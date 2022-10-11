ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Kane fires Spurs' Premier League title push as Leicester held

Harry Kane fired home from the penalty spot against Everton on Saturday to boost Tottenham's Premier League title charge as struggling Leicester squandered chances to register just their second win of the season. Kane fired his effort into the bottom-left corner for his ninth Premier League goal of another prolific season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle’s Joe Willock: ‘I’d like to give something back, like Marcus Rashford’

Joe Willock relishes spending free hours walking his dog along Northumberland’s seemingly endless miles of sandy beaches but, sometimes, the Newcastle midfielder’s mind transports him to a very different world. The Caribbean island of Montserrat lies more than 4,000 miles from England’s North Sea coast and a big part of Willock’s future is tied up in its volcanic landscape.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Emil Forsberg
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Callum Mcgregor
Person
Aaron Mooy
Person
Daizen Maeda
FOX Sports

Champions League: 5 things we learned from Matchday 4

With just two more rounds of games remaining in the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, the knockout phase picture is beginning to come into sharper focus. Here are five thoughts now that a thrilling, action-packed Matchday 4 is over. Barcelona survives, but barely. Down by two goals...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rb Leipzig#Celtic Park#Real Madrid
FOX Sports

Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus

ROME (AP) — All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players. Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino. The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Apple
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: De Zerbi seeks 1st win with Brighton at Brentford

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Brighton has been playing well under recently hired manager Roberto De Zerbi without getting any wins. The team will be hoping that changes on a trip to Brentford that kicks off the latest round of games in the Premier League. Under De Zerbi, who replaced Graham Potter following his move to Chelsea, Brighton has drawn 3-3 at Liverpool — outplaying Jurgen Klopp’s team for spells at Anfield — and lost 1-0 at home to Tottenham, which produced a gritty defensive performance at Amex Stadium. Brighton would climb to fourth place, at least overnight, with a win against a Brentford team that is coming off heavy losses to Arsenal (3-0) and Newcastle (5-1) either side of a lackluster 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
nbcsportsedge.com

EPL: Matchday 11 Predictor Leans

The Premier League is streaming LIVE on Peacock. Get access to exclusive LIVE matches, on-demand replays, Premier League TV and so much more. Subscribe today!. Matchweek 11 of the Premier League Season is here, and we once again try and take down the $50,000 prize by playing Premier League Pick Em' on the NBC Sports Predictor App. NBC Sports Predictor is a sports app that gives you a chance to win huge cash prizes by simply making predictions on the games. This article is a guide to help you think about each match. This week we navigate through Matchday 11 of 38.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy