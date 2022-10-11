Read full article on original website
WGME
Maine Cabin Masters lend a hand for Naples food drive
NAPLES (WGME) -- A food drive in Naples had some added star power Friday. Great Northern Docks hosted the event for "Crosswalk Community Outreach" in Naples. Stars of the reality show Maine Cabin Masters were on hand as well. "We love helping the community; we feel grateful that we're in...
WGME
Lewiston to hold 'Citywide Litter Pickup Day' this weekend
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The city of Lewiston is hoping volunteers will help pick up trash this weekend. The city is holding another "Citywide Litter Pickup Day" on Saturday. Volunteers are urged to collect trash all over the city and bring it to Kennedy Park, where city workers will be on hand to collect all that waste.
WGME
Most South Portland city councilors support flavored tobacco ban
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Flavored tobacco could soon be banned in South Portland. The city held a meeting Tuesday on whether to ban flavored tobacco. Those products are already banned in Portland, Brunswick and Bangor. The group "Flavors Hook Kids Maine" says a recent study found more than 14 percent...
WGME
WEX laying off 30 workers in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Dozens of WEX employees in Maine are losing their jobs. The tech company is based in Portland. WEX employees more than 5,000 people worldwide and is laying off 150 workers, 30 of them in Maine. WEX says in a statement it is "reorganizing certain roles and responsibilities,”...
WGME
'New fire trucks are so important': Portland Fire Department buys 3 new fire trucks
PORTLAND, Maine – The city of Portland says the Portland Fire Department has recently made significant improvements to its fleet by acquiring two new engines and one new ladder truck, all of which will enter full service following manufacturer training. “These three new fire trucks are so important to...
WGME
'Maine Outdoor Economy Summit' stresses importance of Maine's outdoor industry
PORTLAND (WGME) -- People in Maine’s outdoor industry came together in Portland Thursday to say Maine's beauty is not only wonderful, but a way to build up Maine's economy. Thursday, the "Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation" teamed up with "Maine Outdoor Brands" to present the first ever "Maine Outdoor Economy Summit."
WGME
Developer plans to turn Lewiston 'Professional Building' into apartments
LEWISTON (WGME) -- There's a plan to create more than a dozen new apartments in Lewiston. The city says a developer is planning to turn the historic "Professional Building" on Lisbon Street into 17 one-bedroom apartments with ground-floor commercial space. The apartments would be market-rate. The city's economic development director...
WGME
Market Basket coming to Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Another Market Basket is coming to Maine. The Topsham Planning Board approved the site plan for the new Market Basket on Thursday. The new store will be near Target at 169 Topsham Fair Mall Road. Market Basket has locations in Biddeford and Westbrook.
WGME
Public weighs in on future of Lewiston's riverfront
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The public had its say on the future of Lewiston's landscape Wednesday. The city held an open house at the Lewiston Public Library. The mayor says this was a chance for the public to share their ideas for the "Riverfront Island Master Plan," a project to enhance the city's canals, riverfront trail and parks.
WGME
Portland school leaders defend decision to ban some fans from sporting events
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland school leaders are defending their decision to ban some fans from games. Under a new policy enacted last week, only Portland High School students can go to Portland's home games, and the same goes for Deering: Deering kids can only attend Deering home games. The decision...
WGME
In-person absentee voting begins in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- In-person absentee voting is now open in Portland. Voters can go to the city clerk's office now until November 3 at 7 p.m. to vote early, in-person absentee. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for Wednesdays, when it is open until...
WGME
Toys 'R' Us opens location inside Macy's at Maine Mall
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Macy's has confirmed that a Toys "R" Us sub-store is now open inside its Maine Mall location. The toy store brand is celebrating the openings inside Macy's locations with special events for mascot Geoffrey's birthday. Toys "R" Us went bankrupt in 2018, but the brand has...
WGME
Heavy rain leads to flooding, stranded drivers in Westbrook
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- The heavy rain that came with Friday's storm led to minor flooding across many cities and towns. In Westbrook, part of Cumberland Street had to be shut down for a time because the road was impassable. "The leaves get on the drain and it just becomes a...
WGME
Nearly 360,000 Mainers expected to benefit from Social Security increase
PORTLAND (WGME/AP) -- Seniors and retirees, not only in Maine but across the country, are going to see a big boost in their Social Security benefits. The historic 8.7 percent increase will begin in 2023 and is the largest cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security since the early 1980s. "Getting a...
WGME
Manslaughter trial set to begin for former Maine corrections officer
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The trial of a former Cumberland County corrections officer facing manslaughter charges in a deadly crash is set to begin on Monday. In July 2019, Kenneth Morang was driving home after consecutive 16-hour shifts when police say he fell asleep at the wheel. According to police, he...
WGME
Crews prepare for potential flooding, outages ahead of powerful storm
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Crews are out across the state Thursday, ready to clear downed trees and restore power. Flooding is a big concern along the coast, especially in the usual spots. Public works crews were going around Cape Elizabeth Thursday ahead of the storm to clear away drains covered...
WGME
USM begins new teacher residency program to address educator shortage
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of Southern Maine is working to address the teacher shortage with a new teacher residency program. According to USM, participants in the program get paid to teach while they take classes for their degree and certification. School systems hire the teacher residents as edtechs, long...
WGME
Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire
PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
WGME
Suspect arrested for alleged shooting before car crash in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say a man suspected in the October 2 shooting near Grant Street and Deering Avenue turned himself in to police Friday. Police say 28-year-old Evert Aristides Delgado Menjivar of Portland has been charged with aggravated attempted murder, kidnapping, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and assault.
WGME
Former Scarborough student charged with making threats that closed school
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A former Scarborough High School student has been charged with making threats last week that forced the school to close for a day. Scarborough police say the 15-year-old girl who is charged now lives in Arizona and is accused of sending threats to a current student about shooting people and planting bombs at the school.
