WDBJ7.com
“A call to foster” — Children’s Services of Virginia seeking parents for 82 referrals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Children’s Services of Virginia got 82 referrals in September alone from social service agencies across Virginia — the highest the agency has seen in its 30 years of service. CSV says the holiday season is typically the time to see more children entering foster...
cbs19news
FDA approves the bivalent vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19NEWS) -- On Wednesday, October 12th, the FDA approved the bivalent vaccines for ages 5 to 11. This vaccine will help protect people against the original variant as well as Omicron and its variants, such as BA-5, which account for 80 percent of COVID infections in Virginia and across the country.
Inside Nova
Virginia has 59 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Virginia using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest
Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
cbs19news
Youngkin calls for creation of Power Innovation Fund
NORTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to set aside millions of dollars from the state budget to help with the research and development of new energy production techniques. He announced on Friday that he will propose putting aside $10 million to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund.
Virginia offering free beehive equipment
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
Lawrenceville Correctional lockdown renews private prison concerns in Virginia: ‘The conditions are unacceptable’
Lawrenceville Correctional Center has been under lockdown for more than a month and there is no end date in sight. Concerns over conditions are adding fuel to a previously failed push to end Virginia’s only private prison contract.
wmra.org
False threats barrage schools in Virginia and beyond
A flood of false threats hit schools in Virginia and other states this September. Some of the threats seem to be connected; some do not. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Just before noon on September 19th, the Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of a supposed active shooter at Booker T. Washington Elementary School. It was a hoax – one that would be repeated with at least 10 other Virginia school districts that afternoon. Among them were Charlottesville, Culpeper County, Warren County, and Shenandoah County. In some cases, multiple schools within a district were alleged to be in danger.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Augusta Free Press
Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives
Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.
vaco.org
Virginia counties can apply for federal assistance in paying water bills for low-income customers
The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) has secured $22.5M in financial aid for eligible low-income water customers in Virginia to cover overdue residential water and wastewater bills. The funds are part of a federal grant from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Promise, a software company specializing...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
cbs19news
Civil rights attorney looking for answers following report on disparity in traffic stops
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local civil rights attorney says there is a reason why Black and Latino drivers are stopped more than white drivers: bias policing. This comes after a state report showed drivers in Virginia are more likely to be stopped by police if they're Black or Hispanic.
Virginia Natural Gas reminds customers of bill assistance programs available
The drop in temperatures can make it hard for low-income households to stay warm because of the increased demand for more energy and higher energy bills. Virginia Natural Gas is here to help.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. asks Va. governor to 'close the gaps' at state level after FCPS counselor case
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The recent scandal surrounding a convicted sex offender's employment with Fairfax County Public Schools resurfaced during Tuesday's meeting of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, where they voted unanimously in favor of sending a letter to Gov. Youngkin concerning and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
WHSV
Valley Health files suit against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Health System filed suit in the Circuit Court of Winchester today against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, now known as Elevance Health. Violation of Virginia Ethics and Fairness in Carrier Business Practices Act. For two years, Valley Health contends, it has worked in good faith...
Two Virginia programs will allow residents to reduce electricity bills with solar power
A Virginia regulatory agency has approved two community solar power programs that will allow Virginians to "subscribe" to solar panel facilities across the commonwealth.
Here’s where Virginia Employment Commission’s unemployment backlogs stand
The Virginia Employment Commission is investigating more than 80,000 unemployment claims for potential fraud, according to a chart the agency's commissioner provided to 8News.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Is he running in 2023? Emporia native Hermie Sadler is focused on upcoming midterm elections
There is growing speculation in and around Emporia and Greensville County that business owner Hermie Sadler is planning a run for Senate in Virginia's new 17th District. Emporia and Greensville County fall within the boundaries of the new District. Sadler, a lifelong Emporia resident, hosted a meet and greet for...
wvtf.org
Report: Virginia's bail bond industry often avoids accountability
A new report takes aim at an industry that makes money by promising to return defendants to court. But, it's often law enforcement agencies that end up doing the work. The promise of the bail bond industry has always been that they provide a valuable service – making sure defendants actually show up for their day in court.
