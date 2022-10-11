Read full article on original website
Prep Sports Roundup: Madison sweeps Milbank
The Madison Bulldogs picked up their 10th win of the season on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory against Milbank. Madison won the first set 25-17, the second set 25-21 and the third set 25-22 to complete the sweep. Amanda Vacanti recorded 12 kills, six aces, 12 assists and 10 digs...
Chester's Emery Larson places first at Region 2B Meet
In her first cross country competition, Chester’s Emery Larson set a school record with a time of 18:58.57. Fast forward a month, and now Larson has qualified for the State Cross Country Meet after placing first at the Region 2B Cross Country Meet in Colman on Wednesday. Larson crossed the finish line in a time of 17:49.37.
Madison High School Booster Club plans launch of winter store
To celebrate the coming winter season and its accompanying sports, the Madison High School Booster Club is planning the launch of its newest online apparel store. Group members Shannon Vostad, Kelly Hanson, Jim Olson and Kurt Christiansen met Wednesday night at Nicky’s Restaurant & Lounge for discussion on the store and their yearly fund-raisers.
District American Legion meeting set in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS — The annual District 7 fall meeting of the South Dakota American Legion will be held on Oct. 22 in Sioux Falls for Legionnaires from Lake, Moody, McCook, Minnehaha, Union and Lincoln counties. A social will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch at noon and the business...
Carsten Bergheim
Carsten M. Bergheim, 93, of Madison, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. To plant a tree in memory of Carsten Bergheim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Costume swap is Wednesday
A free Halloween costume swap will be held on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Madison. In case a child has outgrown last year's costume, families can make a costume donation and pick a costume for this year.
Forum discusses City Hall, police station
Madison city commissioners along with Police Chief Justin Meyer met with the public on Tuesday evening to discuss the proposal for a new City Hall and police station. The discussion was headed by City Administrator Jameson Berreth with a presentation detailing the city’s plans as well as potential costs of the project. For Berreth and other city officials, community support is everything, so the large turnout was a reassuring sign.
