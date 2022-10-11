Read full article on original website
All American Recap: Spencer and Olivia Finally Decide Their Future in Season 5 Premiere — Grade the Episode!
After spending six weeks in relationship limbo — well, six weeks for them, but a torturous five months for those of us at home — All American‘s Spencer and Olivia have come to a decision about the fate of their relationship… and many of you aren’t going to like it. To be fair, neither Spencer nor Olivia really like it, either: At the very end of Monday’s Season 5 premiere, Spencer confesses that he thinks they should break up, but only because he knows he’s standing in the way of journalistic ambitions that make Olivia truly happy. “That was pure joy, baby,”...
James Hyde joins The Young and the Restless as Jeremy Stark a man from Diane's past
Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) is frightened about her connection to Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) being revealed on The Young and the Restless and on October 21 her troubles will increase.James Hyde is joining the CBS soap as Jeremy Stark who is yet another man from Diane's past in LA. Could it be that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) are wrong and that it is Jeremy who was Diane's sugar daddy instead of Tucker?
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Natalie and Josh Still Together?
While Natalie was looking for a lasting connection, Josh left immediately after sleeping together. “I was in that moment in his arms and I forgot my name, you know?” she confessed in a solo interview. “But, it’s not the way I expected it to be.”. “I wanted...
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
Centre Daily
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Won’t ‘Ever’ Leave Kody Brown Despite Friendship With Christine
In good times and in bad. Sister Wivesstar Janelle Brown won’t “ever” end her relationship with husband Kody Brown despite remaining close to former sister wife Christine Brown, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Janelle, I do not believe will ever leave Kody,” the insider says of...
Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together? Inside Their Marriage Since Falling in Love on Set
Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.
Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky and Daughters to Star in Netflix Reality Series ‘Buying Beverly Hills’
The family business. Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters will star in a new reality series for Netflix. The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills will follow Umansky, 51, and the other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency. Farrah Brittany — whom Richards, 53, shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — and Alexia Umansky will also take part in the series, as the trio navigate the “high stakes world of luxury real estate,” per Netflix. Buying Beverly Hills will also feature several additional real estate agents who work with the family, as they attempt to find their clients the perfect home.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals She Rocks Out To 'Empowering' Playlist Featuring Kelly Clarkson
All about the girl power! Sister Wives star Christine Brown took to her Instagram Stories to share a few tracks from one of her favorite, "empowering" playlists that she made when she just wasn't in the mood for love songs. "So the last couple years before I left Kody, every time the radio would come on it's always songs about your love and forever love," she explained in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, October 8. "And I just remember thinking 'ugh.' So I made this empowering playlist."'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN GUSHES SHE IS 'SO PROUD' AFTER DAUGHTER TRUELY...
Kevin McKidd’s Ex-Wife: Everything To Know About ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s 4-Year Marriage To Arielle Goldrath
On Grey’s Anatomy, Kevin McKidd‘s character Owen Hunt has had a whirlwind love life. He got divorced from both Christina Yang (Sandra Oh) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) before ending up with Teddy Altman (Kim Raver). In real life, Kevin, 49, has similarly been married twice, and sadly neither relationship worked out. Kevin split from his second wife Arielle Goldrath in early 2022 after four years of marriage. Learn about Kevin and Arielle’s marriage, their children, and their split below.
Here Are All The "She-Hulk" Details I Spotted In The Finale, From A Scarlet Witch Comic Book To '70s TV Show References
The She-Hulk finale features so many fourth wall breaks and hilarious Easter eggs that it's definitely the most fun I've had watching an MCU show this year.
Dwayne Johnson's Daughters Play A "Terrifying" Game Called "Daddy, Close Your Eyes," And It's Just As Funny As It Sounds
"You just gotta laugh it off. You've only got a finite amount of time, so I'm girl dad all the way."
‘NCIS: LA’ EP Reveals Hetty Will Return In Season 14: The Plan Revealed
Season 14 of NCIS: Los Angeles will welcome the return of Hetty, played by Linda Hunt since the series premiered in 2009. Executive producer R. Scott Gemmill confirmed the plans for Hetty’s return to Variety on October 11, after the season 14 debut revealed that Hetty faked her death in Syria. Hetty hasn’t been on the show since the season 13 premiere last year.
‘RHOD’ Star Stephanie Hollman Shuts Down Rumors She’s Taking Part In Potential Reboot & Denies Attending BravoCon
Stephanie Hollman of The Real Housewives of Dallas is shutting down rumors that she is part of a reboot of the Bravo series franchise. The reality television personality shared on Instagram that she is not involved in a possible comeback of the Dallas-based show. “I do not know where the rumors started with this or if it’s true at all. I only know my truth,” Hollman replied to a fan on her Instagram Stories about a possible RHOD reboot. “I am super appreciative of my time on the show and to everyone at Bravo (they have all treated me so well...
Chucky The Doll Is Feuding With "Viral Sensation" Megan, And Things Are Getting Messy
The girls are fighting.
'It was a no-brainer': Jacqueline Jossa and Tom Watt among EastEnders icons returning to Walford for Dot Cotton's funeral as soap reveals full line-up of stars making a comeback
EastEnders have confirmed the full line-up of former stars returning to Walford for Dot Cotton's funeral. The BBC soap unveiled that six actors will be reprising their roles for the special tribute episode which sees Albert Square residents say a final goodbye to the beloved launderette worker. Among those returning...
MSNBC
'When Women Lead' looks at the careers of female executives
Author Julia Boorstin joins Morning Joe to discuss her new book 'When Women Lead: What They Achieve, Why They Succeed, and How We Can Learn from Them.'Oct. 13, 2022.
15 TV And Movie Characters With Undeniably Devastating Origin Stories
"Like, my man deserves a nap."
Grey’s Anatomy season 19: next episode promo, cast and everything we know about primetime’s longest-running medical drama
Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is finally here, much to fans' delight. Here’s everything we know about the new season.
The Ringer
Jill Chin Talks Romeo and Kira Drama, the Biggest Surprise Castmate of ‘BIP,’ and the Rhode Island Contingency
Juliet is joined by Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jill Chin to dive into her journey on the show. They begin by discussing where relationships stand with Romeo and Kira (6:33), touch on her biggest BIP surprise castmate—as well as the reunion with former castmate Shanae (13:17)—and then weigh in on the Rhode Island contingency of The Bachelor, including couple Ashley and Jared (20:00).
