The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague
Cannabis could be one of the fastest-growing industries of the decade, but not all weed stocks will be winners.
Wealthy millennials aren't relying on the stock market. Here's how their investment portfolios break down.
Crypto accounts for 15% of wealthy millennials' portfolios. They also want investments in art, real estate and private equity.
How Long Will This S&P 500 Bear Market Last? Here's What History Says
There's bad news and good news about the current bear market.
Where is the Bottom for this Bear Market?
Bounces will pop up here and there as they did this past week...but don’t think for a second that this bear market is over because the Fed is not yet...
Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones says a 'recession playbook' would see stocks fall by another 10%
Stocks could fall 10% under a "recession playbook," billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC in an interview Monday. A recession could be oncoming or it may have started one or two months ago, said the founder of Tudor Investment. But assets including crypto will likely have a "massive rally"...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
3 Stocks With Dividends You Can Trust to Ride Out the Bear Market
Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of income and stability for your portfolio.
Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market
Troubled times call for targeted investments, and these three stalwarts can still make you rich.
Generation No Thanks: Millionaire millennials are giving up on stocks and bonds—and it could have ‘significant implications’ for the future
The stock market hasn’t always been a refuge for millennials. The generation, which includes anyone born between 1981 and 1996, was coming of age when stocks dropped nearly 57% during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. Then, after a decade of strong returns, millennials suffered through the pandemic-induced crash...
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks roar back after sinking on hot inflation data
U.S. stocks recovered Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street looked to shake off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up about 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 900 points, or 3.12%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.3%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Why Pot Stocks Could Be Your Best Bear Market Buy
If you can tolerate the risk, buying pot stocks at a discount today could make for a tidy profit in the future.
Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Due to a discounted stock market and high growth rates, these stocks could deliver outsize returns.
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Believes XRP to Be Commodity, Shiba Eternity Sets Historic Record, Ripple Keeps Hiring Amid Bear Market: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. Cardano founder says XRP should be regulated as commodity, here’s why. Cardano and IOG founder Charles Hoskinson expressed his opinion on the legal status of XRP. He believes...
2 of the Best Buys Among Cannabis Stocks Right Now
These companies' shares are down, but their revenue is on the upswing, both sequentially and year over year.
Better Growth Stock: SNDL vs. Tilray
Which marijuana stock is more likely to succeed in the long term?
NYSE’s Lynn Martin says IPOs will find a balance between 2021’s Silicon Valley frenzy and this year’s drought
The public markets have weathered a tumultuous 2022 across the board, leading many startups to stay on the sidelines until valuations recover and investors feel more bullish. Meanwhile, IPO activity has free fallen from all-time highs in 2021 when startup valuations were through the roof amid the bull market. Lynn...
