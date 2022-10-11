Madison city commissioners along with Police Chief Justin Meyer met with the public on Tuesday evening to discuss the proposal for a new City Hall and police station. The discussion was headed by City Administrator Jameson Berreth with a presentation detailing the city’s plans as well as potential costs of the project. For Berreth and other city officials, community support is everything, so the large turnout was a reassuring sign.

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO