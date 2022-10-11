ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

WUSA

DC Council set to approve sweeping criminal justice reform

WASHINGTON — A historic overhaul of the criminal code system in Washington, D.C. took a critical step forward Friday. City leaders announced DC Council will vote on sweeping changes to the way defendants are charged with crimes, and how the convicted are sentenced in the District. “D.C.’s criminal laws...
WASHINGTON, DC

