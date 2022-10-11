Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Cold Start, Warmer Weekend Otherwise
Saturday will be the warmer day of the two, but it will come with a potential, hard freeze to start the day. You will want extra time heading to any early morning plans, but we will have our warmest day for the next week or so afterwards. We cool off on Sunday, but also don’t cool off nearly as much as the mornings ahead.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight
Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides.
Comments / 0