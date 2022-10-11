Read full article on original website
4th Quarter Business Luncheon to be Held at Tru Country Inn
Everyone is invited to join the Brady/McCulloch County Chamber of Commerce for the 4th Quarter Good News Luncheon (sponsored by Best Western Brady Inn and presented by the Brady/McCulloch County Chamber of Commerce) next Wednesday, October 19, from 11:30AM until 1PM at the TruCountry Inn Bluebonnet Ballroom. A catered meal will be provided.
Court Records 10/14/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from October 7 through October 13:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from October 7 through October 13:. Brown County Appraisal District vs....
Airmed 1 Air Ambulance Responds to Bad Concho County Crash
EDEN, TX – Photos indicated it to be a gruesome crash in Concho County on Tuesday night. But it resulted only in minor injuries. According to the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, on Oct. 11, firefighters with the Eden VFD were called out of a major crash on U.S. 83. As crews arrived, they discovered a black truck that had crashed into a tree. The crew had to extract the victim.
Brown County Grand Jury Indictments for September
During the September 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 31 true bills were returned against 25 persons. Amanda Kay Parks – Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Repeat Offender. Jeremy Gabriel Perez – Evading Arrest; Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver,...
EVAN WILLIFORD PLEADS GUILTY TO MURDER
According to District Attorney Micheal Murray, Evan Travis Williford, 25, pled guilty to murder yesterday for the murder of 7 month old Eryian Vaughan in 2019. Pursuant to the plea agreement, Judge Mike Smith, sentenced Williford to 50 years incarceration on the murder charge. Williford will have to serve half of this sentence before he becomes eligible for parole. As part of the agreement, Williford waived his right to appeal his conviction.
Jeff Reed, 49, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Jeff Reed, age 49, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Austin Avenue Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Heartland Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 until 6:00.
Norman Tinkler, 69, of Brownwood
Clinton Norman Tinkler, 69, passed on to his heavenly life on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his home, while surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15th at the First Christian Church with Richard Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman
Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
THE EAGLE REPORT - Eagles Fall to Rochelle 64-0, Elementary Visits Fair Weather Farm. On Friday night, the Lohn Eagles opened up district play with the Rochelle Hornets. The Jun…
