Polestar has just debuted its new full-size electric SUV at a special event in Copenhagen, Denmark, as the high-end Volvo spinoff looks to expand its lineup and further establish itself in the luxury EV space. The Polestar 3 is a five-seat utility vehicle that will be a crucial model for the Swedish marque, as demand for SUVs continue to stay strong in the US and around the world. “We are committed to building electric cars that push the boundaries of design, innovation and sustainability with our performance DNA at the core,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar’s CEO. The nascent brand has been...

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO