beloved local leader and Georgia State Representative Wayne Howard passed away last night.  “A leader who inspired”. “A man for the people”. “A friend.” These are just a few of the many amazing ways that State Representative Wayne Howard will be remembered. “One of the key things is that he cared about […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Augusta, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Government
Aiken Standard

Ninth Savannah River Site saltstone disposal unit is ahead of schedule, underbudget

Work on the ninth saltstone disposal unit at the Savannah River Site is ahead of schedule and under budget. The Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management announced Tuesday that Savannah River Mission Completion, the liquid waste contractor at the site located 20 miles south of Aiken, had completed concrete placements on the more than 30-million gallon tank in H-Area of the site.
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance#Medical Services#General Health#Gold Cross
WRDW-TV

Groundbreaking set for Saluda County fire station

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station. According to The Saluda County Fire station, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County coroner gives perspective on surge in slayings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a closer look at how violent crime impacts different parts of our county government. We sat down with Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, who says he’s dealing with a backlog over the last few months. We’ve reported on several deadly shootings and crimes...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair is back

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair. For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long. But […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WRDW-TV

Local student and teacher selected for council and grant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local student and teacher are selected for two high awarding nominations. A junior at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School has been selected to serve on the 22-23 State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. Jordan Howard will meet with the State Superintendent, along with...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Aiken County files complaint against property that's kept a rap sheet since 2015

Since 2015, a property in unincorporated Aiken County, just beyond the Country Club Hills neighborhood of North Augusta, has been called a number of things. Thick vegetation has grown over its garage and snaked around its structurally dubious gazebo (the roof is lopsided). Its swimming pool has seen its fair share of “stagnant water”; water that at least at one time had become the final resting place for “some kind of dead animal.”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

A look at financial audit into Burke County Sheriff’s Office

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is under scrutiny after an audit found he spent more than $200,000 in grant money on a credit card that county commissioners never authorized, according to a report. We’ve been combing through the reports and have a breakdown of those findings....
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Van crashes into Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Wednesday, a van crashed into the side of Georgetown Court Condominiums on Walton Way. A resident tells us that as the driver was planning to undergo spinal surgery in the next weeks. As he drove through the red light, he hit the gas and his body locked up. He drover through the bushes and took out the top of a light pole, before driving into the front of the apartment.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Free Augusta health clinic reaches out to the Spanish-speaking community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As National Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, we’re hearing from students at the Medical College of Georgia running a free health clinic for our local Spanish-speaking community. The clinic’s purpose is to reach those who may not have easy access to health care...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy