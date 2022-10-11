ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur Fire Department responds to fire at the German Pellets

PORT ARTHUR — Updated: One firefighter has suffered overheating from the extended work process and high humidity, according to information from the Port Arthur Fire Department's Facebook. Acadian Ambulance responded to provide medical assessment and standby during the incident. The company was found to not be following code requirements...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Teacher booked into Hardin County Jail following Improper Relationship indictments

HARDIN COUNTY — A teacher indicted on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student was booked into the Hardin County Jail late Thursday night. The Hardin County grand jury indicted Theresa Michelle Pinckney, 41, of Lumberton. on two counts of Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student, according to information Sheriff Mark Davis has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Domestic Violence Awareness Month calls attention to victims and families

BEAUMONT — October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, calling attention to a crime that affects victims and their families. Family Services of Southeast Texas, a non-profit organization, uses grants and other resources to help families and victims of domestic violence. The organization offers counseling, education and shelter to victims.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Fire Department responds to fatal residential house fire

BEAUMONT — Fire District Chief Scott Wheat tells us, the Beaumont Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2100 Block of Rusk St. early Thursday morning. There was one fatality. The incident under investigation at this time. The following is a press release:. On Thursday, October 13,...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Nederland ISD says threat on YouTube site during football game prompts extra security

NEDERLAND — The Nederland ISD says a threat posted to a YouTube site during the live stream of Thursday night's football game is prompting extra security in the district. The district says Nederland Police investigated the threat to student safety made on the YouTube posting site during Thursday night's live stream of the Nederland vs. Ft. Bend Marshall football game.
NEDERLAND, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: Man dies of injuries from auto-pedestrian crash in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — A man has died of his injuries following an auto-pedestrian crash on College Street in Beaumont. He's the fourth man in the area to die in auto-pedestrian crashes since Saturday. Beaumont Police say the victim was struck at about 8:30 Tuesday night in the 4500 block of...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

PN-G community mourning student's death

PORT NECHES-GROVES ISD — The Port Neches-Groves ISD community is mourning the death of a student. KFDM/Fox 4 spoke with an administrator who told us an online posting today serves as the district's official statement:. Port Neches-Groves ISD. "The PN-G ISD family is hurting by the sudden loss of...
PORT NECHES, TX

