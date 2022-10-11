ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NWS: Worst drought in 10 years

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been ten years to be exact since Nebraska has seen the levels of drought we’re currently seeing, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in North Platte. Over the last few months, the Platte River has almost dried up. And while...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Halsey, NE
agdaily.com

Nebraska State 4-H Camp burns in Bovee Fire

The Bovee Fire started in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey earlier this week, destroying thousands of acres of forest and taking the Nebraska State 4-H Camp with it. All that remains of the iconic camp is a staff house. The Eppley Lodge, all 10 cabins, and the Scott Lookout Tower were lost completely. According to the camp’s social media, all staff were safely evacuated.
klkntv.com

Nebraska prepares for mass casualty events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is co-hosting a two-day conference this week to prepare for mass casualty attacks. The focus is the importance of a multi-disciplinary approach and how it can be tailored to fit almost any situation. The conference is being...
Halsey
KSNB Local4

“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
KEARNEY, NE
iheart.com

Tentrr announces new camping pass option for three Nebraska State Parks

(Lincoln, NE) -- A new camping reservation option is coming to three Nebraska State Parks. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says they've entered a partnership with Tentrr, the leader in ready-to-go camping accommodations, in launching the Tentrr Pass (State Park Edition). Nebraska Game and Parks says the pass allows campers to buy an annual pass good for camping at Tentrr sites with no overnight fees for the year. Tentrr’s pass holders can stay at Tentrr sites in three Nebraska’s state parks, while also having access to Tentrr’s 200-plus state park locations across the United States.
News Channel Nebraska

Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem

From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
WOWT

Derogatory name changes ‘very important’ to indigenous Nebraskans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Words carry weight, and for America’s first people, they often carry pain. Perhaps none more than the word squaw. “You know that term that was created long ago pertaining to our women and considering them property and identifying them as squaws, this is probably one of the most derogatory names that we can [use to] identify our beautiful women, our beautiful indigenous Native American women.”
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Orscheln stores transitioning to Tractor Supply, Bomgaars and Buchheit

NEBRASKA — Nearly 20 farm and garden supply stores in Nebraska will be transitioning to a different company. The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that Tractor Supply Company received clearance to close its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply will gain 81 net stores and divest 85 stores to Bomgaars and Buchheit.
News Channel Nebraska

New segment of Heartland Expressway to open Monday near Alliance

ALLIANCE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to be in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, Oct. 17 for an opening celebration of a new-look highway. Construction on the $32 million, 14-mile stretch of the Heartland Expressway 20 miles south of Alliance started in March 2021. The project was funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, thanks in-part to an $18.3 million INFRA Grant.
ALLIANCE, NE
klkntv.com

New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20 years, the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now the Gina for Missing Persons Foundation says it’s close to getting support that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska. The nonprofit...
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license

LINCOLN, Neb. — Global Processing Inc., of Kanawha, Iowa, surrendered its Nebraska Grain Dealer License to the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday. The company owns and operates facilities in both Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC grain department conducted an examination of the...
