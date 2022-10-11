MIAMI (AP) — Frank Harris threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns, Kevorian Barnes rushed for 128 yards and two scores, and UTSA eased past Florida International 30-10. UTSA led 17-3 at halftime behind Harris’ 195 yards passing and two touchdowns. Harris launched a pass under pressure and Dan Dishman hauled it in for a 42-yard touchdown with 2:41 left before intermission. Corey Mayfield Jr. made an interception for UTSA on a tipped pass and Barnes capitalized on a short field with a 9-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 24-3. Barnes added a 2-yard score early in the fourth. UTSA has won four straight following a 41-20 loss to then-No. 21 Texas.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO