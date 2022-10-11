ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Maine Cabin Masters lend a hand for Naples food drive

NAPLES (WGME) -- A food drive in Naples had some added star power Friday. Great Northern Docks hosted the event for "Crosswalk Community Outreach" in Naples. Stars of the reality show Maine Cabin Masters were on hand as well. "We love helping the community; we feel grateful that we're in...
NAPLES, ME
WGME

Lewiston to hold 'Citywide Litter Pickup Day' this weekend

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The city of Lewiston is hoping volunteers will help pick up trash this weekend. The city is holding another "Citywide Litter Pickup Day" on Saturday. Volunteers are urged to collect trash all over the city and bring it to Kennedy Park, where city workers will be on hand to collect all that waste.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Most South Portland city councilors support flavored tobacco ban

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Flavored tobacco could soon be banned in South Portland. The city held a meeting Tuesday on whether to ban flavored tobacco. Those products are already banned in Portland, Brunswick and Bangor. The group "Flavors Hook Kids Maine" says a recent study found more than 14 percent...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

WEX laying off 30 workers in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Dozens of WEX employees in Maine are losing their jobs. The tech company is based in Portland. WEX employees more than 5,000 people worldwide and is laying off 150 workers, 30 of them in Maine. WEX says in a statement it is "reorganizing certain roles and responsibilities,”...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Society
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
Portland, ME
Government
WGME

Developer plans to turn Lewiston 'Professional Building' into apartments

LEWISTON (WGME) -- There's a plan to create more than a dozen new apartments in Lewiston. The city says a developer is planning to turn the historic "Professional Building" on Lisbon Street into 17 one-bedroom apartments with ground-floor commercial space. The apartments would be market-rate. The city's economic development director...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Market Basket coming to Topsham

TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Another Market Basket is coming to Maine. The Topsham Planning Board approved the site plan for the new Market Basket on Thursday. The new store will be near Target at 169 Topsham Fair Mall Road. Market Basket has locations in Biddeford and Westbrook.
TOPSHAM, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Shelter
WGME

Public weighs in on future of Lewiston's riverfront

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The public had its say on the future of Lewiston's landscape Wednesday. The city held an open house at the Lewiston Public Library. The mayor says this was a chance for the public to share their ideas for the "Riverfront Island Master Plan," a project to enhance the city's canals, riverfront trail and parks.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

In-person absentee voting begins in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- In-person absentee voting is now open in Portland. Voters can go to the city clerk's office now until November 3 at 7 p.m. to vote early, in-person absentee. The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for Wednesdays, when it is open until...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Toys 'R' Us opens location inside Macy's at Maine Mall

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Macy's has confirmed that a Toys "R" Us sub-store is now open inside its Maine Mall location. The toy store brand is celebrating the openings inside Macy's locations with special events for mascot Geoffrey's birthday. Toys "R" Us went bankrupt in 2018, but the brand has...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
WGME

Heavy rain leads to flooding, stranded drivers in Westbrook

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- The heavy rain that came with Friday's storm led to minor flooding across many cities and towns. In Westbrook, part of Cumberland Street had to be shut down for a time because the road was impassable. "The leaves get on the drain and it just becomes a...
WESTBROOK, ME
WGME

Nearly 360,000 Mainers expected to benefit from Social Security increase

PORTLAND (WGME/AP) -- Seniors and retirees, not only in Maine but across the country, are going to see a big boost in their Social Security benefits. The historic 8.7 percent increase will begin in 2023 and is the largest cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security since the early 1980s. "Getting a...
MAINE STATE
WGME

USM begins new teacher residency program to address educator shortage

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of Southern Maine is working to address the teacher shortage with a new teacher residency program. According to USM, participants in the program get paid to teach while they take classes for their degree and certification. School systems hire the teacher residents as edtechs, long...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Police K-9 tracks down suspect hiding in leaves in New Hampshire

PITTSFIELD, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police say a K-9 helped them track down a suspect who was hiding in a pile of leaves. Police say they tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle on Catamount Road in Pittsfield, New Hampshire on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., but he took off and later crashed on a curve.
PITTSFIELD, NH
WGME

Suspect arrested for alleged shooting before car crash in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say a man suspected in the October 2 shooting near Grant Street and Deering Avenue turned himself in to police Friday. Police say 28-year-old Evert Aristides Delgado Menjivar of Portland has been charged with aggravated attempted murder, kidnapping, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and assault.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Former Scarborough student charged with making threats that closed school

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- A former Scarborough High School student has been charged with making threats last week that forced the school to close for a day. Scarborough police say the 15-year-old girl who is charged now lives in Arizona and is accused of sending threats to a current student about shooting people and planting bombs at the school.
SCARBOROUGH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy